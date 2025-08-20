Search
2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Pharmacies

2

The best cards for pharmacies will earn up to 10 mpd, but be careful of where you're buying your stuff- there's worse things than dodgy pills.

Pharmacies are an important category of everyday spend for a lot of people, whether it’s antihistamines, or wellness items which may or may not vibrate.

While there are credit cards that earn as much as 10 mpd on this category, the best card boils down to which particular chain you’re patronising, and whether you’re spending online or offline.

How do pharmacies code?

Pharmacies usually code as MCC 5912

Most pharmacy transactions code as MCC 5912 Pharmacies or Drug Stores. This covers the vast majority of stand-alone pharmacies you’re likely to encounter, such as Guardian, Unity, or Watsons.

However, purchases from SingHealth Pharmacy or NHG Pharmacy code as MCC 9399 (Government Services), which is ineligible for rewards with almost all cards. One possible workaround is to pay via HealthHub, which codes as the rewards-eligible MCC 8099 (Medical Services Not Elsewhere Classified) — though read this post before spending! — but that’s not possible for regular retail purchases.

Similarly, if you buy from hospital-based pharmacies, your transaction may be coded as MCC 8062 (Hospitals), which also usually doesn’t qualify for rewards.

For a complete picture, I recommend reading this article alongside the one linked below.

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Medical Expenses

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What’s the best card to use?

I’m going to divide this into two scenarios: offline and online purchases, because not everyone’s cool enough to waltz up to the cashier with a bottle of Rogaine and a box of extra petite condoms (or as I call it, Friday night).

Offline

💊  Best Cards for Pharmacies
(Offline)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS yuu Card
Apply
 10 mpd Guardian only. Min. S$600, max S$600 spend per c. month
Review
OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
 6 mpd Watsons only. 4 mpd for Guardian and Unity. Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Beauty & Wellness as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Beauty & Wellness as bonus category
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd^
 Max S$1.1K per c. month 
Review
UOB Visa Signature
Apply		 4 mpd^
 Min S$1K, max S$1.2K per s. month
Review
C. Month= Calendar Month | S. Month= Statement Month
*Until 31 October 2025, after which no more bonuses for offline spend, and bonus cap reverts to S$1,000 per calendar month
^Must tap phone to pay (Preferred Platinum Visa) or tap phone/physical card (Visa Signature)

Online

💊  Best Cards for Pharmacies
(Online)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS yuu Card
Apply
 10 mpd Guardian only. Min. S$600, max S$600 spend per c. month
Review
OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
 6 mpd Watsons only. 4 mpd for Guardian and Unity. Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
Citi Rewards Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max $1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd
 Max S$1K per c. month
Review
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd
 Max S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Beauty & Wellness as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Beauty & Wellness as bonus category
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd
 Max S$1.1K per c. month 
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd
 No cap. Min S$1K spend on SIA Group in m. year
Review
C. Month= Calendar Month | S. Month= Statement Month | M. Year= Membership Year
*Until 31 October 2025, after which bonus cap reverts to S$1,000 per month

Be sure to read the explanatory notes below.

DBS yuu Card

The DBS yuu Card will earn 10 mpd at Guardian, whether offline or online. However, if you purchase online, you’ll need to link your yuu ID to your payment to earn the full number of points. Don’t forget this step!

OCBC Rewards Card

The OCBC Rewards Card’s bonus whitelist does not feature MCC 5912. Instead, it specifically includes Guardian, Unity and Watsons, and while that should cover most of the brick-and-mortar segment in Singapore, it’s not quite all-encompassing.

Incidentally, OCBC has informed me that the Watsons bonus applies whether you’re buying in Singapore or overseas. If you’re doing the latter, the transaction description must start with Watsons, so avoid using any e-wallets which may change the description (e.g. Amaze).

Be careful with apps!

If you’re making a purchase through the Guardian or Watsons app, these purchases code as MCC 5499 and not MCC 5912. 

Stick to a card that offers bonuses for general online spending, such as the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card. 

HeyMax workaround

In the unlikely event you don’t have any of the cards mentioned above, there’s one more possibility: the Maybank XL Rewards Card, paired with HeyMax.

Sign up here
  • Airalo
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Courts
  • Deliveroo
  • Foodpanda
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Muji
  • Natureland
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Oddle Eats
  • Pelago
  • Pupsik
  • Ryde
  • Shein
  • Shell
  • Sheng Siong
  • Sephora
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA
All voucher purchases code as MCC 5311 (Department Stores)

All HeyMax gift card purchases code as MCC 5311, which is a whitelisted bonus category for the Maybank XL Rewards Card. Therefore, you could purchase NTUC FairPrice gift cards, redeem them at Unity pharmacies, and earn 4 mpd. 

You’ll also earn some additional Max Miles from your purchase, though the current rate is a rather negligible 0.1 mpd. 

Conclusion

There’s no shortage of cards that earn bonus miles at pharmacies, but you do need to be careful as the ideal card will depend on whether you’re buying online or offline, as well as whether you’re at a stand-alone pharmacy, or one which is part of a hospital.

Given that pharmacies are a whitelist category for several cards, I feel it’s a bit of a waste to use the more flexible caps of the DBS Woman’s World Card or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa here, unless of course you’re not in danger of busting those in the first place.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
