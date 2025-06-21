2025 Edition: Best Cards for Car Rentals

Singaporean drivers are renowned for being well-mannered, considerate, and not-at-all-impatient on the road, so it’s always great to share our driving culture with the rest of the world when on holiday.
If you’re planning to rent a car for your next trip, here are the credit cards that will earn you the most miles, as well as some pitfalls to watch out for.
How do car rentals code?
The MCC for car rentals depends on how you make your booking, but in general will be:
- For direct bookings: MCC 3300-3499 for the larger agencies, or MCC 7512 for the smaller ones
- For OTA bookings: MCC 4722
In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, here are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Booking car rentals directly
Most major rental car companies will code in the MCC 3300-3499 range. For example, Sixt is MCC 3355, Hertz is MCC 3357 and Avis is MCC 3389. Those interested in seeing the full list of rental car MCCs can consult this document.
However, there’s also the possibility of it coding under MCC 7512 if it’s a smaller or non-traditional agency, like Centauro, Omega Car Rentals, or Turo (where pre-authorisations code as MCC 4789 but final bills code as 7512).
For rental car bookings made directly with the agency, you can use any of the following cards.
|🚗 Best Cards for Rental Cars
(Direct)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online only
|Max S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
Review
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K spend per c. month
Review
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K spend per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 spend per c. month
Review
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|Min. retail spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap.
Review
|*Capped at S$1,000 per c. month from 1 August 2025
|❓ Where’s the Citi Rewards Card?
|The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, except travel (defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains) Therefore, it wouldn’t be the right card to use here, as you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.
Note how there isn’t any card that explicitly whitelists rental car MCCs (before someone asks, the UOB Lady’s Cards do not include rental cars in their definition of travel). Therefore, you’ll be earning bonuses by virtue of the transaction being charged online (which is only the case for prepaid rates), or in foreign currency.
Booked via OTA
If you’re booking your rental car through an online travel agent (OTA) like Expedia or Trip.com, the transaction will code as MCC 4722.
In that case you can use the following cards to maximise your miles.
|🚗 Best Cards for Rental Cars
(OTAs)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$2K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online only
|Max S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
Review
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K spend per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 spend per c. month
Review
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K spend per c. month
Review
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|Min. retail spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap.
Review
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
Online only
|Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Traveloka, Trip.com, UOB Travel
Review
|*Capped at S$1,000 per c. month from 1 August 2025
Be careful with Amaze!
When collecting your car, you’ll often need to provide a credit card as a guarantee against any damage. This is not the right time to provide your Amaze.
Amaze, you’ll recall, is actually a debit card (even if it passes transactions through to a credit card). When the rental car company puts an authorisation hold on Amaze, that becomes an actual transaction billed to your credit card. When the hold is later released, the amount credited may not be the same as the amount debited due to FX charges and movements (it really boils down to how the reversal is done).
I’ve written about this problem in the article below.
It’s always better to provide a credit card at the time of rental, and then provide your Amaze when the rental is over for final billing. This will mean you need to visit the counter after dropping off your car, however, and may not be an option for after-hour drops or contactless drop-offs.
Beware of DCC!
Rental car companies are fond of DCC scams, and I’ve been hit more than a few times.
Googling “rental car automatic DCC” will turn up plenty of reports of companies automatically opting customers into DCC, hiding the option to opt-out in the fine print or making it overly complicated to do so. Why? It makes them money, of course. The rates offered via DCC are vastly inflated over what you’d pay through your bank.
Unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do about this, except to be extra vigilant or use an American Express card for rentals because AMEX does not support DCC. On the flip side, you won’t earn quite as many miles with AMEX cards; the best option would be the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX at 2.4 mpd.
Alternatively, you can consider booking your rental car through an OTA and paying at the time of booking, so the rental car company has no further charges to make.
What about car rental insurance?
Unlike credit cards in the USA, cards in Singapore do not offer automatic rental car coverage.
Given how expensive it can be to purchase insurance from the car rental company itself, I often look at getting third party insurance from a company like Worldwide Insure or Allianz. I’ve never had to make a claim before, however, so I can’t vouch as to how smooth the process is.
Conclusion
While there are no cards which explicitly reward rental car transactions, you can take advantage of the fact that they’re usually in FCY to earn up to 4 mpd with several other cards too.
Just be careful about the ever-present DCC scam, as well as authorisation holds if you’re using Amaze (or any other debit card for that matter, including Revolut and YouTrip).
Woohoo thanks alot for this Aaron! 🙂
Hi Aaron, I would’ve expected that the UOBWC would be the preferred card under travel category Even if the booking is made directly with the car rental company
what am I missing?
>Singaporean drivers are known for being well-mannered, considerate, and not-at-all-impatient on the road, and it’s always great to share our driving culture with the rest of the world on holiday.
You left the /s tag out. One other thing… in the rest of the world the law is to give way to pedestrians not pedestrians to give way to motor vehicles. No more acting Mr VIP by horning people on footpaths or when turning as it is illegal.
I had repeatedly hotels charge me with DCC successfully disputed. Produce a folio that shows billing in USD/INR/whatever, tell your bank that you never agreed to DCC. At least Citi always told the merchant to pound sand.
I suppose UOB PPV would also make it to the list since its mobile contactless purchase can also earn 4mpd without excluding 3300-3499 and 7512?
What about YouTrip Revolut? Would DCC apply?
most car rentals in Japan for example charge upon collection of car. In this case, only UOB Visa Signature will work for FCY spend (assuming more than SGD 1000 equivalent)
I’ve also booked car rental via Expedia before using HSBC but turns out the booking was processed offline by the car rental merchant and it was not an eligible travel MCC i.e. Expedia’s MCC. HSBC didn’t entertain my appeal request.
What is the current use case for Amaze? UOB/DBS exclude it. Maybank will only earn .4mpd for SGD. And Citi Rewards excludes travel. I guess when this article was originally written Amaze was a bit more relevant. Currently there seems to be no reason to use it to settle the bill let alone for the deposit.
yup, it’s certainly less relevant now, but keep in mind there may be some people who find that it’s worthwhile to earn 1.2 mpd with travelone, 1.3 mpd with ocbc 90n/citi prestige, 1.6 mpd with citi ultima and pay a 2% fee rather than their respective FCY earn rates with a 3.25% fee.