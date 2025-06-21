2025 Edition: Best Cards for Car Rentals

Singaporean drivers are renowned for being well-mannered, considerate, and not-at-all-impatient on the road, so it’s always great to share our driving culture with the rest of the world when on holiday.

If you’re planning to rent a car for your next trip, here are the credit cards that will earn you the most miles, as well as some pitfalls to watch out for.

How do car rentals code?

The MCC for car rentals depends on how you make your booking, but in general will be:

For direct bookings: MCC 3300-3499 for the larger agencies, or MCC 7512 for the smaller ones

MCC 3300-3499 for the larger agencies, or MCC 7512 for the smaller ones For OTA bookings: MCC 4722

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, here are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Booking car rentals directly

Most major rental car companies will code in the MCC 3300-3499 range. For example, Sixt is MCC 3355, Hertz is MCC 3357 and Avis is MCC 3389. Those interested in seeing the full list of rental car MCCs can consult this document.

However, there’s also the possibility of it coding under MCC 7512 if it’s a smaller or non-traditional agency, like Centauro, Omega Car Rentals, or Turo (where pre-authorisations code as MCC 4789 but final bills code as 7512).

For rental car bookings made directly with the agency, you can use any of the following cards.

🚗 Best Cards for Rental Cars

(Direct) Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Online only



Review

Max S$1.5K per c. month* UOB Visa Signature

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min. S$4K spend per c. month

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min. S$4K spend per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 spend per c. month Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only



Review

Min. retail spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap.

*Capped at S$1,000 per c. month from 1 August 2025

❓ Where’s the Citi Rewards Card? The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, except travel (defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains) Therefore, it wouldn’t be the right card to use here, as you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.

Note how there isn’t any card that explicitly whitelists rental car MCCs (before someone asks, the UOB Lady’s Cards do not include rental cars in their definition of travel). Therefore, you’ll be earning bonuses by virtue of the transaction being charged online (which is only the case for prepaid rates), or in foreign currency.

Booked via OTA

If you’re booking your rental car through an online travel agent (OTA) like Expedia or Trip.com, the transaction will code as MCC 4722.

In that case you can use the following cards to maximise your miles.

Be careful with Amaze!

When collecting your car, you’ll often need to provide a credit card as a guarantee against any damage. This is not the right time to provide your Amaze.

Amaze, you’ll recall, is actually a debit card (even if it passes transactions through to a credit card). When the rental car company puts an authorisation hold on Amaze, that becomes an actual transaction billed to your credit card. When the hold is later released, the amount credited may not be the same as the amount debited due to FX charges and movements (it really boils down to how the reversal is done).

I’ve written about this problem in the article below.

It’s always better to provide a credit card at the time of rental, and then provide your Amaze when the rental is over for final billing. This will mean you need to visit the counter after dropping off your car, however, and may not be an option for after-hour drops or contactless drop-offs.

Beware of DCC!

Rental car companies are fond of DCC scams, and I’ve been hit more than a few times.

Googling “rental car automatic DCC” will turn up plenty of reports of companies automatically opting customers into DCC, hiding the option to opt-out in the fine print or making it overly complicated to do so. Why? It makes them money, of course. The rates offered via DCC are vastly inflated over what you’d pay through your bank.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do about this, except to be extra vigilant or use an American Express card for rentals because AMEX does not support DCC. On the flip side, you won’t earn quite as many miles with AMEX cards; the best option would be the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX at 2.4 mpd.

Alternatively, you can consider booking your rental car through an OTA and paying at the time of booking, so the rental car company has no further charges to make.

What about car rental insurance?

Unlike credit cards in the USA, cards in Singapore do not offer automatic rental car coverage.

Given how expensive it can be to purchase insurance from the car rental company itself, I often look at getting third party insurance from a company like Worldwide Insure or Allianz. I’ve never had to make a claim before, however, so I can’t vouch as to how smooth the process is.

Conclusion

While there are no cards which explicitly reward rental car transactions, you can take advantage of the fact that they’re usually in FCY to earn up to 4 mpd with several other cards too.

Just be careful about the ever-present DCC scam, as well as authorisation holds if you’re using Amaze (or any other debit card for that matter, including Revolut and YouTrip).