AMEX Platinum Charge launches 230,000 bonus MR points welcome offer

The AMEX Platinum Charge has launched a new welcome bonus worth up to 230,000 bonus MR points, available to new-to-AMEX customers who make a minimum spend of S$8,000.

While this is significantly higher than the previous welcome offer, it’s important to understand how it’s structured. Only 110,000 bonus MR points will be awarded in the first year. The remaining 120,000 bonus MR points will be awarded in the 15th month after approval, i.e. the second year of membership. American Express is basically promising a retention bonus for keeping the card beyond the first year.

There is no change to the welcome offer for existing AMEX customers, which remains at 98,250 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of S$3,000. This is arguably the better of the two offers, given the much lower spending requirement and the fact that you receive the full points in the first year, rather than having to commit to a second year of membership.

Now, here’s the really interesting thing. Your bonus, in terms of miles, will depend on how fast you act, because of the upcoming Membership Rewards devaluation on 23 February 2026. If you can “beat the clock”, the welcome bonus for new and existing customers is 128,750 miles/61,406 miles. If you can’t, it’s 115,000 miles/49,125 miles.

So if you do intend to pull the trigger, you should also have a game plan to hit the minimum spend as soon as possible, whether it’s a big ticket purchase or CardUp.

AMEX Platinum Charge welcome offers

AMEX Platinum Charge

(must be paid) S$1,744

(must be paid) Spend S$8,000 S$3,000 Spend Period 90 days 90 days Base Points 10,000 MR points

3,750 MR points

Bonus Points #1 110,000 MR points

98,250 MR points

Bonus Points #2

(awarded in 15th month) 120,000 MR points

N/A Total Points 240,000 MR points

102,000 MR points



New-to-AMEX customers

⚠️ Eligibility Criteria You do not hold an existing principal or supplementary consumer Card from American Express

You do not previously hold a principal or supplementary consumer Card from American Express that was terminated or otherwise cancelled in the last twelve (12) months prior to the application

New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 11 March 2026 will earn 240,000 MR points for spending S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This consists of:

A welcome bonus of 110,000 MR points for meeting the minimum spend of S$8,000

for meeting the minimum spend of S$8,000 The regular 10,000 MR points for spending S$8,000

for spending S$8,000 A further bonus of 120,000 MR points for making a spend of any amount in the 15th month of card membership

This is the first time I’ve seen a welcome offer structured this way. American Express is basically giving a 110,000 MR points welcome offer, plus a 120,000 MR points retention offer. If you want the full number of points, you’re implicitly undertaking to hold the card for at least two years, which means paying the S$1,744 annual fee twice.

As an aside, I do wonder what this means for the unofficial renewal offers. It’s an open secret that if you call up AMEX, you can usually get at least 20,000 MR points for renewing your card, or even more depending on your annual spending. But with this new mechanic, they could very well argue that you’re already getting a renewal bonus. We’ll have to see, I guess.

Existing AMEX customers

⚠️ Eligibility Criteria You have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 12 months prior to application

Existing customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 31 March 2026 will earn 102,000 MR points for spending S$3,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This consists of:

A welcome bonus of 98,250 MR points for meeting the minimum spend of S$3,000

for meeting the minimum spend of S$3,000 The regular 3,750 MR points for spending S$3,000

Surprisingly, this feels like the superior offer, given that the minimum spend is 37.5% of the new customer offer, and you don’t need to commit to a second year of membership.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT;

r) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);

s) Payments to utilities merchants;

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion® Card and The Platinum Card®

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, charitable donations, education, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. While American Express added charitable donations and education to its exclusions list on 1 October 2023, an exception was carved out for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.

Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.

When will bonus MR points be credited?

Officially, bonus MR points will be awarded within 12 weeks of meeting the minimum spend threshold.

Unofficially, however, there are numerous reports from recent applicants that their bonus points were credited much sooner, usually within one day of meeting the minimum spend.

This is crucial because of the upcoming Membership Rewards devaluation, which kicks in on 23 February 2026. On that date, the transfer ratios will be devalued for all eight frequent flyer programmes.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(AMEX: Partner) Plat Charge

Centurion Others 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

600 : 250 450 : 250

650 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250

Here’s how the size of your welcome offer will differ, depending on when you complete the minimum spend and get your points.

💳 New Customer Welcome Offer Before 22 Feb 2026 From 23 Feb 2026 Bonus Points #1 110,000 MR points

(68,750 miles) 110,000 MR points

(55,000 miles) Bonus Points #2 120,000 MR points

(60,000 miles) Total 230,000 MR points

(128,750 miles) 230,000 MR points

(115,000 miles)

For new customers, your bonus will either be 128,750 miles (pre-devaluation), or 115,000 miles (post-devaluation). Note that there is no avoiding the devaluation on the second component of the offer, as it will be credited 15 months down the road, long after the devaluation has come into effect.

💳 Existing Customer Welcome Offer Before 22 Feb 2026 From 23 Feb 2026 Bonus Points 98,250 MR points

(61,406 miles) 98,250 MR points

(49,125 miles)

For existing customers, your bonus will either be 61,406 miles (pre-devaluation) or 49,125 miles (post-devaluation).

So tl;dr: if you plan to sign up for this offer, make sure you beat the clock. If all else fails, consider using CardUp, which is offering a 2.35% admin fee for AMEX cards with the code OFF235.

How does this compare to previous offers?









Conclusion

AMEX Platinum Charge

American Express has launched a new welcome offer worth up to 230,000 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers who meet a minimum spend of S$8,000. The catch is that only 110,000 MR points are awarded in the first year. The remaining 120,000 MR points will be credited in the 15th month after approval, which forces you to hold the card for at least two years.

If you ask me, the offer for existing AMEX cardholders is more lucrative, with up to 98,250 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of just S$3,000.

Regardless of which offer you choose, it’s crucial that you meet the minimum spend as soon as possible, because MR points will be devalued on 23 February 2026. While AMEX officially quotes a lead time of 12 weeks for fulfillment, in practice the actual fulfillment appears to be much quicker.

You’ll of course want to make sure you can extract more than S$1,744 worth of value from the card, so be sure to read my updated guides for 2026, which cover changes to the Platinum Statement Credits and the new Table for Two benefit.