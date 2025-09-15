Review: Standard Chartered Journey Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the StanChart Journey Card, which will forever stand as a monument to the bank’s ill-fated attempt to capture the affluent millennial market.

Launched in 2019 as the StanChart X Card with an unprecedented 100,000 miles sign-up bonus (the largest welcome offer in Singapore credit card history), this metal card attracted applicants in droves.

There was just one small problem: it couldn’t retain any of them. After the dizzy highs of the first year welcome offer, the only benefit it had to offer from the second year onwards was two lounge visits— hardly the kind of thing you pay S$695.50 a year for. The bank ended up having to offer an “exceptional” annual fee waiver each year to prevent a mass exodus, even as its website kept insisting that the annual fee was “strictly non-waivable”.

After several years of wandering in the wilderness, Standard Chartered finally put the card out of its misery by rebranding it as the (plastic) Journey Card. It’s a fascinating story of corporate hubris fading into disillusionment fading into abandonware — and you can read about it below— but it’s not the focus of this article.

Instead, the question before us is much simpler: should you get a StanChart Journey Card?

StanChart Journey Card

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It

☐ Take It

☑Take It Or Leave It

What do these ratings mean?

The StanChart Journey Card offers excellent first-year value with its stackable welcome offers. However, like its X Card predecessor, renewals aren’t strictly essential. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Generous welcome offer, stackable with SingSaver gifts

3 mpd on online groceries, food delivery and transport

Two lounge visits per year

Points don’t expire Only two transfer partners

Minimum transfer blocks of 10,000 miles

Overview: StanChart Journey Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the Standard Chartered Journey Card.

Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) Annual Fee

S$196.20

Min. Transfer 25,000 points

(10,000 miles)* Miles with Annual Fee 10,000

Transfer

Partners 2 FCY Fee 3.5% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes Special Earn 3 mpd on online groceries, food delivery, transport (SGD) Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The StanChart Journey Card is a direct replacement for the X Card, so even if you still hold a physical X Card, all earn rates, benefits and fees will follow the Journey Card from 19 May 2023.

In other words, the StanChart X Card, as we know it, no longer exists. However, for posterity’s sake, I’ve preserved the legacy review, just in case future generations need a case study on how not to manage a credit card.

How much must I earn to qualify for a StanChart Journey Card?

How the mighty have fallen. Back when this was the X Card, a minimum income of S$80,000 p.a. was required.

Now as the Journey, all you need is the MAS-mandated minimum of S$30,000 p.a.

How much is the StanChart Journey Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$196.20

(FYF option) Free Subsequent S$196.20 Free

The Standard Chartered Journey Card has an annual fee of S$196.20 for principal cardholders. You can either opt for a first year fee waiver, or pay the first year’s fee for an extra 10,000 miles (see next section).

While annual fee waivers from the second year onwards are technically possible, data points in the MileChat suggest that StanChart is taking a strict approach to this, so don’t be surprised if your request is rejected. You will receive 10,000 miles for paying the annual fee, but I’m not convinced that’s worth renewing, in and of itself.

The annual fee is waived for up to five supplementary cards (it’s not clear what the fee is for the sixth onwards, but why would you need so many anyway?).

What welcome offers are available?

New-to-bank customers who apply for a StanChart Journey Card through the links in this article will receive both Standard Chartered’s public welcome offer and additional SingSaver gifts.

❓ New-to-bank definition New-to-bank customers are defined as those who: Do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and

Have not cancelled a principal StanChart credit card in the past 12 months

Standard Chartered public welcome offer

New-to-bank customers who apply for a StanChart Journey Card by 30 September 2025 can choose between the following options.

Pay Annual Fee Annual Fee Waiver Miles from S$196.20 annual fee

10,000 miles – Spend S$800 in first 60 days of approval 20,000 miles 20,000 miles Total 30,000 miles 20,000 miles

Cardholders who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 in the first 60 days of approval.

Cardholders who pay the annual fee will receive 10,000 bonus miles, and a further 20,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 in the first 60 days of approval.

Bonus miles are in addition to StanChart Journey Card’s regular earn rates of 1.2-3 mpd, so assuming you spend the full S$800 on local, non-bonused transactions, you’re looking at an additional 960 miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd), for an overall haul of 30,960 miles.

SingSaver gifts

New-to-bank customers who apply for a StanChart Journey Card via the SingSaver links in this article can choose from one of the following gifts:

Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24

7,000 Max Miles

S$200 Grab voucher

S$180 cash

These offers are available regardless of whether you choose the fee paying or fee waiver option.

A minimum spend of S$800 within the first 60 days of approval is required, and this amount will count towards the attainment of both Standard Chartered’s public welcome offer and the SingSaver gifts.

As SingSaver gifts regularly change, be sure to refer to the T&Cs for the most current offer (you’ll also see it reflected on the application landing page).

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1.2 mpd 2 mpd 3 mpd on online groceries, food delivery, transport (SGD)

SGD/FCY Spend

Standard Chartered Journey Cardholders will earn:

3 SC Rewards Points per S$1 spent in SGD (1.2 mpd)

5 SC Rewards Points per S$1 spent in FCY (2 mpd)

These were once respectable rates for its segment, but many other cards now offer superior returns.

All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.5% fee, which is the highest in the market (other banks max out at 3.25%).

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

This means that using your StanChart Journey Card overseas represents buying miles at a relatively unattractive rate of 1.75 cents each.

Bonus Spend

StanChart Journey Cardholders will earn 7.5 SC Rewards Points per S$1 spent (3 mpd) on transactions with the following MCCs.

Category Examples

(non-exhaustive) Groceries

MCC 5411

NTUC FairPrice Online, Redmart, Shopee Supermarket Bakeries

MCC 5462 Bengawan Solo, BreadTalk, Four Leaves Misc. Food Stores

MCC 5499

Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores

MCC 5921

1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru Food Delivery

MCC 5811 MCC 5812 MCC 5814

GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda Transport

MCC 4111 MCC 4121 MCC 4789

Grab rides, CDG, gojek Cruise Liners

MCC 4411

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise

No minimum spend is required, but the bonus is subject to the following conditions:

the transaction must be made online

the transaction must be made in SGD

a cap of S$1,000 per statement month applies; any spending beyond the cap will earn the regular base rate of 1.2 mpd

A few important things to note:

While Standard Chartered uses the term “food delivery”, the bonus would also be granted in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. in-app ordering or scan a QR code and pay online before receiving your food), provided the MCC codes as 5811/5812/5814

Even though SimplyGo’s MCC is 4111, you won’t earn 3 mpd on bus and MRT rides because they don’t satisfy the “online” criteria

Truth be told, however, 3 mpd is not a big draw in and of itself, since you could easily earn 4 mpd on these categories with other cards. However, it’s rare to see a general spending card offering bonus categories, so we’ll have to give Standard Chartered some credit for that.

Transaction date or posting date?

The bonus cap on the StanChart Journey Card is enforced based on posting date, not transaction date.

For example, if your statement month ends on the 15th, and you make a transaction on 14 June that posts on 16 June, it will count towards the following statement month’s bonus cap.

Therefore, you should exercise caution when spending towards the end of the statement month, in case transactions “leak” into the following period.

When are SC Rewards Points credited?

The base 3/5 SC Rewards Points for local/overseas spend are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

The bonus 4.5 SC Rewards Points for local grocery, food delivery, and transport will be credited at the start of the following statement period.

How are SC Rewards Points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the SC Rewards Points earned on your Standard Chartered Journey Card.

Local Spend (3x) Multiply transaction by 3, then round to nearest whole number FCY Spend (5x)

Multiply transaction by 3, then round to nearest whole number. Multiply transaction by 2, then round to the nearest whole number. Add the two figures.

This means the minimum spend required to earn points is S$0.17, whether in local or foreign currency.

For what it’s worth, Standard Chartered has a more forgiving rounding policy than banks like OCBC and UOB, which enables the StanChart Journey Card to outperform ostensibly higher-earning cards for smaller transactions. An illustration is provided below.

StanChart Journey Card

Earn Rate: 1.2 mpd StanChart Journey CardEarn Rate: 1.2 mpd UOB PRVI Miles Card

Earn Rate: 1.4 mpd UOB PRVI Miles CardEarn Rate: 1.4 mpd S$5 6 miles 6 miles S$9.99 12 miles 6 miles S$15 18 miles 20 miles S$19.99 24 miles 20 miles S$25 30 miles 34 miles S$29.99 36 miles 34 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate points:

Local Spend =ROUND(X*3,0) FCY Spend

=ROUND(X*3,0) + ROUND(X*2,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for SC Rewards Points?

A full list of transactions that do not earn rewards can be found here.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

GrabPay and YouTrip top-ups

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Utilities

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp transactions will earn points, and also count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers.

What do I need to know about SC Rewards Points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee No expiry Yes

S$27.25 (per conversion) ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 10,000 miles 2 1-3 working days

(for KF)

Expiry

SC Rewards Points earned on the StanChart Journey Card never expire, so long as the card account remains active.

Pooling

Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).

In case you’re wondering why the Journey gets to party with the Visa Infinite cards, it’s purely a legacy reason. Remember, the former X Card was a Visa Infinite, so Standard Chartered could hardly “downgrade” all previously-earned X Card points by putting them on the same scheme as the non-Visa Infinite (they’re not BOC, after all!).

Transfer Partners & Fees

Standard Chartered used to have 10 different airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were unceremoniously dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall line-up is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

Tier 1 Tier 2 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 Tier 1: Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

Tier 2: All others

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Transfer Time

Conversions to KrisFlyer miles are generally completed within 1-3 working days.

Other card perks

Two complimentary lounge visits

Principal Standard Chartered Journey Cardholders enjoy two complimentary Priority Pass visits per membership year. You can either visit a lounge twice, or bring a guest and consume both visits at once. A fee of US$35 applies to all additional visits after the complimentary allowance has been utilised.

Here’s how this compares to other cards in its segment:

SC EasyBill

Standard Chartered offers a bill payment platform called SC EasyBill, which allows cardholders to earn rewards when paying the following bills.

Category Examples Tax Payments Personal income tax

Business income tax

Property tax

GST

Other taxes Education School Fee, University Fee, Polytechnic Fee

Fees related to Training institutes

Fees for Enrichment centres and day cares

Fees pertaining to extracurricular activities (E.g., Dance, Music, Painting, Cookery, Yoga, Gardening, Language programmes)

Fees for Hobbies, Fees for any sports activity involving an Instructor

Tuition Fees Insurance Health insurance

Motor insurance

Life insurance

Foreign domestic worker insurance

Travel insurance Rent Rental agreements between the cardholder and landlord

An admin fee of 1.9% applies, though this is sometimes lowered for targeted customers.

To illustrate, suppose you have a S$10,000 income tax bill to make:

Your Journey Card will be charged S$10,190 (S$10,000 +1.9% admin fee)

Standard Chartered will pay S$10,000 to IRAS on your behalf

You will earn 12,000 miles (S$10,000 @ 1.2 mpd; the admin fee does not earn miles)

The out of pocket cost is S$190 for 12,000 miles, or 1.58 cents apiece.

1.58 cents per mile is neither great nor terrible, but Citi PayAll can offer better rates during its regular promos, as well as a wider scope of payments.

Complimentary Travel Insurance

Accidental Death S$500,000 Medical Expenses S$50,000 Others Delayed Luggage: S$1,000

Lost Luggage: S$5,000

Policy Wording

StanChart Journey Card cardholders enjoy complimentary travel insurance underwritten by Allianz, which is automatically activated when the full airfare is charged to the card. Allianz has previously clarified that coverage does not apply to award tickets, unfortunately.

Do note there is no coverage for trip cancellation and disruption, delayed flights, rental car excess, or personal liability. I personally would not feel comfortable without this, so I’d recommend you purchase additional coverage regardless.

Summary Review: StanChart Journey Card

Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) 🦁 MileLion Verdict First Year Recurring ☑ Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It

☐ Take It

☑Take It Or Leave It

What do these ratings mean?



The StanChart Journey Card offers a compelling first-year value proposition, with a 30,000 miles welcome offer that’s further stackable with SingSaver gifts. Together with the two free lounge visits, it’s almost impossible to lose.

But come the second year onwards, you’ll have a tougher decision on your hands. Because StanChart lacks the kind of specialised spending cards that DBS and UOB offer, after the initial welcome bonus it can be difficult to accumulate a critical mass of points from day to day spending. True, there is a 3 mpd bonus on online groceries, food delivery and transport, but keep in mind that superior 4 mpd alternatives exist so there’s some opportunity cost involved.

It’s also unfortunate that StanChart has discarded nine of its transfer partners, which were a unique differentiating factor given how many banks default to just KrisFlyer and Asia Miles.

So that’s my review of the StanChart Journey Card. What do you think?