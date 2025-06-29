Review: Citi PremierMiles Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Citi PremierMiles Card, 18 years old this year and still going strong.

When this card launched back in July 2007, it was initially positioned as a premium product for those with a minimum income of S$80,000 (cardholders were even invited to join Citigold for a year, with a reduced AUM requirement!). Over time, however, it was repositioned towards the mass market, and today can be held by anyone who meets the MAS-mandated minimum of S$30,000 per annum.

But unless you’re a snob, more accessible doesn’t mean less desirable. With its welcome offer, transfer partner variety, lounge access and periodic Citi PayAll offers (though less lucrative than before), the Citi PremierMiles Card still serves as a solid general spending card.

Citi PremierMiles Card

What do these ratings mean? Its earn rates are modest, and Citi PayAll has lost some shine, but transfer partner variety, lounge access and travel insurance make the Citi PremierMiles a decent general spending card. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Non-expiring Citi Miles that transfer to 11 airline and hotel transfer partners

2 free lounge visits per year

Complimentary travel insurance with solid coverage

Generous sign-up bonus with relatively low minimum spend No points pooling with other Citi cards

Modest earn rates compared to other general spending cards

10,000 miles transfer blocks

Citi PayAll offers are less and less attractive

Overview: Citi PremierMiles Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the Citi PremierMiles Card.

Apply Here Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity No Expiry Annual Fee S$196.20

(First Year Free) Min.

Transfer 10,000 Citi Miles

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee 10,000 Transfer

Partners 11 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes: 2x Priority Pass Special Earn

10 mpd on 7.2 mpd on Agoda10 mpd on Kaligo Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Citi PremierMiles Card was originally issued on the AMEX, Mastercard and Visa networks. However, the AMEX version was discontinued in 2019, and since April 2020 all new cards have been issued on the Mastercard network only.

Existing Citi PremierMiles Visa Cards remain valid, and will continue to be replaced/renewed unless you expressly consent to switch to the Mastercard version.

❓ What happens to my Citi Miles if I switch? If you switch from the Visa to the Mastercard, any Citi Miles accrued on the Visa will be automatically transferred to the new Mastercard account.

In any case, there’s very little difference between the Mastercard and Visa. We’ll be referring to the Mastercard version in this review, but everything said here applies to the Visa as well unless explicitly stated.

How much must I earn to qualify for a Citi PremierMiles Card?

The Citi PremierMiles Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000, the MAS-mandated minimum.

If you don’t meet the income requirement, it may be possible to place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with Citibank and get a secured version of the card, with a credit limit of roughly 80-90% of the fixed deposit amount. Visit a Citibank branch if you’d like to explore this option.

How much is the Citi PremierMiles Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$196.20*

Free Subsequent S$196.20 Free *Can be waived for new-to-bank customers, with a smaller welcome bonus. Waived for existing customers (and no welcome bonus)



The Citi PremierMiles Card has an annual fee of S$196.20 for the principal cardholder, and no fee for supplementary cards.

Cardholders can request a waiver of the first year’s annual fee, although this means they will only be eligible for a smaller sign-up bonus (see next section). Assuming you meet the definition of a new-to-bank customer, I’d strongly recommend paying the first year’s annual fee to enjoy the bigger sign-up bonus.

Annual fee waivers are at the discretion of Citi, and in my personal experience are fairly easy to obtain.

Should a waiver not be granted, paying the annual fee gets you 10,000 miles in return, which means buying miles at ~1.96 cents each. That’s certainly not the lowest price you can buy miles for, though it could still be worth it for some depending on how much you value a mile.

Sign-up bonus

New-to-bank

New-to-bank customers have a choice of two welcome offers when they apply for a Citi PremierMiles Card:

8,000 bonus miles with a first year fee waiver

with a first year fee waiver 30,000 bonus miles with the payment of the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee

❓ New-to-bank Definition

New-to-bank customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi card, and have not in the 12 month period before application. Debit cards, supplementary cards and corporate cards do not count.



Both offers require a minimum spend of S$800 within the first 2 months after approval, otherwise known as the qualifying period. The qualifying period runs from the approval date and two full calendar months following that. For example, those approved on 15 July 2025 will have until 30 September 2025 to meet the minimum spend.

In other words, you actually have 2-3 months to hit the minimum spend, and should apply as early in the month as possible to maximise your time.

Existing

If you already hold any principal Citi credit card, or cancelled one in the past 12 months, there is no sign-up bonus available to you. You will automatically be granted a first year fee waiver.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 1.2 mpd 2.2 mpd

10 mpd on 7.2 mpd on Agoda10 mpd on Kaligo

SGD/FCY Spending

Citi PremierMiles Card members earn:

1.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 spent in Singapore Dollars (SGD)

2.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 spent in foreign currency (FCY)

1 Citi Mile is worth 1 airline mile, so equivalent to 1.2 mpd for local spending, and 2.2 mpd for FCY spending.

These were once respectable rates for its segment, but in recent times, the HSBC TravelOne Card, DBS Altitude Card and OCBC 90°N Card have leapfrogged the PremierMiles.

💳 Earn Rates for General Spending Cards

(income req.: S$30K) Cards Local Spend FCY Spend UOB PRVI Miles Card UOB PRVI Miles Card 1.4 mpd 3 mpd

IDR, MR, THB, VND

2.4 mpd

All Others HSBC TravelOne Card 1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Altitude Card DBS Altitude Card 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC 90°N Card OCBC 90°N Card 1.3 mpd 2.1 mpd Citi PremierMiles Card 1.2 mpd 2.2 mpd Card StanChart Journey Card 1.2 mpd 2 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card BOC Elite Miles Card 1 mpd 2 mpd KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 1.1 mpd 1.1 mpd

All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which is par the course for the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

With a 3.25% fee, using your Citi PremierMiles Card overseas represents buying miles at 1.48 cents each.

Bonus miles on Kaligo & Agoda

Citi PremierMiles Cardholders can earn bonus miles for hotel bookings made through Kaligo or the Citi x Agoda websites. However, do note that the prices here may be inflated compared to other channels (how this works is that Kaligo/Agoda are simply rebating some of the commission they receive from the booking in the form of miles).

It might still be worth it, depending on the price difference and how much you value a mile. Think of it like buying additional miles when booking a hotel.

While both of these offers technically have end dates, they have been perpetually renewed for the past few years and can be considered evergreen until further notice.

Citi PremierMiles Cardholders can earn an uncapped 10 mpd on hotel bookings made through Kaligo by 31 December 2025 (the stay can be for any future date).

They will initially receive the usual 1.2/2.2 mpd for SGD/FCY-denominated bookings, with the balance 8.8/7.8 mpd credited within two months after the check-out date.

Citi PremierMiles Cardholders can also earn an uncapped 6.2 mpd (SGD) or 7.2 mpd (FCY) on hotel bookings made through the special Citi x Agoda landing page by 31 December 2025 (for stays till 30 April 2026).

They will initially receive the usual 1.2/2.2 mpd for SGD/FCY-denominated bookings, with the balance 5 mpd credited within two months after the check-out date.

When are Citi Miles credited?

Citi Miles are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are Citi Miles calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the Citi Miles earned on your Citi PremierMiles Card.

Local Spend Round down transaction to nearest S$1, then multiply by 1.2 Round to the nearest whole number FCY Spend

Round down transaction to nearest S$1, then multiply by 2.2 Round to the nearest whole number

This means the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$1. Because of this rounding policy, the Citi PremierMiles Card can potentially outperform a “higher-earning” card like the UOB PRVI Miles Card, depending on transaction size.

Citi PremierMiles

Earn rate: 1.2 mpd UOB PRVI Miles

Earn rate: 1.4 mpd UOB PRVI Miles S$5 6 miles 6 miles S$9.99 11 miles 6 miles S$15 18 miles 20 miles S$19.99 23 miles 20 miles S$25 30 mil es 34 miles S$29.99 35 miles 34 miles S$35 42 miles 48 miles S$39.99 47 miles 4 8 m iles

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate:

Local Spend =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN (X,0) *1.2,0) FCY Spend

=ROUND (ROUNDDOWN (X,0) *2.2,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for Citi Miles?

The full list of ineligible transactions for Citi Miles can be found in the general Citi rewards T&Cs.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Quasi cash transactions (MCC 6529-6540)

Utilities payments (MCC 4900)

Insurance (MCC 6300)

Real Estate Agents and Managers (MCC 6513)

Top-ups to prepaid accounts like GrabPay and YouTrip (MCC 6540)

Hospitals (MCC 8062)

Educational Institutions (MCC 8211-8299)

Professional Services and Membership Organizations (MCC 8651-8661)

Government Services (MCC 9000-9999)

For the avoidance of doubt, Citi PremierMiles Cardholders will earn rewards for CardUp transactions, though they may prefer to use Citi PayAll instead especially during promo periods

Citi PremierMiles Cardholders will also earn miles when they pair their card with Amaze, but since Amaze converts all transactions to SGD, miles will be awarded at the local rate of 1.2 mpd.

What do I need to know about Citi Miles?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee No expiry No S$27.25 per conversion ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 10,000 Citi Miles

(10,000 miles) 11 24-48 hours

(for KrisFlyer)

Expiry

Citi Miles never expire, so long as your card account is kept open. This isn’t a license to hold on to them indefinitely (since all airline frequent flyer programmes will, over time, devalue), but does give you some breathing room.

Pooling

Citibank has a policy of not pooling points across cards.

If you have 12,000 Citi Miles on the Citi PremierMiles Card and 25,000 ThankYou points on the Citi Rewards Card, you will have to pay two separate conversion fees. This also means that you’ll need to transfer all your points out before cancelling the card, or else forfeit them.

Partners and Transfer Fee

Citibank offers a wide variety of transfer partners, with 11 airline and hotel loyalty programmes to choose from. This includes some programmes with good value sweet spots like British Airways Executive Club, Qatar Privilege Club and Turkish Miles&Smiles.

Points transfer at a 1:1 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 10,000 miles.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(Citi Miles: Partner) 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000 10,000: 10,000

Transfers cost S$27.25 per programme, regardless of how many points are transferred.

Citi also allows cardholders to pay with Citi Miles, but the regular rate on offer (165 miles = S$1) is quite frankly dreadful. It’s currently upsized to 100 miles = S$1 for airline, hotel and travel agency expenses till 15 July 2025, but even that shouldn’t be on your radar.

Transfer Times

Citibank tells customers that points transfers will take 14 business days, but in reality it’s usually 24-48 hours for KrisFlyer, or 2-4 working days for other programmes.

If you need your points credited instantly, you can do so via Kris+ at a rate of 4,000 Citi Miles = 3,400 KrisPay miles. KrisPay miles can then be instantly converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio with no fees.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with the code W644363 and make your first transaction

However, those 4,000 Citi Miles would normally be worth 4,000 KrisFlyer miles, so you effectively take a 15% haircut. Therefore, I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan Citi Miles balance.

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer Citi Miles to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a relatively poor ratio of 100 miles = S$1.

Other card perks

Two free lounge visits

Principal Citi PremierMiles Cardholders enjoy two free Priority Pass lounge visits per calendar year. This is notably different from most other travel cards, which award free lounge visits by membership year.

In other words, if you get a Citi PremierMiles Card towards the end of the year, you could enjoy four lounge visits in relatively quick succession (e.g. in December then January, since your allowance resets on 1 January).

Lounge entitlements can be shared with a guest, but once you exhaust your free visits you’ll be charged US$35 per additional visit.

Here’s how this compares to other cards in its segment.

Citi PayAll

Citi PayAll is a platform that allows Citibank cardholders to pay various types of bills and earn rewards points in the process. Citi PayAll transactions will count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers and other promotions, provided the service fee is paid.

24 categories of payment are currently supported:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Category Monthly Cap Insurance S$200,000 Education S$100,000 Rent

Electricity Bills

Condo Management Fees (selected MCSTs)

Renovation

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Club Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods & Services

Parking Fees

Professional Service Fees

Storage Fees

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities S$30,000

(each category) Taxes Outstanding balance with IRAS

⚠️ Earn miles for free! While most of the abovementioned categories are excluded from rewards by most card issuers, there are still a handful of exceptions out there. Before resorting to Citi PayAll, be sure to check whether any of your existing cards would let you earn miles for free! Charitable donations

Education

Hospitals

Insurance

Utilities

Citi PremierMiles Cardholders will earn 1.2 mpd on all Citi PayAll payments, with a service fee of 2.6%, which means that under regular circumstances, you would be paying 2.17 cents per mile. That’s very expensive, and not worth considering.

While Citi has historically run promotions that have upsized the earn rate to as much as 2.5 mpd (lowering the cost per mile to just 0.8 cents!), the generosity has been dialed back significantly in recent times. Citi’s recent promotion for the 2025 income tax season offered up to 1.8 mpd for tax payments, resulting in a cost per mile of 1.44 cents. This is not bad in and of itself, but nowhere as good as before.

I’ve written a comprehensive guide to Citi PayAll, so be sure to check out the article below.

Complimentary travel insurance

Benefit Cardholder Accidental Death & Permanent Disablement S$1M Overseas Medical Expenses S$40K Emergency Medical Evacuation S$100K Repatriation of Mortal Remains S$50K Baggage Loss S$1K Baggage Delay S$600 Flight Delay S$500 Trip Cancellation S$500 Trip Interruption S$500 Overseas Medical Expenses

(COVID-19) S$50K

Overseas Hospital Allowance

(COVID-19) S$1K

Coverage may also apply to spouse and children. Refer to policy for full details Policy



Complimentary travel insurance is offered by numerous cards, but not all policies are made equal. Some offer bare bones coverage, others are much more comprehensive.

Fortunately, the Citi PremierMiles Card falls into the latter category. Its HL Assurance-underwritten policy offers up to S$1,000,000 for accidental death and permanent disablement, S$40,000 for medical expenses, S$100,000 for emergency medical evacuation, and coverage for travel inconveniences like lost or delayed luggage. COVID-19 medical expenses and hospital allowance are also provided for.

Coverage is activated when you use your Citi PremierMiles Card to pay for your round-trip airfare, or to pay for the taxes and surcharges on an award ticket.

Unfortunately, Citi will be phasing out complimentary travel insurance from 1 April 2026. What this means is that even if you used your Citi credit cards to buy tickets before this date, you won’t have coverage if your travel takes place from 1 April 2026 onwards.

Here are three possible scenarios.

Trip Start Date Trip End Date Can you claim? On or before 31 March 2026 Yes On or before 31 March 2026 1 April 2026 onwards Partial. You can make claims for incidents up till 31 March 2026 1 April 2026 onwards No

The most interesting scenario is a trip that straddles 1 April 2026. In this case, you can only make claims for incidents that happen up till 31 March 2026, so if you’re in this scenario, please make sure all your travel-related misfortune is front-loaded!

Terms and Conditions

Summary Review: Citi PremierMiles Card

If you’re in the market for a general spending card, then the Citi PremierMiles Card ticks many of the right boxes: non-expiring miles with 11 transfer partners, two lounge visits per year, complimentary travel insurance with good coverage, and a great welcome offer with a relatively low minimum spend.

However, Citi continues to have an annoying practice of different rewards currencies across its cards, and not allowing the two to pool. Moreover, the earn rates are average at best, and Citi PayAll’s latest promotions haven’t exactly set the world on fire.

That said, if you’re interested in exploring programmes beyond KrisFlyer, or don’t have any Citi cards at the moment and qualify for the welcome offer, then some of these shortcomings can probably be overlooked.

So that’s my review of the Citi PremierMiles Card. What do you think?