Review: UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, the perfect choice for friends or family members who tune out every time you start lecturing them on what card to use where.

All you need to do is shove this into their hands (or, more accurately, add it to their mobile wallet) and send them on their way, because it’s one of the most idiot-proof cards in the whole miles game, and an easy route to 4 mpd everywhere.

But things are a little less straightforward now, following UOB’s decision to introduce sub-caps from 1 October 2025. This means that mobile contactless payments alone will no longer be enough to max out the card’s full value. Instead, you’ll also need to use it for online spending on groceries, dining, entertainment and shopping.

Not quite a deal-breaker, but not quite the no-brainer it used to be either.

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑ Take It

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa remains an essential card thanks to 4 mpd on all mobile contactless spend, but its new sub-caps mean it’s not quite the no-brainer it was before. 👍 The good 👎 The bad One of the easiest ways to earn 4 mpd almost everywhere

No minimum spend required

Earns bonuses not just for in-store spend, but selected online transactions too Bonus cap now split into two separate S$600 sub-caps which are harder to optimise

Limited transfer partners

S$5 earning blocks Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

Apply Income Req.

S$30,000 p.a.

Points Validity

2 years

Annual Fee

S$196.20

(First Year Free) Min.

Transfer

5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles)

FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on mobile contactless and selected online trxns Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa is the last standing member of the UOB “Preferred Platinum” family, which included such luminaries as the UOB Preferred Platinum AMEX (no longer available, sadly), and the UOB Preferred Platinum Mastercard (no longer available, happily).

All three cards have very different features, so don’t mix them up:

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa earns 4 mpd on mobile contactless payments, and selected online transactions

earns 4 mpd on mobile contactless payments, and selected online transactions The UOB Preferred Platinum AMEX no longer exists, having been replaced by the UOB Absolute Card

no longer exists, having been replaced by the UOB Absolute Card The UOB Preferred Platinum Mastercard is best used for removing spinach and other debris from between teeth after you’ve used your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to settle the bill

But again, since the latter two are no longer issued, this is more academic than anything else.

How much must I earn to qualify for a UOB Preferred Platinum Visa?

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa is an entry-level card available to anyone who earns the MAS-mandated minimum of S$30,000 per annum.

If you do not meet the minimum income requirement, it may be possible to place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with UOB to get a secured version. Contact your nearest UOB branch for more details.

How much is the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free Free, S$98.10 for 2nd onwards Subsequent S$196.20 Free, S$98.10 for 2nd onwards

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa has an annual fee of S$196.20, which is waived for the first year. The fee for the first supplementary card is waived in perpetuity, with the second card onwards charged at S$98.10 per year.

Waivers are fairly easy to get in my experience, though be warned that UOB’s default behaviour is to automatically deduct your UNI$ to cover the annual fee.

When the time comes for renewal, you will be charged either:

6,500 UNI$ for a full waiver 3,250 UNI$ + S$98.10 for a half waiver

If you have at least 6,500 UNI$ in your account, you will be charged (i)

If you have less than 6,500 UNI$ but more than 3,250 UNI$, you will be charged (ii)

If you don’t have at least 3,250 UNI$, you’ll be charged the S$196.20 annual fee in cash

It’s up to you to monitor your statement and request a waiver when this happens. Look at the expiry date on your credit card; the month corresponds to the month your annual fee will be charged.

For what it’s worth, if UOB subsequently grants you a fee waiver, the reinstated UNI$ will have a fresh 2-year validity.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 4 mpd

(assuming mobile contactless) 4 mpd

(assuming mobile contactless)

4 mpd on mobile contactless payments and selected online transactions

Regular SGD/FCY Spending

When paying with the physical card, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa earns 1 UNI$ per S$5 spent (0.4 mpd), whether in Singapore Dollars or foreign currency (FCY).

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which is par the course for the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Mobile Contactless & Selected Online Transactions

Up till 30 September 2025, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa earned 10 UNI$ per S$5 spent (4 mpd) on mobile contactless and selected online transactions, subject to a monthly cap of S$1,110.

Mobile Contactless Selected Online Transactions Monthly Bonus Cap (UNI$) 2,000 UNI$

Monthly Bonus Cap (S$) S$1,110 Caps are based on calendar month

The cap could be freely allocated between either bonus category, so for instance, a cardholder could spend S$1,110 entirely on mobile contactless transactions, earning 4,440 miles each month.

However, from 1 October 2025, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa splits its bonus cap into two sub-caps: one for mobile contactless, and one for selected online transactions.

Mobile Contactless Selected Online Transactions Monthly Bonus Cap (UNI$) 1,080 UNI$ 1,080 UNI$ Monthly Bonus Cap (S$) S$600 S$600 Caps are based on calendar month

The cap for each is S$600 per calendar month, and caps are strictly separate. For example, spending S$1,110 entirely on mobile contactless transactions would now earn 2,604 miles (S$600 @ 4 mpd + S$510 @ 0.4 mpd), a 40% reduction from before.

In theory, you can now earn more miles from this card, because S$600 x 2 @ 4 mpd > S$1,110 @ 4 mpd. In practice, however, it’s going to be very difficult to precisely optimise both categories- which I believe is the point.

Either way, no minimum spend is required, and any spending in excess of the bonus cap earns just 0.4 mpd.

How is mobile contactless defined?

UOB defines mobile contactless as in-store payments using the following methods:

Payment Method Eligible? ✅ ❌ ✅ Excludes MST ✅ Tapping physical card ❌

This flexibility makes the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa the Swiss Army knife of the miles & points game. So long as the transaction isn’t part of UOB’s general exclusion list (e.g. education, government services, utilities), you’ll earn 4 mpd. Dentist’s appointment? Hairdresser? Stationery shop? Mini-mart? Car repairs? If there’s a contactless payment terminal, 4 mpd is yours.

A few important points to note:

The bonus is awarded to both SGD and FCY transactions

and transactions Tapping the physical UOB Preferred Platinum Visa card at a contactless terminal will only earn 0.4 mpd instead of 4 mpd, ever since May 2020. Add it to your mobile wallet and put the physical card in the drawer!

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa card at a contactless terminal will only earn 0.4 mpd instead of 4 mpd, ever since May 2020. Add it to your mobile wallet and put the physical card in the drawer! SimplyGo transactions (i.e. bus/MRT rides) are eligible to earn 4 mpd, with effect from 28 August 2025

(i.e. bus/MRT rides) are eligible to earn 4 mpd, with effect from 28 August 2025 In-app payments with Apple Pay or Google Pay will not trigger the mobile contactless bonus (though you may still be eligible for 4 mpd if the MCC falls under the online whitelist; see below for details)

For more details on how UOB defines a contactless payment, refer to the post below.

How are selected online transactions defined?

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Card defines selected online transactions as SGD or FCY spend on the following MCCs:

Category Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) Department and Retail Stores 4816, 5262, 5306, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631,5641, 5651, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732-5735, 5912, 5942, 5944-5949, 5964-5970, 5992, 5999 Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery 5811, 5812, 5814, 5333, 5411, 5441, 5462, 5499, 8012, 9751 Entertainment and Ticketing 7278, 7832, 7841, 7922, 7991, 7996, 7998-7999

This includes online or in-app transactions at:

Department and Retail Stores: Amazon, Courts, Harvey Norman, Lazada, Shopee, and Taobao

Amazon, Courts, Harvey Norman, Lazada, Shopee, and Taobao Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery : Deliveroo, NTUC FairPrice, Foodpanda, GrabFood, WhyQ, or any restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment

: Deliveroo, NTUC FairPrice, Foodpanda, GrabFood, WhyQ, or any restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment Entertainment and Ticketing: Golden Village, SISTIC, Ticketmaster

If in doubt about a given transaction’s MCC, you can check it yourself with these three methods.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Dealing with the sub-caps

Obviously, the sub-caps can be a huge frustration.

UOB does not keep a running tally of how much cap you have left for each bonus category, nor does it categorise your spending. The only way to know how much cap remains for each bonus category is to go line by line and tally up the spend— which transactions belong to category 1, which transactions belong to category 2?

There are two ways of tackling this issue.

The first is to apply for a supplementary card. This does not increase your bonus cap, but it makes it much easier to track your spending. For example, you could put all the spending for bonus category #1 on the principal card, and all the spending for bonus category #2 on the supplementary card .

Since these cards are shown as separate accounts on internet banking, you can just look at the total spend on a card level and ensure it doesn’t exceed S$600 per calendar month. This is what I’ve done for my UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, to better manage its now separated bonus caps.

The second is to max out one bonus category at the start of each month, by buying vouchers. After that, any additional spend counts towards the “mobile contactless” category (i.e. total spend minus S$600).

The simplest way to do this is HeyMax, where all transactions code as MCC 5311 and qualify for the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa’s bonus on selected online transactions.

Sign up here

The UOB$ problem is no more!

Once upon a time, you had to take special precautions when using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa at UOB$ merchants. That’s because these transactions would earn UOB$ cashback instead of UNI$ points, and usually at a miserly rate.

But ever since 1 November 2024, UOB cardholders have been able to double dip on UNI$ and UOB$ cashback at UOB$ merchants. This means that UOB$ are no longer something to be avoided, but rather embraced- if you can earn miles and cashback on a transaction, why not?

Transaction date or posting date?

The bonus cap on the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa is enforced based on posting date, not transaction date.

For example, if you made a transaction on 30 September 2025 and it posts on 2 October 2025, that amount will count towards October 2025’s bonus cap.

Therefore, you should exercise caution when spending towards the end of the calendar month, in case transactions “leak” into the following period.

When are UNI$ credited?

Both base and bonus UNI$ are credited when the transaction posts, usually within 1-3 working days.

Base Points (1X) Credited when transaction posts Bonus Points (9X)

Credited when transaction posts

However, SimplyGo works differently. Your fares will be charged daily, but UNI$ will be calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo Transactions per calendar month, and awarded to Cardmembers on the 7th calendar day of the following month.

You will see a separate line item for this on the UOB TMRW app.

How are UNI$ calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the UNI$ earned on your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa:

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 1 Bonus Points (9X)

Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 9

Again, special treatment applies to SimplyGo. You will need to sum up all SimplyGo transactions posted in that particular calendar month, round down to the nearest S$5, then award points based on the formula above.

Do note that UOB rounds your transactions down to the nearest S$5 before awarding points, which means a S$9.99 transaction earns the same as a S$5 one, and a S$4.99 transaction earns no points at all.

To illustrate the effect of rounding, consider the following:

UOB PPV Citi Rewards S$5 20 miles 20 miles S$9.99 20 miles 36 miles S$15 60 miles 60 miles S$19.99 60 miles 76 miles S$25 100 miles 100 miles S$29.99 100 miles 116 miles

The impact of rounding gets less severe as your transaction size increases, though you’ll definitely want to take care with smaller transactions.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points (1X) =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*1 Bonus Points (9X)

=ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*9 Where X= Amount Spent



UOB makes it very easy to check your points breakdown via the TMRW app, which shows transaction-level points for the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for UNI$?

A full list of transactions that do not earn UNI$ can be found in the T&Cs.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable Donations

Education

Government Services

Insurance

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Real Estate Agents & Managers

Utilities

UNI$ will be awarded for CardUp, but not ipaymy. However, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa will only earn 0.4 mpd on such transactions, so you’re much better off using the UOB PRVI Miles or another general spending card instead.

What do I need to know about UNI$?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 2 years Yes S$25 per conversion ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles) 3 48 hours (KF)

Expiry

UNI$ expire 2 years from the last day of each periodic quarter in which the UNI$ was earned.

Each UNI$ period is calculated commencing from January to December of each calendar year. Expired UNI$ cannot be replaced or reinstated.

Pooling

UNI$ pool across cards. If you have 10,000 UNI$ on the UOB Lady’s Card, and 5,000 UNI$ on the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, you can redeem 15,000 UNI$ at one shot and pay a single conversion fee.

It also means that you don’t need to transfer your UNI$ out before cancelling the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, assuming it’s not your last UNI$-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fees

UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programs at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000: 10,000 5,000: 10,000 2,500: 4,500

Transfers cost S$25 per conversion, regardless of how many points are transferred.

UOB also has an auto-conversion option for KrisFlyer, which costs S$50 per year. UNI$ will be automatically converted on the last day of the calendar month, in blocks of UNI$2,500 (half the regular conversion block).

FAQs T&Cs Read Point 53-55

However, you’ll need to keep a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 (30,000 miles) in your account at all times. This is a hefty working capital balance! Make what you will of UOB’s reason for this policy…

Why must a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 be kept for the KrisFlyer auto conversion programme? This is to give cardmembers the flexibility to convert the UNI$ to other items from UOB Rewards Catalogue. Cardmembers can still choose to convert this UNI$15,000 to KrisFlyer miles by the one time miles redemption process through UOB Rewards Catalogue, subjected to S$25 conversion fee and must be in blocks of 10,000 miles.

Cardmembers who wish to make ad-hoc conversions can still do so, subject to the payment of the usual S$25 fee per conversion, in standard blocks of 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 miles).

Here are the pros and cons of the automatic transfer scheme:

👍 Pros 👎 Cons Pay a single fee for 12 automatic conversions a year

Reduces the minimum conversion block from 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 KrisFlyer miles) to 2,500 UNI$ (5,000 KrisFlyer miles) Only balances in excess of 15,000 UNI$ are converted

Ad-hoc conversions still cost S$25

The 3-year expiry on KrisFlyer miles starts as soon as they are converted. Keeping UNI$ on the UOB side gives you an extra 2 years of validity

At the risk of stating the obvious, opting for the KrisFlyer auto conversion programme locks you into the scheme. You can still make ad-hoc conversions to Asia Miles if you want, but it’s likely you’ll need to terminate participation in the auto conversion programme in order to acquire a critical mass of points.

Transfer Times

UOB transfers to KrisFlyer are typically completed within 48 hours.

If you need your points credited instantly, you can do so via Kris+. 1,000 UNI$ can be transferred to 1,700 KrisPay miles, which can then be transferred to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio with no fees.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

However, those 1,000 UNI$ would normally have earned you 2,000 KrisFlyer miles, so you effectively take a 15% haircut. Therefore I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan UNI$ balance (<5,000 points).

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer UNI$ to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor ratio of 100 miles = S$1.

Summary Review: UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑ Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It



With contactless terminals practically everywhere these days, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa is essentially a license to earn 4 mpd everywhere.

Simply put, there’s no other card on the market that offers what this does- especially since domestic use of the Amaze x Citi Rewards combination now attracts a 1% fee. And because UOB pools points, you can pair this card with a UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Visa Signature and/or UOB PRVI Miles Card, creating a formidable card portfolio.

Unfortunately, however, the rules of the game have changed. From October 2025, you’ll need to spend on both mobile contactless and selected online transactions in order to fully utilise the card’s S$1,200 monthly bonus cap.

If you exclusively use the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa for mobile contactless spend, you’ll only take home 2,400 miles (S$600 @ 4 mpd) each month, down from 4,440 miles (S$1,110 @ 4 mpd) previously.

To be fair, the scope of online transactions is fairly broad, with supermarkets, food delivery, shopping and entertainment all included. Still, it’s something you’ll need to consciously remember to do each month, and I suspect many people will not.

Other downsides are the lack of transfer partner variety, and the pesky S$5 earning blocks. But if you’re happy sticking to Asia Miles or KrisFlyer miles, and are careful with the smaller-sized transactions, then this card remains essential to have.