AMEX Platinum Charge launches 100,000 miles welcome offer

The AMEX Platinum Charge has launched a new welcome offer worth up to 100,000 miles, which is available for applications submitted by 31 January 2027 (the extended period is noteworthy, given that previous welcome offers typically last a couple of months at most).

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot to get excited about here.

American Express has significantly increased the minimum spend to S$15,000 — a level we’ve not seen in a very long time — and continues to split the welcome bonus into two tranches. The second tranche is only disbursed in the 15th month of card membership, upon paying the second year’s annual fee. In other words, if you sign up for this offer, you’re committing to remain a cardmember for at least two years!

Given the tighter eligibility criteria and Membership Rewards devaluation earlier this year, American Express cards just aren’t very lucrative at the moment.

AMEX Platinum Charge welcome offers

AMEX Platinum Charge

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New-to-AMEX Existing Pay 1st Year Annual Fee & Spend S$15K

(First 180 days) 100,000 MR points 60,000 MR points Pay 2nd Year Annual Fee & Spend S$1

(15th Month) 100,000 MR points 60,000 MR points Total Bonus 200,000 MR points 120,000 MR points

New-to-AMEX

❓Definition Do not currently hold an existing principal or supplementary consumer AMEX card, and

Have not cancelled a principal or supplementary consumer AMEX card in the past 24 months

New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 January 2027 (with approval within 45 days) will earn up to 200,000 bonus MR points, consisting of:

100,000 bonus MR points for paying the first year’s annual fee and spending S$15,000 within 180 days of approval

for paying the first year’s annual fee and spending S$15,000 within 180 days of approval 100,000 bonus MR points for paying the second year’s annual fee and spending S$1 in the 15th month of membership

For example, if your card is approved on 17 June 2026, the 15th month of card membership (based on 30 calendar days per month) will be 11 August to 9 September 2027. You can use this date calculator to work out when your 15th month is.

In addition to this, they will earn a further 18,750 base MR points for spending S$15,000.

Existing AMEX customers

❓Definition Have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 24 months

Existing AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 31 January 2027 will earn up to 120,000 bonus MR points, consisting of:

60,000 bonus MR points for paying the first year’s annual fee and spending S$15,000 within 180 days of approval

for paying the first year’s annual fee and spending S$15,000 within 180 days of approval 60,000 bonus MR points for paying the second year’s annual fee and spending S$1 in the 15th month of membership

In addition to this, they will earn a further 18,750 base MR points for spending S$15,000.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT;”

r) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);

s) Payments to utilities merchants;

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion® Card and The Platinum Card®

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, charitable donations, education, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. While American Express added charitable donations and education to its exclusions list on 1 October 2023, an exception was carved out for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.

Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.

When will bonus MR points be credited?

Officially, you can expect to receive the bonus MR points within 12 weeks of meeting the eligibility criteria.

Unofficially, however, American Express is much faster with the fulfillment. You should receive 100,000 bonus MR points upon meeting the S$15,000 qualifying spend, and a further 100,000 bonus MR points upon spending S$1 in the 15th month.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of the new-to-AMEX and existing AMEX customer welcome offer can be found here.

What can you do with Membership Rewards points?

Membership Rewards points can be transferred to eight airline and two hotel partners at the following rates.

Programme Conversion Rate

(AMEX : Partner) 500 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 600 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,250

Unfortunately, there was a significant devaluation to Membership Rewards points on 23 February 2026, which increased the cost of transfers to all eight airline partners by 22-25% (or 44-50% for Emirates Skywards). There was no change to the rates for hotel partners.

Membership Rewards points do not expire, and all conversions are free of charge.

How does this compare to previous offers?

For the sake of comparison, here’s a summary of the recent welcome offers we’ve seen for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

New-to-AMEX

The current welcome offer has a minimum spend of S$15,000 — the highest we’ve seen in nearly three years — but doesn’t have the payoff to match it. What’s more, you’ll need to pay two annual fees to receive the full number of points, making it far less compelling compared to what we’ve seen previously.

Existing AMEX customer

Just like the new-to-AMEX offer, the offer for existing AMEX customers is likewise disappointing. The last time round, the deal was S$3,000 spend for 98,250 MR points. Now, the minimum spend has been increased by 5x, but the bonus has only increased by 22% — and half of it is only awarded in the second year of membership.

AMEX Platinum Charge: Key benefits

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders enjoy benefits such as:

Conclusion

AMEX Platinum Charge

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The latest welcome offer for AMEX Platinum Charge increases the minimum spend to S$15,000, while only marginally boosting the number of bonus MR points. Moreover, American Express continues to split the bonus into two tranches, and you’ll need to pay two annual fees to enjoy the full amount.

Unfortunately, that’s the way it’s going to be until at least January 2027, unless they have a change of heart midway.

If you’ve decided to apply nonetheless, be sure to read my updated guides for 2026, which cover changes to the Platinum Statement Credits and the new Table for Two benefit.