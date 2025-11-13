Review: Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite, which not too long ago was destined for the scrap heap of history. Rumours said that the X Card would soon become the bank’s flagship offering, and sure enough, marketing was discontinued, applications were closed, and the card was scrubbed from the internet.

-dramatic pause-

Well, we all know how that turned out. Barely one year later, applications reopened and the Visa Infinite slid back into the portfolio like nothing ever happened. And, in a stroke of delicious irony, it was the X Card which got sent to the junk pile instead.

But even though the Visa Infinite may have won the internal battle, on the industry level, it’s far from a winner. And with the launch of the Beyond Card in November 2024, it’s not even the top dog in the Standard Chartered pantheon anymore, so where does that leave it?

The StanChart Visa Infinite offers very little for its annual fee, and with rival cards stepping up their FCY bonuses, it’s hard to see a reason for cardholders to stay. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Up to 3 mpd on FCY spend, with no cap

Buy low-cost miles with tax payment facility (though not as cheap as before)

Non-expiring points Highest FCY fee on the market at 3.5%

Min. monthly spend of S$2K required to unlock higher earn rates

No automatic renewal miles

No airport limo benefit

Only six free lounge visits (which can’t be shared with multiple guests)

Only two transfer partners

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite.

Apply Income Req. S$150,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$599.50

Min.

Transfer 25,000 points

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee 35,000

(first year only) Transfer

Partners 2 FCY Fee 3.5% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn Up to 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn Up to 3 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No

Standard Chartered actually has two different Visa Infinite cards:

the Visa Infinite , a brown-coloured card that is available to the general public (and the focus of this review)

, a brown-coloured card that is available to the general public (and the focus of this review) the Priority Visa Infinite, a blue-coloured card that is available to Priority Banking customers (though they can also apply for the regular Visa Infinite if they wish)

Visa Infinite Priority Visa Infinite Annual Fee S$599.50 S$327 Income Req. S$150K* S$30K Local Earn 1.4 mpd^ 1 mpd FCY Earn 3 mpd^ 1 mpd Lounge Visits 6 12 (AUM ≥S$200K)

2 (AUM <S$200K) *S$30K for Priority Banking customers

^With min. S$2K spend per statement month, otherwise 1 mpd

The Visa Infinite offers better earn rates, but the Priority Visa Infinite has a lower annual fee and offers as many as 12 lounge visits per year (it was previously up to 24), provided the cardholder meets the minimum AUM and wealth holdings requirement.

Regardless of which card you choose, however, it still comes in standard plastic cardstock. No reassuring metal clang here!

How much must I earn to qualify for a Standard Chartered Visa Infinite?

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite has a S$150,000 p.a. income requirement, which is 25% higher than the usual S$120,000 you’d expect for cards in its weight class. It’s not clear how strictly Standard Chartered enforces this requirement, though I have heard anecdotal reports that they’ll accept anyone earning at least S$80,000 per year.

However, if you have a Priority Banking (min AUM: S$200K) or Priority Private (min AUM: S$1.5M) relationship, the income requirement is reduced to just S$30,000 p.a.

How much is the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$599.50 Up to five cards free Subsequent S$599.50 Up to five cards free

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite has an annual fee of S$599.50. Up to four supplementary cards are free for life.

No annual fee waivers are offered for this card, regardless of how much you spend per year.

Officially, no miles are offered for renewal. I say “officially”, because reports say that those who call in to appeal are sometimes given 25,000 miles. That wouldn’t be enough to retain me, but at least it’s something.

What sign-up bonus or gifts are available?

From 1 April to 31 December 2025, new applicants for a StanChart Visa Infinite card will receive a total of 50,000 bonus miles when they pay the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee and spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Welcome Offer

Criteria Bonus Miles Pay S$599.50 annual fee 25,000 miles Spend S$2,000 within the first 60 days of approval 25,000 miles Total 50,000 miles

Both new and existing Standard Chartered cardholders are eligible for this offer.

Paying S$599.50 for 50,000 bonus miles works out to 1.2 cents per mile, which is a good price by market standards- probably one of the best things about this card!

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend Up to 1.4 mpd Up to 3 mpd N/A

SGD/FCY Spend

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Cardholders normally earn:

1 mpd for spending in Singapore Dollars (2.5 SC points per S$1)

for spending in Singapore Dollars (2.5 SC points per S$1) 1 mpd for spending in FCY (2.5 SC points per S$1)

However, if they spend at least $2,000 per statement month, they will earn

1.4 mpd for spending in Singapore Dollars (3.5 SC points per S$1)

for spending in Singapore Dollars (3.5 SC points per S$1) 3 mpd for spending in FCY (7.5 SC points per S$1)

For the avoidance of doubt, this applies to all spend from the first S$1 onwards, not just the incremental spend above S$2,000. For example, if you spend S$3,000 per statement month, all in SGD, you’ll earn 4,200 miles.

Provided you’re able to meet the minimum spend, this would be the highest-earning card in the $120K segment.

💳 Earn Rates for S$120K Cards

(sorted by sum of local and FCY earn rate)

Card Local FCY StanChart Visa Infinite

1.4 mpd* 3 mpd* Maybank Visa Infinite 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd @ UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1.4 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Vantage DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd^ 2 mpd^ HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite 1 mpd 2 mpd AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve 0.69 mpd 0.69 mpd *With minimum S$2K spend per statement month. Otherwise 1 mpd

@With minimum S$4K spend per calendar month. Otherwise 2 mpd

^Additional 0.02 to 0.12 mpd awarded based on tenure with bank



Is that reason enough to get a Standard Chartered Visa Infinite? Well, if you staunchly insist on using one card for everything and spend big on FCY transactions, maybe. But keep in mind that its star attraction — 3 mpd for overseas spend — comes with a hefty 3.5% FCY fee, the highest in the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

It should be noted that you could earn up to 4 mpd on overseas spend by pairing the right card with Amaze and paying an implicit FCY fee of ~2%, or an FCY-specialised credit card and an FCY fee of 3.25%, albeit with a cap.

But what if you’re a big spender and regularly bust the 4 mpd caps on specialised spending cards? Even then, I’d argue that the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature would be the better option.

SCB VI MB Horizon Annual Fee S$599.50

(no waiver) S$196.20

(3 year waiver) FCY Earn 3 mpd 2.8 mpd Min. Spend S$2,000 per s. month S$800 per c. month FCY Fee 3.5% 3.25% Cost Per Mile 1.17¢ 1.16¢

Maybank Horizon Cardholders earn an uncapped 2.8 mpd on FCY spend provided they spend at least S$800 per calendar month, without the hefty annual fee of the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite. The cost per mile works out to around the same, so it’s the superior option in my opinion.

And if you’re able to meet a minimum spend of S$4,000 per calendar month instead, then the Maybank World Mastercard offers an uncapped 3.2 mpd on FCY spend, again without the mandatory annual fee of the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite (it also earns an uncapped 4 mpd on petrol in Singapore too!).

SCB VI MB World MC Annual Fee S$599.50

(no waiver) S$261.60

(FYF) FCY Earn 3 mpd 3.2 mpd^ Min. Spend S$2,000 per s. month S$4,000 per c. month FCY Fee 3.5% 3.25% Cost Per Mile 1.17¢ 1.02¢ ^2.8 mpd if cardholder spends at least S$800 but less than S$4,000 per calendar month

Therefore, the FCY earn rate, which was once the standout feature of the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite, now seems far less compelling as other cards offer comparable or better rates with lower fees.

Transaction date or posting date?

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite tracks spending based on the posting date, not transaction date.

If you’re accumulating spend towards your welcome bonus, or to unlock the enhanced earn rates, be careful about making transactions towards the end of the qualifying period– anything that posts beyond the deadline will not be included!

When are SC Rewards Points credited?

Cardholders will initially receive the base rate of 2.5 SC points per S$1 when the transaction posts.

If they meet the minimum S$2,000 spend required for the enhanced earn rates, the additional 1/5 SC points per S$1 will be credited within five days after the end of the statement cycle month.

How are SC Rewards Points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the SC Rewards Points earned on your Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card.

Regular rate (Monthly spend <S$2K)

Local Spend (2.5x) Multiply transaction by 2.5, then round to nearest whole number FCY Spend (5x)

Multiply transaction by 2.5, then round to nearest whole number

The minimum spend to earn points would be S$0.20 (SGD & FCY).

Regular rate (Monthly spend ≥S$2K)

Local Spend (3.5x) Multiply transaction by 2.5, then round to nearest whole number. Multiply transaction by 1, then round to nearest whole number. Add both numbers FCY Spend (7.5x)

Multiply transaction by 2.5, then round to nearest whole number. Multiply transaction by 5, then round to nearest whole number. Add both numbers

The minimum spend to earn points would be S$0.20 (SGD) and S$0.10 (FCY).

For what it’s worth, Standard Chartered has a more forgiving rounding policy than banks like OCBC and UOB, which enables the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card to outperform ostensibly higher-earning cards for smaller transactions- even if you’re on the regular rate!

An illustration is provided below.

SCB VI

1 mpd

SCB VI UOB VI Metal

1.4 mpd

UOB VI Metal S$5 5.2 miles 6 miles S$9.99 10 miles 6 miles S$15 15.2 miles 20 miles S$19.99 20 miles 20 miles S$25 25.2 miles 34 miles S$29.99 30 miles 34 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here are the formulas you need to calculate points:

Regular rate

Local Spend =ROUND(X*2.5,0) FCY Spend

=ROUND(X*2.5,0) Where X= Amount Spent



Step-up rate

Local Spend =ROUND(X*2.5,0) + ROUND(X*1,0) FCY Spend

=ROUND(X*2.5,0) + ROUND(X*5,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for SC points?

A full list of transactions that do not earn points can be found here.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

GrabPay and YouTrip top-ups

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Utilities

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp transactions will earn points, and do count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers.

What do I need to know about SC points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee No expiry Yes

S$27.25 (per conversion) ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 10,000 miles 2 1-3 working days

(for KF)

Expiry

Points earned on the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card never expire, so long as the card account remains active.

Pooling

Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).

Transfer Partners & Fees

Standard Chartered used to have 10 different airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that changed in March 2024, when nine of them were unceremoniously dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

Tier 1 Tier 2 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Transfer Time

Conversions to KrisFlyer miles are generally completed within three working days.

Other card perks

Six complimentary lounge visits

Principal Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card cardholders enjoy six complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits per membership year. A US$35 fee per visit applies after the free visits have been fully utilised.

These visits can be shared with a maximum of one guest each time. For example, if the cardholder visits with two guests, he will need to pay a US$35 fee, notwithstanding the fact he/she still has free visits left.

As far as cards in the $120K segment go, this is woefully uncompetitive. In fact, it would be the second worst option, if not for the Maybank Visa Infinite’s decision to set the bar even lower!

💳 Airport Lounge Benefits

(Income Req.: S$120K)

Card Lounge Network Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite LoungeKey ∞ ∞

Up to 5 supp. cards OCBC VOYAGE Card OCBC VOYAGE Card Dragon Pass

Lounge only

∞ 2 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Dragon Pass ∞ + 1 guest* N/A Citi Prestige Card Priority Pass 12

Multi Guests

N/A DBS Vantage Card DBS Vantage Card Priority Pass 10

Multi Guests

N/A StanChart Visa Infinite Priority Pass 6

1x Guest

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank Visa Infinite Priority Pass 4 N/A AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve N/A N/A N/A *Will be reduced to 12 visits per calendar year from 1 June 2026



Tax payment facility

Tax Payment Facility The tax payment facility is not available to SC Priority Banking Visa Infinite, SC Journey or SC X Cardholders

For a card so short on benefits, the income tax payment facility is arguably the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite’s ace in the hole.

This allows you to purchase miles by paying your income tax bill. ‘Here’s an illustration of how it works, for a cardholder with a S$10,000 tax bill:

Cardholder completes an online application form and uploads a copy of their IRAS NOA S$10,190 is charged to his Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Card (S$10,000 tax due + S$190 admin fee @ 1.9%) S$10,000 will be deposited into his designated bank account within seven business days, with 14,000 miles credited He uses the funds to pay IRAS

Step (4) is optional. Whether or not you pay IRAS with those funds credited is your business. You’re perfectly at liberty to keep your current GIRO payment plan, or even use another bill payment platform like Citi PayAll or CardUp to buy more miles while paying IRAS.

Given a 1.9% admin fee and a 1.4 mpd earn rate, you’re paying 1.36 cents per mile. I’ve confirmed with a Standard Chartered spokesperson that any amounts charged to the tax payment facility will count towards the S$2,000 minimum spend required to trigger the 1.4 mpd earn rate.

However, there are two main drawbacks.

1.36 cents is a good price, but it used to be even better. Prior to 15 March 2024, the admin fee was 1.6%, which meant a lower cost per mile of 1.14 cents each!

The number of miles you can buy is limited by the amount on your NOA. In our example of a taxpayer with a S$10,000 bill, the maximum miles he can buy is 14,000 (@ 1.4 mpd). Even if you’re more of a whale, a S$50,000 tax bill would yield 70,000 miles- not even enough for a one-way Business Class ticket to Europe!

Do note that cardholders can only pay their own personal tax bill (not friends or family members), but supplementary cardholders are also allowed to use the same tax payment facility too.

FAQs for the tax payment facility can be found here.

Complimentary travel insurance

Accidental Death S$1,000,000 Medical Expenses S$50,000 Others Delayed Luggage: S$1,000

Lost Luggage: S$5,000

Policy Wording

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Cardholders enjoy complimentary travel insurance underwritten by Allianz.

This includes up to S$1,000,000 coverage for death and total permanent disability, S$100,000 emergency medical evacuation, S$50,000 overseas medical expenses, S$5,000 for lost baggage and S$1,000 for delayed baggage.

Do note there is no coverage for trip cancellation and disruption, delayed flights, rental car excess, or personal liability. I personally would not feel comfortable without this, so I’d recommend you purchase additional coverage.

Coverage is automatically activated when the full airfare is charged to the card. Allianz has previously clarified that coverage does not apply to award tickets, unfortunately.

Visa Infinite benefits

StanChart Visa Infinite Cardholders enjoy the following additional perks, provided by Visa.

For more information on how these perks work, refer to the post below.

Terms & Conditions

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite has one of the priciest annual fees in the $120K segment, but has surprisingly little to show for it.

The two main selling points are:

The uncapped 3 mpd FCY earn rate The tax payment facility

(1) is only attractive if you’ve maxed out the 4 mpd possibilities with other cards, and don’t mind paying a higher-than-average 3.5% FCY fee. But I’d much rather use the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature for 2.8 mpd, given its lower 3.25% FCY fee and three-year fee waiver, or the Maybank World Mastercard for 3.2 mpd if you can meet the minimum S$4,000 spend requirement.

(2) can be a low cost way of earning miles, but you’re capped by your NOA, and the admin fee has increased from 1.6% to 1.9%.

The rest of its benefits are so lacklustre, it’s almost comical. No airport limo transfers. Only six lounge visits. Two transfer partners. Points that do and don’t pool, in a needlessly confusing manner. You might get it for one year in order to take advantage of the welcome bonus, but I don’t see why anyone would be willing to pay S$599.50 from the second year onwards.

Maybe the X Card should have won, eh?