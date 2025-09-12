MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [6-12 Sep 25]

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 Get Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 12 Sep 25]

💳 Get Shark EVOPOWER System IQ Cordless Vacuum, Dyson Cool AM07, 13,000 Max Miles, S$380 Grab voucher or S$280 cash with a new OCBC card and min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval. Stack with S$100 Foodpanda vouchers with the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card [Expires 15 Sep 25]

💳 [New] AMEX HighFlyer Card offering up to 43,000 bonus points with a min. spend of S$3,000 [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get S$350 cash or S$370 Grab voucher with a new StanChart Simply Cash Card and a min. spend of S$800, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 DBS Takashimaya AMEX offering S$80 welcome gift for existing DBS cardholders [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering up to 80,000 miles for new sign-ups with S$4,000 spent within 30 days of approval and payment of S$654 annual fee [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX My Travel Insurance: Get Samsonite luggage or up to S$150 eCapitaVouchers with new policy [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get 30,000 miles + S$100 Trip.com voucher when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 80,000 bonus MR points and 45,000 bonus MR points for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 23,750 bonus MR points and 15,000 bonus MR points for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 15,800 bonus miles and 15,000 bonus miles for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get 50,000 miles with a new StanChart Visa Infinite Card and a minimum spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval, for both new-to-bank and existing customers [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 7,000 Max Miles, S$250 Shopee vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 30 Sep 25]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 106,200 bonus miles with min. spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 19 Oct 25]

💳 DBS Cards offering S$100 bonus cashback for overseas shopping and dining [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 Buy unlimited miles from 1.6 to 1.8 cents each with the UOB Payment Facility [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 DBS yuu Cards offering S$300 cashback to new-to-bank customers who spend S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Nov 25]

💳 CardUp offering 2% admin fee with promo code RENO25ONE for one-off renovation payments. Valid for Visa cards [Expires 26 Dec 25]

💳 CardUp offering 1.8% and 2.1% admin fee for new and existing AMEX cardholders. Limited redemptions available [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 57,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus [Expires 18 Sep 25]

✈️ [New] KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale: 20% off selected Economy and Premium Economy Saver awards [Expires 21 Sep 25]

✈️ [New] Air Canada Aeroplan selling points with up to 85% bonus, or 1.89 cents per mile [Expires 25 Sep 25]

✈️ [New] KrisFlyer and Accor Live Limitless offering two-way 50% conversion bonus [Expires 30 Sept 25]

✈️ [New] KrisShop offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions, or 1.25 cents per mile [Expires 30 Sep 25]

✈️ [New] Kris+ offering up to 30% bonus on KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles conversions, or 1.3 cents per mile [Expires 30 Sep 25]

✈️ Earn an extra 8 mpd on Pelago bookings (6 mpd from 15 September onwards) , stackable with 4 mpd from credit cards [Expires 30 Sep 25]

✈️ Get S$120 cashback on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets with DBS cards [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ [New] Singapore Airlines offering 25% conversion bonus to and from Shangri-La Circle Points [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ Save 20% off Pelago activities (capped at S$15) with a valid Scoot PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Save 10% off Pelago activities (capped at S$50) with a valid Singapore Airlines PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Get an extra D$5 for booking stays via the GHA DISCOVERY app [Expires 30 Sep 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering double D$ on all hotel stays [Expires 30 Sep 25]

🏨 Get S$70 back on a minimum spend of S$300 at participating Pan Pacific Hotel Group hotels, restaurants, bars and spas with AMEX cards [Expires 14 Nov 25]

🏨 [New] AMEX Offer: S$80 back on S$400 spend with Marriott Bonvoy [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 Save S$60 on a S$300 minimum spend with AMEX Cards at World of Hyatt [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 [New] World of Hyatt offering 2X points for Europe, Africa and Middle East stays, capped at 20,000 bonus points [Expires 1 Dec 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards dining discount: Save 20% off F&B and earn bonus IHG points [Expires 30 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save 10-25% off F&B and earn 500 points per bill at participating restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status for all Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorer status for 90 days, with further upgrade to Globalist with 20 qualifying nights during this period. For employees of selected companies only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with ONYX Rewards via Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgrade to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry]