Review: HSBC Revolution Card

Do you believe in resurrections? If you have a HSBC Revolution Card, you very well might.

2024 was a brutal year for cardholders, no two ways about it. No more bonuses for airlines, car rental, cruise liners, hotels, travel agencies, supermarkets, food delivery or fast food. No more bonuses for any transactions made offline. And if that wasn’t bad enough, 2025 started with the devaluation of KrisFlyer miles conversions, and the removal of complimentary travel insurance.

But the faithful have been rewarded, because in July 2025, the HSBC Revolution announced its comeback in style. Bonuses were reinstated for travel-related and contactless spending, and the monthly bonus cap was raised by 50% from S$1,000 to S$1,500 per month. This enhancement, originally set to run till 31 October 2025, was then further extended to 28 February 2026.

It’s not quite a return to the glory days, because certain former bonus categories like fast food, supermarkets and travel agencies have not been restored. That said, these enhancements – in particular the increase in bonus cap – come at a much-needed time.

With rival cards cutting bonus caps, adding nitpicky sub-caps, or just throwing in the towel altogether, any extra 4 mpd capacity is a precious commodity. And if you don’t need the “m” in mpd to be KrisFlyer, then this could very well be the best miles card on the market right now.

With the reinstatement of bonuses for travel and contactless spending, plus an enhanced bonus cap, the HSBC Revolution is back.

👍 The good 👎 The bad 4 mpd on dining, shopping, transport and membership clubs, travel

Monthly bonus cap boosted to S$1,500

Permanent annual fee waiver

20 airline and hotel transfer partners

Instant conversions with no admin fees Omission of MCC 5814 (Fast Food) and 4722 (Travel Agencies) will catch some people out

Inferior conversion ratio to KrisFlyer miles Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: HSBC Revolution

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the HSBC Revolution.

Apply Income Req.

S$30,000 p.a.

Points Validity

37 months

Annual Fee

None Min. Transfer

25,000 HSBC points

(10,000 miles)

Miles with Annual Fee None Transfer Partners 20 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on dining, shopping, transport & membership clubs, travel Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

How much must I earn to qualify for a HSBC Revolution?

The HSBC Revolution has an income requirement of at least S$30,000 per year, the MAS-mandated minimum.

If you do not meet the minimum annual income, you can place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with HSBC to get a secured version of the card, with a credit limit equivalent to 100% of the deposit amount. More information can be found in this form.

How much is the HSBC Revolution’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free Free Subsequent Free Free

The HSBC Revolution’s S$160.50 annual fee was removed on 1 August 2020, and both principal and supplementary cards are now free for life.

You’ll never again have to call up the bank for a fee waiver!

What welcome offers are available?

If you don’t have a HSBC Revolution Card yet, you might be eligible for a welcome offer either with HSBC or SingSaver.

Min. Spend HSBC SingSaver S$500 Samsonite VOYA Spinner 68cm Exp with built-in scale (worth S$680)

S$200 cashback Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)

Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan (worth S$499)

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo (worth S$489)

S$400 cash Further S$500

(i.e. S$1,000 total) S$100 cashback – T&Cs Link Link

Both offers require you to be a new-to-HSBC cardholder, defined as anyone who:

Does not currently hold any existing principal HSBC credit card, and

Has not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months before application

You must also consent to receive marketing and promotional materials at the time of application, and do not revoke that consent until the gift is fulfilled.

If you’re an existing HSBC cardholder, you may be eligible for S$50 cashback with a minimum spend of S$500. This requires that:

Your most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and

You have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months before application

HSBC’s eligibility criteria is unique, and rather confusing. While most banks define an existing cardholder as “anyone who is not a new cardholder”, HSBC says that not only must you not have cancelled a principal HSBC credit card within the past 12 months, the principal HSBC credit card you currently hold must have been issued at least 12 months ago.

Therefore, when it comes to HSBC, it’s possible to be neither new nor existing, in which case there’s no welcome offer for you!

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the HSBC and SingSaver offers; you must pick one or the other.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 0.4 mpd 0.4 mpd 4 mpd on dining, shopping, transport & membership clubs, and travel

Regular SGD/FCY Spending

The HSBC Revolution Card usually earns 1 HSBC point for every S$1 spent (0.4 mpd) in Singapore Dollars or foreign currency (FCY).

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Bonus Spending

The HSBC Revolution Card earns 10X HSBC points per S$1 (4 mpd) on dining, shopping, travel, transportation and membership clubs, split into:

A base reward of 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd)

A bonus reward of 9x HSBC points per S$1 (3.6 mpd)

The bonus reward is usually capped at 9,000 points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,000 of spending. However, from 1 July 2025 to 28 February 2026, the bonus cap has been increased to 13,500 bonus points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,500 of spending.

Regular Promo Period

(1 Jul 25 to 28 Feb 26) Monthly Bonus Point Cap 9,000 points 13,500 points Equivalent Spending S$1,000 S$1,500

Any spend in excess of the bonus cap will only earn the base reward of 1x HSBC point per S$1 (0.4 mpd).

The bonus reward is normally available for online transactions only. However, from 1 July 2025 to 28 February 2026, in-person contactless payments will also be eligible for the bonus.

Contactless payments refer to transactions made via Visa payWave (i.e. tapping the physical card), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Payments made by swiping the magnetic stripe and/or using the chip will not be eligible for bonuses.

Here’s a quick summary of how the HSBC Revolution normally works, and how it works during the special 1 July 2025 to 28 February 2026 period.

Regular 1 Jul 25 to 28 Feb 26 Dining 4 mpd

Online 4 mpd

Online

Contactless Shopping 4 mpd

Online 4 mpd

Online

Contactless Transport & Member Clubs 4 mpd

Online 4 mpd

Online

Contactless Travel N/A 4 mpd

Online

Contactless Bonus Cap S$1,000 per c. month S$1,500 per c. month

As you can see, the HSBC Revolution adopts a whitelist policy, which means that transactions don’t earn bonuses unless they’re explicitly included in the T&Cs. This is more restrictive than a blacklist policy, where transactions earn bonuses unless they’re explicitly excluded in the T&Cs (e.g. Citi Rewards Card, DBS Woman’s World Card).

Dining

MCC Description 5441 Candy, Nut and Confectionery Stores 5462 Bakeries 5811 Caterers 5812 Eating Places and Restaurants 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs and Taverns– Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

The HSBC Revolution earns 4 mpd for both online and in-person dining transactions at restaurants, bakeries and bars.

However it does not include MCC 5814 (Fast Food Restaurants), so this is the wrong card to use at Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Starbucks or Ya Kun. It might surprise you that even certain sit-down establishments like Shin Katsu, PS Cafe and Marche can code as MCC 5814, so if in doubt, always check the MCC!

Furthermore, food delivery platforms like GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo can switch between MCC 5812 or MCC 5814 with no apparent rhyme or reason. That makes the HSBC Revolution a risky card to use here, and my advice would be to purchase gift cards for these platforms as a workaround (refer to next section on Department Stores & Retail).

It also does not include MCC 5499 (Misc. Food Stores), which is used by Bee Cheng Hiang, 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Famous Amos, and iHerb, among others.

Department Stores & Retail

MCC Description 4816 Computer Network/Information Services 5045 Computers, Computer Peripheral Equipment, Software 5262 Marketplaces 5309 Duty Free Stores 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Miscellaneous General Merchandise Stores 5611 Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear Stores 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores 5641 Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores 5651 Family Clothing Stores 5655 Sports Apparel and Riding Apparel Stores 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores–Miscellaneous 5732 Electronics Sales 5733 Music Stores–Musical Instruments, Pianos and Sheet Music 5734 Computer Software Stores 5735 Record Shops 5912 Drug Stores and Pharmacies 5942 Book Stores 5944 Clock, Jewelry, Watch and Silverware Stores 5945 Game, Toy and Hobby Shops 5946 Camera and Photographic Supply Stores 5947 Card, Gift, Novelty and Souvenir Shops 5948 Leather Goods and Luggage Stores 5949 Fabric, Needlework, Piece Goods and Sewing Stores 5964 Direct Marketing–Catalog Merchants 5965 Direct Marketing–Combination Catalog and Retail Merchant 5966 Direct Marketing–Outbound Telemarketing Merchants 5967 Direct Marketing–Inbound Telemarketing Merchants 5968 Direct Marketing–Continuity/Subscription Merchants 5969 Direct Marketing–Other Direct Marketers–Not Elsewhere Classified 5970 Artist Supply Stores, Craft Shops 5992 Florists 5999 Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores

The HSBC Revolution earns 4 mpd for both online and in-person transactions at department and retail stores.

There are two crucial MCCs here: 5311, and 5999.

MCC 5311 is used for department stores, but it also belongs to HeyMax, which sells vouchers for a wide range of online and brick-and-mortar merchants including Amazon, Best Denki, Courts, IKEA, NTUC FairPrice and Pelago.

Sign up here Airalo

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Grab

IKEA

Klook

Lazada

Muji Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Pupsik

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

Sephora

TADA

TANGS

ZALORA All voucher purchases code as MCC 5311 (Department Stores)

These would normally code under a wide range of MCCs, but when purchased as vouchers through HeyMax, will universally code as MCC 5311.

I hope you see where I’m going here. Maybe you want to order food delivery, but are worried that it codes as MCC 5814. No problem, buy a Deliveroo or GrabFood gift card. Maybe you want to book tours and attractions, but Klook and Pelago code as MCC 4722. No worries, buy their gift cards instead. Basically, every merchant selling gift cards on HeyMax can be turned into a 4 mpd opportunity for the HSBC Revolution.

To sweeten the deal further, HeyMax also awards Max Miles based on the value of your purchase, which can be transferred to more than two dozen airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio with no conversion fees.

MCC 5999 is used for Atome, which partners with Agoda, Cathay Pacific, EU Holidays, KKday and Trip.com, among others.

Again, Atome is a way of turning a diverse range of MCCs into 4 mpd opportunities with the HSBC Revolution Card, while optimising your bonus caps and double dipping on Atome+ points too.

Transport & Membership Clubs

MCC Description 4121 Taxicabs and Limousines 7997 Clubs–Country Clubs, Membership (Athletic, Recreation, Sports), Private Golf Courses

The HSBC Revolution earns 4 mpd on MCC 4121, which includes Gojek, Grab, TADA and Ryde, as well as in-taxi payments where cards are accepted. However, it does not award 4 mpd for SimplyGo or petrol.

Cardholders can also earn 4 mpd on MCC 7997, which would cover Anytime Fitness, Fitness First, BFT and most other gyms.

Travel

MCC Description 3000 to 3350, 4511 Airlines 3351 to 3500 Car Rental Agencies 3501 to 3999, 7011 Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts 4411 Cruise Li nes

The HSBC Revolution Card previously removed bonuses for travel-related expenditure on 1 January 2025.

But from 1 July 2025 to 28 February 2026, this bonus category has been restored temporarily, allowing cardholders to earn 4 mpd on airline, car rental, hotels and cruise line transactions.

Do note that MCC 4722 is not included, so online travel agencies like Airbnb, Expedia, Hotels.com, Pelago, Klook, KKday and Trip.com will not be eligible for the bonus.

🏖️ MCC 4722 (Travel Agencies & Tour Operators)

(non-exhaustive)

🚫 Not eligible for 4 mpd with HSBC Revolution! Airbnb

Agoda

Changi Recommends

Expedia

Hotels.com

Kayak

KKday Klook

Pelago

Skyscanner

Traveloka

Trip.com

All brick-and-mortar travel agents (e.g. Chan Brothers, CTC, Dynasty, EU Holidays, Nam Ho etc.)

Transaction date or posting date?

The bonus cap on the HSBC Revolution is enforced based on posting date, not transaction date.

For example, if you made a transaction on 31 January 2025 and it posts on 2 February 2025, that amount will count towards February 2025’s bonus cap.

Therefore, you should exercise caution when spending towards the end of the calendar month, in case transactions “leak” into the following period.

When are HSBC points credited?

Base Points (1X) Credited when transaction posts Bonus Points (9X)

Credited around the middle of the following calendar month

The base 1X HSBC points are credited when the transaction posts, usually within 1-3 working days.

The bonus 9X HSBC points will be credited as a lump sum in following calendar month. While HSBC does not follow a fixed crediting date, historical data points suggest it typically falls between the 9th and 19th of the month.

How are HSBC points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the HSBC points earned on your HSBC Revolution.

Base Points (1X) Round transaction to the nearest S$1, then multiply by 1 Bonus Points (9X)

Sum all eligible transactions (including cents) and multiply by 9. Round down transaction to the whole number

This rounding policy gives the HSBC Revolution a slight advantage compared to some other specialised spending cards on the market, like the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa. Consider the following illustration:

HSBC Revolution UOB Pref. Plat Visa S$5 20 miles 20 miles S$9.99 39.6 miles 20 miles S$15 60 miles 60 miles S$19.99 79.6 miles 60 miles S$25 100 miles 100 miles S$29.99 119.6 miles 100 miles

Of course, the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa has a much wider list of bonus categories than the HSBC Revolution, but assuming you were spending at a merchant that’s eligible for bonuses on both cards, then the HSBC Revolution would win.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points (1X) =ROUND (X,0)*1 Bonus Points (9X)

=ROUNDDOWN (Y,0)*9 Where X= Amount Spent, Y= Sum of all eligible transactions



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for HSBC points?

The following transactions are not eligible for HSBC points.

❌ HSBC Revolution Exclusion List Foreign exchange transactions (including but not limited to Forex.com);

Donations and payments to charitable, social organisations and religious organisations;

Quasi-cash transactions (including but not limited to transactions relating to money orders, traveler’s checks, gaming related transactions, lottery tickets and gambling);

Payments made to financial institutions, securities brokerages or dealers (including but not limited to the trading of securities, investments or crypto-currencies of any kind);

Payments on money payments/transfers (including but not limited to Paypal, SKR skrill.com, CardUp, SmoovPay, iPayMy);

Payments to any professional services provider (including but not limited to GOOGLE Ads, Facebook Ads, Amazon Web Services, MEDIA TRAFFIC AGENCY INC);

Top-ups, money transfers or purchase of credits of prepaid cards, stored-value cards or e-wallets (including but not limited to EZ-Link, Transitlink, NETS Flashpay and Youtrip);

Payments in connection with any government institutions and/or services (including but not limited to court costs, fines, bail and bond payment);

Any AXS and ATM transactions;

Tax payments (except HSBC Tax Payment Facility);

Payments for cleaning, maintenance and janitorial services (including property management fees);

Payments to insurance companies (including but not limited to sales, underwriting, premiums and insurance services);

Payments to educational institutions;

Payments on utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, and Sanitary);

The monthly instalment amounts under all card instalment plan (including HSBC 0% Card Instalment Payment Plan, HSBC PayLater Instalment Plan and HSBC Spend Instalment);

Total purchase amount under HSBC 0% Instalment Payment Plan and HSBC PayLater Instalment Plan;

Balance transfers, fund transfers, cash advances, finance charges, late charges, HSBC’s Cash Instalment Plan, any fees charged by HSBC;

Any unposted, cancelled, disputed and refunded transactions

Let me highlight a few points in particular:

Foreign exchange transactions does not refer to foreign currency transactions. Foreign exchange refers to trading foreign currencies on platforms like Forex.com

The HSBC Tax Payment Facility was terminated in January 2023, but HSBC has never bothered to update its T&Cs so the clause remains there

HSBC has a blanket exclusion on bill payment services like CardUp, ipaymy and RentHero

While PayPal is on the exclusion list, this refers to peer-to-peer money transfers between personal PayPal accounts. Payments to business PayPal accounts, the sort which e-commerce merchants will use, will still earn rewards

Otherwise, the list of exclusions here is fairly standard: charitable donations, education, government services GrabPay top-ups, insurance, professional services providers, and utilities.

What do I need to know about HSBC points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 37 months Yes Free ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 25,000 HSBC points

(10,000 miles) 20 Instant* *Except JAL Mileage Bank and Hainan Air Fortune Wings Club

Expiry

All HSBC points expire at the end of a 37-month period which commences from the month subsequent to the month in which the points were earned.

For example:

Points earned in the period of Expiry date 1-31 August 2023 30 September 2026 1-30 September 2023 31 October 2026 1-31 October 2023 30 November 2026

Pooling

HSBC points have been pooled ever since 1 May 2024, which means that if you have 10,000 HSBC points with the HSBC Revolution, and 15,000 HSBC points with the HSBC TravelOne Card, you can make a single redemption of 25,000 HSBC points.

However, do note that cancelling a HSBC card will lead to the forfeiture of points earned on that card, so you’ll need to convert them before cancelling.

Partners and transfer fee

HSBC points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel loyalty programmes at the following ratios.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

A minimum conversion block of 10,000 miles/points (5,000 points in the case of ALL) applies, but subsequent conversions can be as little as 2 miles/points. For example, you could opt to convert 25,100 HSBC points into 10,040 Asia Miles, or 183,750 HSBC points into 52,500 Aeroplan points.

One important thing to highlight is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio, and the partner you choose affects the earn rate on your HSBC cards.

The 4 mpd rates we’ve been referring to only apply if you pick a partner with a 25,000 pts = 10,000 miles ratio. If you want to use the HSBC Revolution to earn KrisFlyer miles (30,000 pts = 10,000 miles), your effective earn rate is 3.33 mpd at best, and if you pick JAL Mileage Bank (50,000 pts = 10,000 miles), it’s 2 mpd.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Revolution

(Bonus Categories)* 25,000 : 10,000

(8x partners)

4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners)

3.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners)

2.86 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 2 mpd *10 points per S$1 on bonus categories

It’s beyond the scope of this review to discuss which frequent flyer programmes you should be transferring points to, but I do want to highlight that under no circumstances should you opt for Qatar Privilege Club.

Here’s why: the transfer ratio to Qatar Privilege Club is 35,000 HSBC points = 10,000 Avios. However, you can achieve a much better value by transferring 25,000 HSBC points to British Airways Executive Club for 10,000 Avios, then transferring those Avios to Qatar Privilege Club at a 1:1 ratio.

I’m also going to say that if you want to earn Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer miles, this is the wrong card for you. There are plenty of other specialised spending cards on the market which will earn you 4 mpd, so there’s no reason to resort to a 3.33 mpd rate.

Transfer time

All points transfers are completed instantly, with the exception of JAL Mileage Bank (10 working days) and Hainan Fortune Wings Club (5 working days).

Other perks

Free Entertainer subscription

All principal HSBC cardholders receive a complimentary copy of The Entertainer, which offers more than 1,000 1-for-1 offers for dining, entertainment and travel.

Since the Revolution is not a “premium” card, you won’t get nearly as many offers as HSBC Visa Infinite & HSBC Premier Cardholders. That said, you’ll still have access to the standard Entertainer offers at more than 150 merchants in Singapore, as well as the same overseas and travel offers that higher tier cards have.

An Entertainer membership usually retails at S$85.

Terms and Conditions

Summary Review: HSBC Revolution

For some people, the HSBC Revolution will be a “leave it” card for the simple reason that it has an inferior transfer ratio to KrisFlyer. Why bother with a finicky whitelist card, when the DBS Woman’s World Card, Citi Rewards and UOB Preferred Platinum Visa offer higher earn rates with less effort?

But there’s a big world beyond KrisFlyer, and if you want to build balances with alternative programmes like EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Flying Blue and British Airways Executive Club, then this card would be perfect.

In fact, with the limited-time enhancements, this is now the specialised spending card with the highest unified bonus cap in Singapore. Let that sink in. No other card on the market offers 4 mpd on more than S$1,500 of spending (except the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, if you want to be pedantic), which either says a lot about how much the Revolution has improved, or how much the rest of the pack has declined.

Once you factor in the highly flexible points, with 20 transfer partners, instant conversions, small conversion blocks, and waived admin fees, I reckon this is one card you should give a second chance.

So that's my review of the HSBC Revolution.