Singapore Airlines First Class vs Business Class: Which should you redeem?

If you’ve been diligently racking up those credit card miles, you might one day have to confront the ultimate first-world dilemma: should you settle for Business Class, or splurge on First Class instead?

Redeeming Business Class stretches your miles further, leaving more for future trips. But First Class is the kind of bucket list experience that should be tried at least once in your life, if possible.

To help you decide – and perhaps make the case to your other half – I’m going to provide a comprehensive rundown of the differences between the Singapore Airlines First and Business Class experience.

✈️ SIA First Class vs Business Class First Class Business Class Check-in

(SIN) Private check-in facility Regular check-in desks Luggage Highest priority

(USA & Canada) 2 bags x 32kg

(Others) 50kg High priority

(USA & Canada) 2 bags x 32kg

(Others) 40kg Immigration

(SIN) Priority (T3)

Regular (T2) Regular Lounge

(SIN) A la carte dining

Vintage champagne

Private nap rooms

Private shower suites Buffet dining

Non-vintage champagne

Shared nap area

Private shower suites Lounge

(Overseas) First Class may get access to a different lounge than Business Class, depending on airport Boarding Highest priority High priority Seat 4-6 per cabin

Full-flat bed 10-78 per cabin

Full-flat bed IFE 24/32 inch screens

B&O noise-cancelling headset 16/18 inch screens

Unbranded noise-cancelling headset Catering* 7-course meal (including caviar)

41 Book the Cook options

Dine on demand 4-course meal

29 Book the Cook options Champagne Up to three options One option Lavatories (On A380) Oversized

(On B77W) Standard-sized

Lalique amenities

2-3 pax to 1 lav. Standard-sized

Payot amenities

10-18 pax to 1 lav. Amenities* Lalique amenity kit (male, female, unisex)

Lalique sleeper suit Le Labo amenity kit (unisex only) Arrival

(SIN) Can use The Private Room and SilverKris First Class Lounge on arrival No lounge access *Availability will vary by route and timing

I’ve also written separate guides covering what you should do if this is your first time in First or Business Class, so be sure to have a read of that too.

Which routes offer First Class?

Here is the current list of Singapore Airlines routes with First Class, together with the costs of redeeming First and Business Class awards through KrisFlyer.

✈️ One-Way Redemption Costs

(in ‘000s of KrisFlyer miles) First Class Business Class Amsterdam (AMS)

From 1 Jul 26

148

259.5 108.5

141.5 Auckland (AKL) 98

178.5 72

103.5 Beijing Capital (PEK) 61.5

112.5 45

75 Delhi (DEL) 61.5

112.5 45

75 Dubai (DXB) 95

171 68

122 Frankfurt (FRA) 148

259.5 108.5

141.5 Hong Kong (HKG) 47.5

84 35.5

57.5 Jakarta (CGK) 32

60.5 22

40.5 London (LHR) 148

259.5 108.5

141.5 Los Angeles (LAX) 154

262 112.5

148 Melbourne (MEL) 98

178.5 72

103.5 Mumbai (BOM) 61.5

112.5 45

75 New York (JFK) 156

279.5 117

165 Paris (CDG) 148

259.5 108.5

141.5 Shanghai (PVG) 61.5

112.5 45

75 Sydney (SYD) 98

178.5 72

103.5 Tokyo Haneda (HND) 81

138 54.5

80.5 Tokyo Narita (NRT) 81

138 54.5

80.5 Zurich (ZRH) 148

259.5 108.5

141.5

First Saver

First Advantage Business Saver

Business Advantage

Based on this data…

↓ This award… Costs X% more than this award ↓ Business Saver Business Advantage First Saver 40% -11% First Advantage 153% 60%

First Saver costs 40% more on average than Business Saver

costs on average than First Saver is 11% cheaper on average than Business Advantage

is on average than First Advantage costs 153% more on average than Business Saver

costs on average than First Advantage costs 60% more on average than Business Advantage

This data throws up one interesting insight: First Saver is often cheaper than Business Advantage. For example, it costs 47,500 miles for First Saver between Singapore and Hong Kong, versus 57,500 miles for Business Advantage. So if First Saver and Business Advantage were both available, it’d be silly to choose Business!

Of course, it’s worth noting that First Saver awards are incredibly difficult to find, if you don’t have elite status with Singapore Airlines. They’re not impossible though: I’ve seen instantly-confirmable First Saver awards for a regular KrisFlyer member on the Beijing, Dubai, London and Shanghai routes.

Check-in

First Class Business Class Dedicated check-in lounge at Changi Yes No

First Class

When departing from Changi Airport, First Class passengers have a dedicated reception area at Terminals 2 and 3.

At Terminal 3, the First Class reception has its own private driveway, located just before door 1 on the departures floor. You’ll be greeted on alighting, porters will assist with luggage, and you’ll be ushered inside to the check-in lounge.

There is also a dedicated immigration counter for First Class passengers, where there’s never a queue.

At Terminal 2, you’ll be greeted at the public driveway, then escorted inside the terminal to the renovated First Class check-in reception.

There is no dedicated immigration counter here, but it shouldn’t take more than a few seconds for Singaporeans to clear passport control anyway.

Business Class

Business Class passengers will check-in at the Business Class check-in desks in the main terminal, before joining the general queues for immigration. Singapore Airlines operates enough desks at Changi that there’s usually not much of a queue, but during peak periods (e.g. Christmas) you might have a short wait.

Unlike some airports, Changi does not offer expedited immigration for Business Class passengers, but it’s not really necessary, given how efficient things are.

Luggage

First Class Business Class Flights to USA/Canada 2x 32 kg 2x 32 kg All Other Flights Up to 50kg Up to 40kg

First Class

First Class passengers are entitled to check-in up to 50kg of luggage, or 2 pieces not exceeding 32kg each for flights to/from the USA and Canada. In practice, the ground staff tend to close one eye if you’re over the allowance (though for health and safety reasons a single bag can’t weigh more than 32kg). You’re in First Class, after all!

Bags are given First Class tags, which means they should be the first off the plane.

Business Class

Business Class passengers are entitled to check-in up to 40kg of luggage, or 2 pieces not exceeding 32kg each for flights to/from the USA and Canada. Note how for flights to the USA and Canada, the luggage allowance is the same as First Class.

Bags are given Business Class tags, and should come off the plane before Economy Class luggage.

Lounge

First Class (SIN)

Singapore Airlines First Class passengers have access to three different lounges at Changi Airport.

With the exception of Jakarta and Tokyo Haneda, all Singapore Airlines First Class flights depart from Terminal 3. However, even if you’re travelling to those two destinations, you’ll definitely want to visit Terminal 3 nonetheless.

That’s because Terminal 3 has The Private Room, which is the “true” First Class lounge.

This 78-seater lounge is the exclusive domain of Singapore Airlines First Class passengers, and features a restaurant serving made-to-order items like Wagyu satay, lobster thermidor, or Kurobuta pork don, together with fine wines and champagne.

There are also private rooms (yes, private rooms inside The Private Room) with single beds and work desks, perfect for anyone who needs a rest or a quiet space to work. In theory you’re limited to a two-hour slot, but the staff can arrange a longer stay if it’s a less busy period.

If you need to freshen up, take a shower in one of three oversized suites, each with a GROHE Sensia Arena bidet toilet, rain shower, and Como Shambhala amenities. Pro-tip: ask for shower suite #3, which is almost double the size of the other two (in fact, it’s the largest shower anywhere in Changi!).

A little-known perk is that First Class passengers arriving in Singapore can access both The Private Room and First Class Lounge (regardless of whether they’re connecting in Singapore or ending their journey here). Simply show your arriving boarding pass to get access.

First Class passengers can also visit the First Class SilverKris Lounge across Terminals 2 and 3, which offers additional amenities like a tended bar, productivity pods, and a children’s playroom.

❓ First Class SilverKris Lounge vs The Private Room The First Class SilverKris Lounge is open to Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance First Class passengers, as well as Solitaire PPS Club members travelling on Singapore Airlines or Scoot in any cabin. The Private Room is reserved for Singapore Airlines First Class passengers only.

The Terminal 2 lounge is the newer of the two, having opened in November 2025. This gorgeously-designed lounge enjoys abundant natural light from full height glass windows, with a redesigned bar and buffet experience.

The Terminal 3 lounge lacks windows and natural light, but it has the upper hand in some areas. For instance, its shower rooms are bigger, there are private nap rooms, and more productivity pods.

You want my advice? Visit both, so you can make your own comparisons!

Business Class (SIN)

Business Class passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines have access to two different lounges at Changi Airport.

However, the Terminal 3 lounge is really the only one worth visiting, as the facilities are far superior. Unlike the Terminal 2 lounge, it has a bar, live cooking stations, private shower suites, productivity pods, and lots of natural light.

Compared to First Class, the Business Class lounge is of course less glitzy. A la carte dining is replaced by a buffet line, vintage champagne is replaced by non-vintage, and there’s a shared nap area instead of private rooms. It also tends to get very crowded around peak departure times.

SilverKris Business Class Lounge, Terminal 3

The Terminal 2 lounge is dark and gloomy, and really not worth visiting. That said, it’s undergoing a renovation and should look a lot nicer when it emerges in 2027.

That might change in the future though, when the Terminal 2 lounge renovations are complete.

Overseas Lounges

✈️ Overseas Lounges First Class Business Class Delhi (DEL) Air India First Class Air India Business Class Frankfurt (FRA) Senator Lounge Business Lounge Hong Kong (HKG) SKL First Class SKL Business Class Jakarta (CGK) Plaza Premium Lounge London (LHR) SKL First Class SKL Business Class Los Angeles (LAX) Star Alliance First Class Lounge Star Alliance Business Class Lounge Melbourne (MEL) SKL First Class SKL Business Class Mumbai (BOM) Adani Lounge First Class Adani Lounge Business Class New York (JFK) Virgin Clubhouse Capital One Lounge Paris (CDG) Star Alliance First Class Lounge Star Alliance Business Class Lounge Shanghai (PVG) Air China First Class Air China Business Class Sydney (SYD) SKL First Class SKL Business Class Tokyo Haneda (HND) ANA Suite Lounge ANA Lounge Tokyo Narita (NRT) ANA Suite Lounge ANA Lounge Zurich (ZRH) Senator Lounge Business Lounge

While Singapore Airlines First Class passengers usually get access to a different lounge from Business Class, the difference in quality can either be marginal, or night and day.

For example, in Frankfurt and Zurich the Senator and Business Lounges are largely the same, and because of the Lufthansa Group’s odd access rules, an Economy Class passenger with Star Gold status could be jostling for the same mediocre buffet food as a Singapore Airlines Suites customer.

On the other hand, the ANA Suite Lounge is a step up from the Business Lounge, especially if you visit the restaurant section where a la carte dining is served. I’ve had some excellent meals at the Haneda Suite Lounge, including wagyu beef steak.

Singapore Airlines has separate First and Business Class sections in its SilverKris Lounges in Hong Kong, London, Melbourne and Sydney. The First Class section will generally offer better quality wines, as well as a la carte dining.

For an idea of what this is like, check out my review of the First and Business Class sections at the SilverKris Lounge Sydney.

Boarding

First Class

Passengers requiring wheelchair assistance and parents with infants/toddlers are always the first to board, but First Class passengers are the first “regular” group to be called.

Business Class

After First Class boarding is complete, Business Class passengers and PPS Club members board at the same time.

Seat

Singapore Airlines currently has two types of First Class seats:

Seat Aircraft

Review 2013 First Class B777-300ER Review 2017 Suites A380-800 Review

The 2013 First Class seat ( 2013F) , found on the B777-300ER

, found on the B777-300ER The 2017 Suites (2017R), found on the A380-800

During the pandemic, the B777-300s with the older 2006 First Class seat were retired, as were the A380-800s with the older 2007 Suites.

Singapore Airlines’ First Class cabins have either 4 (B777-300ER) or 6 (A380-800) seats, which means a much more intimate environment.

The 2013F is 35″ wide, and converts into a full-flat bed that’s 82″ (2.08m) long. The cabin is configured in a 1-2-1 layout.

On the other hand, the 2017R features a separate 21″ (53 cm) wide seat and 76″ (1.93m) bed, with the possibility of a double bed if you book the suites in Rows 1/2. The cabin is configured in a 1-1 layout, and this is as close as you’ll get to a private hotel room in the sky.

Business Class

Singapore Airlines currently has four types of Business Class seats:

Seat Aircraft

Review 2013 Business Class A350-900LH

A350-900ULR

B777-300ER Review 2017 Business Class A380-800 Review 2018 Regional Business Class A350-900MH

B787-10 Review 2021 Regional Business Class B737-8 Review

The 2013 Business Class seat (2013J) , found on the A350-900ULR, A350-900LH and B777-300ER

, found on the A350-900ULR, A350-900LH and B777-300ER The 2017 Business Class seat (2017J) , found on the A380-800

, found on the A380-800 The 2018 Regional Business Class seat (2018RJ) , found on the A350-900MH and B787-10

, found on the A350-900MH and B787-10 The 2021 Regional Business Class seat (2021RJ), found on the B737-8

I’ve ranked all of these in the post below.

All Business Class seats convert into full-flat beds, and with the exception of the 2021RJ, all Business Class seats will have direct access to the aisle.

If you ask me, comfort is pretty much guaranteed in Business Class. This then begs the question: how different is modern-day Business Class from First Class?

At the turn of the century, Business Class seats were essentially glorified recliners. If you wanted a flat bed, you had to fly First. But flat beds have now become ubiquitous in Business Class, and if that’s all you need, then you might not find all that much difference between First and Business Class (though it’s worth mentioning that Business Class passengers often complain about the tight cubbies for their feet- something that won’t be an issue in First).

Yes, First Class will have more comfortable pillows and sheets, yes, First Class will give you pyjamas, and yes, First Class lets you sleep straight instead of diagonally to the aisle (a pet peeve for many Business Class passengers), but at the end of the day, how much flatter can a flat bed get?

So here’s my take:

On the B777-300ER, First Class isn’t dramatically different from Business Class, at least where the hard product is concerned

dramatically different from Business Class, at least where the hard product is concerned On the A380-800, Suites is dramatically different from Business Class

That’s why if you only fly First Class once in your life, try to do it on the A380. While Suites may not be perfect, I reckon it’ll be a whole lot more transformative than “mere” First Class.

Inflight Entertainment

First Class

Inflight entertainment screens are 32″ wide on the A380-800, and 24″ wide on the B777-300ER. The screen is touch-sensitive for the former, but not the latter (though you’ll have a touch-sensitive remote to navigate in both cases). Also, because the First Class seat is now pushing 10 years old, the quality of the image won’t be anywhere as sharp as in Suites.

Passengers receive noise-cancelling B&O H9i headphones, which are among some of the best you’ll get in the air (if only they were wireless!).

The entertainment selection is exactly the same in all cabins, though First Class passengers have a special section called “Curated for First”. How exactly they decided what content is “First Class worthy” is beyond me, suffice to say I expected things like “How to drop a monocle in shock” and “Butler Fight 3000” (no, not Gerard Butler).

Business Class

The inflight entertainment screens in Business Class range between 16-18 inches, and are available on all aircraft.

Singapore Airlines used to provide noise-cancelling Phitek headsets in Business Class, but these were later replaced by generic unbranded ones. They get the job done and are comfortable enough, though obviously no match for B&O.

Food & Beverage

First Class

While the comfort gap between First and Business Class has narrowed considerably, the difference in food and beverage quality remains substantial.

For example, First Class passengers can expect up to seven courses for lunch and dinner services:

Satay

Caviar (not offered on flights to/from Hong Kong and Jakarta)

Salad

Soup

Main course

Dessert

Cheese

🇮🇩 Jakarta exception Because of the relatively short flight time to Jakarta, the entire meal is served on a single tray , with a condensed menu selection.

The meal service usually begins with a canape of satay, and while the default portion is three sticks, you can always request for extra.

This is then followed by a caviar course. Singapore Airlines sources its First Class caviar from Kaluga Queen, a Hangzhou-based company, and before you turn your nose up at this unexpected provenance, consider that it supplies 21 out of Paris’ 26 three-Michelin-starred restaurants.

Guests are served a 30-gram tin, paired with a mother-of-pearl spoon that purists will tell you prevents caviar “berries” from contracting a metallic, unpleasant taste (I was told that the spoons are single-use, so they’re yours to keep if you wish). This comes with the standard accompaniments of blinis, chopped egg yolk and egg white, and crème fraiche.

Soup and salad are next…

…then it’s on to the main course, where passengers can either choose from the inflight menu, or pre-order from the Book the Cook menu, which has 41 options out of Singapore (the selection out of other airports will be smaller).

Proceedings close with dessert, and a selection of cheese.

Dine on demand is offered to First Class passengers, allowing them to eat whenever they wish– a particularly nice feature for red-eye flights when you just want to sleep as soon as the doors close.

As for drinks, you’ll only find Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and Evian mineral water in First Class. Likewise, the quality of alcohol in First Class is superior to Business Class, with better champagnes and upgraded spirits.

First Class Business Class Champagne Krug Grand Cuvee or 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2015 Bollinger La Grande Année 2018 Piper Heidsieck White 2023 Home Block Martinborough Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

2022 Domaine du Chateau de Meursault Les Charmes Dessus 2022 Louis Latour Macon-Lugny Les Genievres

2024 Craggy Range ‘Te Muna’ Sauvignon Blanc Red 2018 Louis Latour Chateau Corton Gracey Grand Cru

2006 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande

2020 Kaesler The Bogan Shiraz 2022 Chateau Bellevue

2020 Penfolds Bin 2 Shiraz-Mataro or 2022 Clonakilla Hilltops Shiraz

2024 Cairanne “La Porte d’Autanne” Port Graham’s 20 Year Old Tawny port Kopke 10 Years Spirits Hennessy Cognac XO

Botanist Gin

Ketel One Vodka

Bacardi Ocho Superior Dark Rum

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky

Glenmorangie 19 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Mozu Junmai Daiginjo Courvoisier XO Cognac

Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Dewars Double Double 20 Years Blended Scotch Whisky

Hibiki Harmony Master Select

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whisky

Tanqueray Gin

Grey Goose Vodka

Bacardi Carta Superior White Rum

Speaking of champagne, First Class offers up to three options depending on the time of year. While Dom Perignon is no longer available (it’s an Emirates exclusive for the foreseeable future), you can still expect some excellent options like Cristal and Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires.

Business Class

Dining in Business Class is nowhere as fancy as First Class, but you won’t have slum it either. For lunch and dinner services, passengers can expect a four-course meal, with chicken satay as a canape.

Starter

Main course

Dessert

Cheese

Just like First Class, Business Class passengers also have a choice of Book the Cook items, but their selection is smaller at 29 choices out of Singapore.

On shorter regional flights to places like Phuket and Bangkok, the meal will be served on a single tray.

The alcohol selection will also be a notable step down from First Class, but that said, Singapore Airlines still offers vintage Piper-Heidsieck 2018 champagne, which is an excellent option. There were even rumours of a caviar service in Business Class, though we’ll have to see whether that pans out!

Lavatory

First Class

First or Business Class, everybody poops. The question is, will you be pooping in style?

Not on the B777-300ER, where the lavatories are practically the same as the other cabins, just with slightly fancier Lalique amenities. That’s not a dig at Singapore Airlines, mind you. There just isn’t a lot of space to work with.

On the A380, everything’s different. Suites passengers have access to two oversized lavatories, with the one on the starboard side almost comically large. There’s room for a settee, a dressing table, and you can change clothes without engaging in yoga-like contortions. It almost makes you wish they installed a shower…

Perhaps just as important is the ratio of bathrooms to passengers. You’ll obviously have less of a wait time in First Class compared to Business Class!

A380-800: 1 lavatory to 3 passengers

1 lavatory to 3 passengers B777-300ER: 1 lavatory to 2 passengers

Business Class

Business Class lavatories are all standard-sized, and the main difference compared to Economy Class is the inclusion of Payot amenities from the Elixir range.

Bathrooms here obviously need to service a much larger crowd, so you may face wait times during peak periods like just before landing.

A350-900MH: 1 lavatory to 13 passengers

1 lavatory to 13 passengers A350-900LH: 1 lavatory to 14 passengers

1 lavatory to 14 passengers A350-900ULR: 1 lavatory to 17 passengers

1 lavatory to 17 passengers A380-800: 1 lavatory to 16 passengers

1 lavatory to 16 passengers B737-8 MAX: 1 lavatory to 10 passengers

1 lavatory to 10 passengers B777-300ER: 1 lavatory to 16 passengers

1 lavatory to 16 passengers B787-10: 1 lavatory to 18 passengers

Amenities

First Class

First Class passengers on long-haul or overnight flights will receive Lalique sleeper suits and amenities kits.

First Class sleeper suit

The male version contains:

Lalique Neroli Soap (50g)

Lalique Neroli Room Spray (30ml)

Lalique Neroli Body Lotion (30ml)

Lalique Neroli Lip Balm (8ml)

The female version contains:

Lalique L’Amour Eau De Parfum (30ml)

Lalique L’Amour Hand Cream (25ml)

Lalique L’Amour Facial Mist (20ml)

Lalique L’Amour Lip Balm (6ml)

Business Class

Singapore Airlines offers Le Labo amenity kits on flights six hours and longer (though you may have to request it), which contain:

Hand pomade (20 ml)

Lip balm (5 ml)

Face mist (10 ml)

This replaced the previous Penhaligon’s amenity kits in December 2024, and the jury’s out as to which one is better. On the one hand, Le Labo is a more established skincare brand; on the other, the Penhaligon’s kit had a zip, which made it more useful for storing other stuff.

Unfortunately, Business Class does not have sleeper suits.

Service

First Class

First Class service is impeccable, as you might expect. Being addressed by name is a given, the crew answer the call button within seconds, and there’s an almost fawning level of attention and anticipation of needs. They’ll hang your coat, unwrap your slippers, provide a dust bag for your hand carry, and almost look disappointed if you have nothing to request.

Also, because there’s such a high ratio of crew to passengers, it’ll be a much more personable experience. The crew will have more time for small talk- which is either a bug or a feature, depending on whether you’re an introvert or extrovert.

I’ll go so far as to say the “worst” First Class crew I’ve had on Singapore Airlines (and I’ll take pains to say they weren’t rude, just mechanical) is still on par with the best crew I’ve had on any other airline.

Business Class

Because of the higher-density cabin, Business Class service will naturally be less personalised. However, addressing passengers by name is still the expected standard (more on long-haul flights than regional ones).

Conclusion

In many ways, the gap between First and Business Class has narrowed considerably over the past decade. Some of the key advantages of First Class (full-flat bed, all-aisle access) have been eroded away, and I’ll go so far as to say that if all you want is to arrive at your destination refreshed, Business Class is good enough.

Of course, First Class is more than just a comfortable seat. It’s a whole experience unto itself: dining at The Private Room, the pre-flight glass of vintage champagne, the multi-course meal with caviar, the luxurious pyjamas and skin care amenities. It makes getting there the highlight of your trip.

Is that worth the additional miles? Ultimately it’s a very personal decision- and given how hard it is to redeem First Class awards these days, you might not even have the opportunity! But I’d say it’s definitely worth trying at least once, if you can save up the miles and manage to find those rare Saver awards.

Any other meaningful differences between Singapore Airlines First and Business Class?

