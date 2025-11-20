Singapore Airlines First Class vs Business Class: Which should you redeem?

If you’ve been diligently racking up those credit card miles, you might one day have to confront the ultimate first-world dilemma: should you settle for Business Class, or splurge on First Class instead?
Redeeming Business Class stretches your miles further, leaving more for future trips. But First Class is the kind of bucket list experience that should be tried at least once in your life, if possible.
To help you decide – and perhaps make the case to your other half – I’m going to provide a comprehensive rundown of the differences between the Singapore Airlines First and Business Class experience.
I’ve also written separate guides covering what you should do if this is your first time in First or Business Class, so be sure to have a read of that too.
A first-timer’s guide to Singapore Airlines Suites & First Class
Which routes offer First Class?
Here is the current list of Singapore Airlines routes with First Class, together with the costs of redeeming First and Business Class awards through KrisFlyer.
|✈️ One-Way Redemption Costs
(in ‘000s of KrisFlyer miles)
|First Class
|Business Class
|Amsterdam (AMS)
From 1 Jul 26
|148
259.5
|108.5
141.5
|Auckland (AKL)
|98
178.5
|72
103.5
|Beijing Capital (PEK)
|61.5
112.5
|45
75
|Delhi (DEL)
|61.5
112.5
|45
75
|Dubai (DXB)
|95
171
|68
122
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|148
259.5
|108.5
141.5
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|47.5
84
|35.5
57.5
|Jakarta (CGK)
|32
60.5
|22
40.5
|London (LHR)
|148
259.5
|108.5
141.5
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|154
262
|112.5
148
|Melbourne (MEL)
|98
178.5
|72
103.5
|Mumbai (BOM)
|61.5
112.5
|45
75
|New York (JFK)
|156
279.5
|117
165
|Paris (CDG)
|148
259.5
|108.5
141.5
|Shanghai (PVG)
|61.5
112.5
|45
75
|Sydney (SYD)
|98
178.5
|72
103.5
|Tokyo Haneda (HND)
|81
138
|54.5
80.5
|Tokyo Narita (NRT)
|81
138
|54.5
80.5
|Zurich (ZRH)
|148
259.5
|108.5
141.5
|First Saver
First Advantage
|Business Saver
Business Advantage
Based on this data…
|↓ This award…
|Costs X% more than this award ↓
|Business Saver
|Business Advantage
|First Saver
|40%
|-11%
|First Advantage
|153%
|60%
- First Saver costs 40% more on average than Business Saver
- First Saver is 11% cheaper on average than Business Advantage
- First Advantage costs 153% more on average than Business Saver
- First Advantage costs 60% more on average than Business Advantage
This data throws up one interesting insight: First Saver is often cheaper than Business Advantage. For example, it costs 47,500 miles for First Saver between Singapore and Hong Kong, versus 57,500 miles for Business Advantage. So if First Saver and Business Advantage were both available, it’d be silly to choose Business!
Of course, it’s worth noting that First Saver awards are incredibly difficult to find, if you don’t have elite status with Singapore Airlines. They’re not impossible though: I’ve seen instantly-confirmable First Saver awards for a regular KrisFlyer member on the Beijing, Dubai, London and Shanghai routes.
Check-in
|First Class
|Business Class
|Dedicated check-in lounge at Changi
|Yes
|No
First Class
When departing from Changi Airport, First Class passengers have a dedicated reception area at Terminals 2 and 3.
At Terminal 3, the First Class reception has its own private driveway, located just before door 1 on the departures floor. You’ll be greeted on alighting, porters will assist with luggage, and you’ll be ushered inside to the check-in lounge.
There is also a dedicated immigration counter for First Class passengers, where there’s never a queue.
At Terminal 2, you’ll be greeted at the public driveway, then escorted inside the terminal to the renovated First Class check-in reception.
There is no dedicated immigration counter here, but it shouldn’t take more than a few seconds for Singaporeans to clear passport control anyway.
Business Class
Business Class passengers will check-in at the Business Class check-in desks in the main terminal, before joining the general queues for immigration. Singapore Airlines operates enough desks at Changi that there’s usually not much of a queue, but during peak periods (e.g. Christmas) you might have a short wait.
Unlike some airports, Changi does not offer expedited immigration for Business Class passengers, but it’s not really necessary, given how efficient things are.
Luggage
|First Class
|Business Class
|Flights to USA/Canada
|2x 32 kg
|2x 32 kg
|All Other Flights
|Up to 50kg
|Up to 40kg
First Class
First Class passengers are entitled to check-in up to 50kg of luggage, or 2 pieces not exceeding 32kg each for flights to/from the USA and Canada. In practice, the ground staff tend to close one eye if you’re over the allowance (though for health and safety reasons a single bag can’t weigh more than 32kg). You’re in First Class, after all!
Bags are given First Class tags, which means they should be the first off the plane.
Business Class
Business Class passengers are entitled to check-in up to 40kg of luggage, or 2 pieces not exceeding 32kg each for flights to/from the USA and Canada. Note how for flights to the USA and Canada, the luggage allowance is the same as First Class.
Bags are given Business Class tags, and should come off the plane before Economy Class luggage.
Lounge
First Class (SIN)
Singapore Airlines First Class passengers have access to three different lounges at Changi Airport.
Revealed: Singapore Airlines’ new First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi Terminal 2
Review: Singapore Airlines SilverKris First Class Lounge, Changi Terminal 3
With the exception of Jakarta and Tokyo Haneda, all Singapore Airlines First Class flights depart from Terminal 3. However, even if you’re travelling to those two destinations, you’ll definitely want to visit Terminal 3 nonetheless.
That’s because Terminal 3 has The Private Room, which is the “true” First Class lounge.
This 78-seater lounge is the exclusive domain of Singapore Airlines First Class passengers, and features a restaurant serving made-to-order items like Wagyu satay, lobster thermidor, or Kurobuta pork don, together with fine wines and champagne.
There are also private rooms (yes, private rooms inside The Private Room) with single beds and work desks, perfect for anyone who needs a rest or a quiet space to work. In theory you’re limited to a two-hour slot, but the staff can arrange a longer stay if it’s a less busy period.
If you need to freshen up, take a shower in one of three oversized suites, each with a GROHE Sensia Arena bidet toilet, rain shower, and Como Shambhala amenities. Pro-tip: ask for shower suite #3, which is almost double the size of the other two (in fact, it’s the largest shower anywhere in Changi!).
A little-known perk is that First Class passengers arriving in Singapore can access both The Private Room and First Class Lounge (regardless of whether they’re connecting in Singapore or ending their journey here). Simply show your arriving boarding pass to get access.
First Class passengers can also visit the First Class SilverKris Lounge across Terminals 2 and 3, which offers additional amenities like a tended bar, productivity pods, and a children’s playroom.
|❓ First Class SilverKris Lounge vs The Private Room
|
The First Class SilverKris Lounge is open to Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance First Class passengers, as well as Solitaire PPS Club members travelling on Singapore Airlines or Scoot in any cabin.
The Private Room is reserved for Singapore Airlines First Class passengers only.
The Terminal 2 lounge is the newer of the two, having opened in November 2025. This gorgeously-designed lounge enjoys abundant natural light from full height glass windows, with a redesigned bar and buffet experience.
The Terminal 3 lounge lacks windows and natural light, but it has the upper hand in some areas. For instance, its shower rooms are bigger, there are private nap rooms, and more productivity pods.
You want my advice? Visit both, so you can make your own comparisons!
Business Class (SIN)
Business Class passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines have access to two different lounges at Changi Airport.
Review: Singapore Airlines SilverKris Business Class Lounge Changi Terminal 2
Review: Singapore Airlines SilverKris Business Class Lounge, Changi T3
However, the Terminal 3 lounge is really the only one worth visiting, as the facilities are far superior. Unlike the Terminal 2 lounge, it has a bar, live cooking stations, private shower suites, productivity pods, and lots of natural light.
Compared to First Class, the Business Class lounge is of course less glitzy. A la carte dining is replaced by a buffet line, vintage champagne is replaced by non-vintage, and there’s a shared nap area instead of private rooms. It also tends to get very crowded around peak departure times.
SilverKris Business Class Lounge, Terminal 3
The Terminal 2 lounge is dark and gloomy, and really not worth visiting. That said, it’s undergoing a renovation and should look a lot nicer when it emerges in 2027.
That might change in the future though, when the Terminal 2 lounge renovations are complete.
Overseas Lounges
While Singapore Airlines First Class passengers usually get access to a different lounge from Business Class, the difference in quality can either be marginal, or night and day.
For example, in Frankfurt and Zurich the Senator and Business Lounges are largely the same, and because of the Lufthansa Group’s odd access rules, an Economy Class passenger with Star Gold status could be jostling for the same mediocre buffet food as a Singapore Airlines Suites customer.
On the other hand, the ANA Suite Lounge is a step up from the Business Lounge, especially if you visit the restaurant section where a la carte dining is served. I’ve had some excellent meals at the Haneda Suite Lounge, including wagyu beef steak.
Singapore Airlines has separate First and Business Class sections in its SilverKris Lounges in Hong Kong, London, Melbourne and Sydney. The First Class section will generally offer better quality wines, as well as a la carte dining.
For an idea of what this is like, check out my review of the First and Business Class sections at the SilverKris Lounge Sydney.
Boarding
First Class
Passengers requiring wheelchair assistance and parents with infants/toddlers are always the first to board, but First Class passengers are the first “regular” group to be called.
Business Class
After First Class boarding is complete, Business Class passengers and PPS Club members board at the same time.
Seat
All Business Class seats convert into full-flat beds, and with the exception of the 2021RJ, all Business Class seats will have direct access to the aisle.
If you ask me, comfort is pretty much guaranteed in Business Class. This then begs the question: how different is modern-day Business Class from First Class?
At the turn of the century, Business Class seats were essentially glorified recliners. If you wanted a flat bed, you had to fly First. But flat beds have now become ubiquitous in Business Class, and if that’s all you need, then you might not find all that much difference between First and Business Class (though it’s worth mentioning that Business Class passengers often complain about the tight cubbies for their feet- something that won’t be an issue in First).
Yes, First Class will have more comfortable pillows and sheets, yes, First Class will give you pyjamas, and yes, First Class lets you sleep straight instead of diagonally to the aisle (a pet peeve for many Business Class passengers), but at the end of the day, how much flatter can a flat bed get?
So here’s my take:
- On the B777-300ER, First Class isn’t dramatically different from Business Class, at least where the hard product is concerned
- On the A380-800, Suites is dramatically different from Business Class
That’s why if you only fly First Class once in your life, try to do it on the A380. While Suites may not be perfect, I reckon it’ll be a whole lot more transformative than “mere” First Class.
Inflight Entertainment
First Class
Inflight entertainment screens are 32″ wide on the A380-800, and 24″ wide on the B777-300ER. The screen is touch-sensitive for the former, but not the latter (though you’ll have a touch-sensitive remote to navigate in both cases). Also, because the First Class seat is now pushing 10 years old, the quality of the image won’t be anywhere as sharp as in Suites.
Passengers receive noise-cancelling B&O H9i headphones, which are among some of the best you’ll get in the air (if only they were wireless!).
The entertainment selection is exactly the same in all cabins, though First Class passengers have a special section called “Curated for First”. How exactly they decided what content is “First Class worthy” is beyond me, suffice to say I expected things like “How to drop a monocle in shock” and “Butler Fight 3000” (no, not Gerard Butler).
Business Class
The inflight entertainment screens in Business Class range between 16-18 inches, and are available on all aircraft.
Singapore Airlines used to provide noise-cancelling Phitek headsets in Business Class, but these were later replaced by generic unbranded ones. They get the job done and are comfortable enough, though obviously no match for B&O.
Food & Beverage
First Class
While the comfort gap between First and Business Class has narrowed considerably, the difference in food and beverage quality remains substantial.
For example, First Class passengers can expect up to seven courses for lunch and dinner services:
- Satay
- Caviar (not offered on flights to/from Hong Kong and Jakarta)
- Salad
- Soup
- Main course
- Dessert
- Cheese
|🇮🇩 Jakarta exception
|Because of the relatively short flight time to Jakarta, the entire meal is served on a single tray, with a condensed menu selection.
The meal service usually begins with a canape of satay, and while the default portion is three sticks, you can always request for extra.
This is then followed by a caviar course. Singapore Airlines sources its First Class caviar from Kaluga Queen, a Hangzhou-based company, and before you turn your nose up at this unexpected provenance, consider that it supplies 21 out of Paris’ 26 three-Michelin-starred restaurants.
Guests are served a 30-gram tin, paired with a mother-of-pearl spoon that purists will tell you prevents caviar “berries” from contracting a metallic, unpleasant taste (I was told that the spoons are single-use, so they’re yours to keep if you wish). This comes with the standard accompaniments of blinis, chopped egg yolk and egg white, and crème fraiche.
Soup and salad are next…
…then it’s on to the main course, where passengers can either choose from the inflight menu, or pre-order from the Book the Cook menu, which has 41 options out of Singapore (the selection out of other airports will be smaller).
Proceedings close with dessert, and a selection of cheese.
Dine on demand is offered to First Class passengers, allowing them to eat whenever they wish– a particularly nice feature for red-eye flights when you just want to sleep as soon as the doors close.
As for drinks, you’ll only find Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and Evian mineral water in First Class. Likewise, the quality of alcohol in First Class is superior to Business Class, with better champagnes and upgraded spirits.
|First Class
|Business Class
|Champagne
|
|
|White
|
|
|Red
|
|
|Port
|
|
|Spirits
|
|
Speaking of champagne, First Class offers up to three options depending on the time of year. While Dom Perignon is no longer available (it’s an Emirates exclusive for the foreseeable future), you can still expect some excellent options like Cristal and Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires.
Business Class
Dining in Business Class is nowhere as fancy as First Class, but you won’t have slum it either. For lunch and dinner services, passengers can expect a four-course meal, with chicken satay as a canape.
- Starter
- Main course
- Dessert
- Cheese
Just like First Class, Business Class passengers also have a choice of Book the Cook items, but their selection is smaller at 29 choices out of Singapore.
On shorter regional flights to places like Phuket and Bangkok, the meal will be served on a single tray.
The alcohol selection will also be a notable step down from First Class, but that said, Singapore Airlines still offers vintage Piper-Heidsieck 2018 champagne, which is an excellent option. There were even rumours of a caviar service in Business Class, though we’ll have to see whether that pans out!
Lavatory
First Class
First or Business Class, everybody poops. The question is, will you be pooping in style?
Not on the B777-300ER, where the lavatories are practically the same as the other cabins, just with slightly fancier Lalique amenities. That’s not a dig at Singapore Airlines, mind you. There just isn’t a lot of space to work with.
On the A380, everything’s different. Suites passengers have access to two oversized lavatories, with the one on the starboard side almost comically large. There’s room for a settee, a dressing table, and you can change clothes without engaging in yoga-like contortions. It almost makes you wish they installed a shower…
Perhaps just as important is the ratio of bathrooms to passengers. You’ll obviously have less of a wait time in First Class compared to Business Class!
- A380-800: 1 lavatory to 3 passengers
- B777-300ER: 1 lavatory to 2 passengers
Business Class
Business Class lavatories are all standard-sized, and the main difference compared to Economy Class is the inclusion of Payot amenities from the Elixir range.
Bathrooms here obviously need to service a much larger crowd, so you may face wait times during peak periods like just before landing.
- A350-900MH: 1 lavatory to 13 passengers
- A350-900LH: 1 lavatory to 14 passengers
- A350-900ULR: 1 lavatory to 17 passengers
- A380-800: 1 lavatory to 16 passengers
- B737-8 MAX: 1 lavatory to 10 passengers
- B777-300ER: 1 lavatory to 16 passengers
- B787-10: 1 lavatory to 18 passengers
Amenities
First Class
First Class passengers on long-haul or overnight flights will receive Lalique sleeper suits and amenities kits.
First Class sleeper suit
The male version contains:
- Lalique Neroli Soap (50g)
- Lalique Neroli Room Spray (30ml)
- Lalique Neroli Body Lotion (30ml)
- Lalique Neroli Lip Balm (8ml)
The female version contains:
- Lalique L’Amour Eau De Parfum (30ml)
- Lalique L’Amour Hand Cream (25ml)
- Lalique L’Amour Facial Mist (20ml)
- Lalique L’Amour Lip Balm (6ml)
Business Class
Singapore Airlines offers Le Labo amenity kits on flights six hours and longer (though you may have to request it), which contain:
- Hand pomade (20 ml)
- Lip balm (5 ml)
- Face mist (10 ml)
This replaced the previous Penhaligon’s amenity kits in December 2024, and the jury’s out as to which one is better. On the one hand, Le Labo is a more established skincare brand; on the other, the Penhaligon’s kit had a zip, which made it more useful for storing other stuff.
Unfortunately, Business Class does not have sleeper suits.
Service
First Class
First Class service is impeccable, as you might expect. Being addressed by name is a given, the crew answer the call button within seconds, and there’s an almost fawning level of attention and anticipation of needs. They’ll hang your coat, unwrap your slippers, provide a dust bag for your hand carry, and almost look disappointed if you have nothing to request.
Also, because there’s such a high ratio of crew to passengers, it’ll be a much more personable experience. The crew will have more time for small talk- which is either a bug or a feature, depending on whether you’re an introvert or extrovert.
I’ll go so far as to say the “worst” First Class crew I’ve had on Singapore Airlines (and I’ll take pains to say they weren’t rude, just mechanical) is still on par with the best crew I’ve had on any other airline.
Business Class
Because of the higher-density cabin, Business Class service will naturally be less personalised. However, addressing passengers by name is still the expected standard (more on long-haul flights than regional ones).
Conclusion
In many ways, the gap between First and Business Class has narrowed considerably over the past decade. Some of the key advantages of First Class (full-flat bed, all-aisle access) have been eroded away, and I’ll go so far as to say that if all you want is to arrive at your destination refreshed, Business Class is good enough.
Of course, First Class is more than just a comfortable seat. It’s a whole experience unto itself: dining at The Private Room, the pre-flight glass of vintage champagne, the multi-course meal with caviar, the luxurious pyjamas and skin care amenities. It makes getting there the highlight of your trip.
Is that worth the additional miles? Ultimately it’s a very personal decision- and given how hard it is to redeem First Class awards these days, you might not even have the opportunity! But I’d say it’s definitely worth trying at least once, if you can save up the miles and manage to find those rare Saver awards.
Any other meaningful differences between Singapore Airlines First and Business Class?
Baggage > Highest Priority
Not in my experience. My bags have never been first off the carousel and I’ve seen Blue J tagged bags ahead of my bags all the time. Not that it’s a major issue but I disagree with highest priority
Boarding > Highest Priority
Group 1 is for people with disabilities even a TPPS can’t trump that
Stating this to manage some folks on Highest Priority expectations
Great article Aaron especially for folks who want to maximize the use of their miles.
The only fun thing about suites are: 1. During pre pandemic days, the ground staff at overseas stations stop the entire economy and business class queue for suites boarding. There was a bit of staring. The attendant will push and carry your hand luggage onboard. I only had this at CDG and LHR, never once at Changi. 2. Its not uncommon that suites are often empty. On the old suites, the crew commonly create a suite for lounging and eating and a separate one for sleeping. 3. The service is OTT. They provide a dust bag for my hand carry.… Read more »
Thanks for that article, especially the mileage ranges are interesting facts!
Just a note that “salad” isn’t standard in J class, it’s usually a starter (no choice) and indeed depending on the routing and time of the flight, sate could be offered as “canape” with the first round of drinks.
Is the HKG lounge open now?
Thanks! Hkg lounge remains closed for now sadly.
They send you to Plaza Premium First in HKG, in lieu of SKL. But the experience is very underwhelming. No free massages, and you don’t get to order off a menu. Toilets are clean though, so count your blessings?
Would say there’s a really big difference between first class bed (not talking about suites here) and the business bed although both are flat. The chubby hole in business class is really small and it restricts your sleep; I could never really get a good rest while on business class. Whereas for first class, your legs have a lot of space to move around, hence ensuring a normal sleeping experience.
I would gladly pay for this quality of life improvement if i can afford it, cause I get premium tickets mainly for the sleep.
the best value for F is no doubt CGK. The check-in staff even gotten a colleague to usher me all the way to the front of the security queue, which was awkward with the strange stares glancing at me. Looking forward to the Private Room after a 1.5 hour flight puts the icing on the cake.
in HND TPPS and hence I presume F passengers can ask to be escorted to the Crew security line. This was the case latest in February (HND-SIN) as the priority security line was under construction. For this reason I believe NRT has no such service.
Good article and comparison. Thinking about it, I think I am fine in JCL with TPPS status as we will get many of the benefits with a FCL ticket. Luggage is about the same time as JCL, toilet ratio not such that important, not an appreciator of champagne and caviar is absent on many flights. Of course if I get upgraded to FCL, I certainly have no issues. Cheers.
Wondering what’s with the baggage situation when using the lounge on arrival for a more than an hour? Do they direct it to the baggage service desk after your ticket has been scanned at the lounge?
It will be removed from the belt, then eventually end up in unclaimed baggage. Not very difficult to get back, adds maybe a few minutes to your egress
Access to TPR upon arrival following F flight is a published benefit…see footnote 4:
https://www.singaporeair.com/saar5/pdf/flying-withus/lounge/SilverKris-Lounge-and-KrisFlyer-Gold-Lounge-Access.pdf
thanks! have updated.
How about ease of redeeming flights on first vs business? Since there’s lesser seats?
Not “lesser”: that word means lower in quality.
The correct word to use in this context is “fewer”. It means less of a countable quantity, e.g. seats.
“Less” is used when you cannot individually count something, e.g. water, hassle, patience or luck, such as in redeeming first class tickets. 😉
I’d add to the amenity kit being a huge difference. While other airlines have always had a premium one available for business and beyond, SQ has been strangely and unusually cost conscious on this one. To me at least, the Penhaglion kits look and feel cheap, so I don’t bother with them. The First Clas Lalique leather etui is very nice, spacious and infinitely useful, replacing my older Emirates, Porsche (no recollection where I got that one), and other travel etuis. Does any AL still feature the Rimowa kits?
Air India is bringing in Tumi, for what it’s worth!
Thanks! Really excited about what Tata can do for Indian aviation. Let’s hope it will Vistarize/SQize good old Tata Air as AI (rather than the other way around) and go after Indigo with AAI and AIE.
Thanks for the article, Aaron. Before Covid, there was also buggy service (upon request) for First Class passengers from the lounge to the Gate.
I heard about this! Never tried. Not possible now?
I asked once precovid and was told that it can be arranged if the gate is far away from the lounge. Not sure how they determine ‘far’. Didn’t request for one cos my gate is right beside the lounge.
I’ve seen buggy service for London bound once or twice since 2022. haven’t had the privilege yet though
I agree the first class experience is something you should try at least once. The question though is, after the once, is it worth it again? Unless you have way more money and/or ability to generate miles than I do, I think it is getting to the point where the business class product has caught up so much, that for the “average person” the additional miles is hardly worth it. My view only of course. And let’s also not forgot the relative difficulty of securing a first class seat using miles as opposed to a business one……………
Totally agree with you Mark. I am that average person, being a retired teacher. I saved and saved my miles to redeem on a one way Suites tix from Changi to LHR because I read so much about the Private Room at T3 and the suite itself of course.
Due to limited seats availability in the first class, 2 of us will be traveling in first class. Another 2 will be traveling in the business class. Can we bring guest on the same flight into the private room? If yes, can both of them (in business class) also tagged along and checked in with us via the T3 first class check-in area?
TPR no but first class check in I believe they’ll accommodate. Also the pax in J would not be able to dine with you in Suites in case you are wondering
Many thanks Alian!
What about Premium Class NO mention of anything. Why? It’s quite a bit of money for a little comfort. Hoping for a reply
Thank you. Hilda Lee
Travelling with you on 23 May to Manchester 👍
Service in F is actually a bit OTT.
I had an operational upgrade to Sydney in F a couple of months ago & the crew must have asked me +20 times whether I needed anything whenever they passed into the cabin.
The cabin director basically begged me to accept the admittedly very attractive Lalique sleeper suit on this 7 hr daytime flight.
But honestly, the attention was a bit excessive. Sometimes you just want a nice seat + peace & quiet.
if you prefer to keep to yourself, i find they’re quite good at observing the DND button too!
Read somewhere that cavier is not served on medium haul flights, eg, to Hong Kong, Shanghai. Not sure if it’s true?
Not so much the flights as the timing. Caviar served for lunch and dinner services. Look for menu at inflightmenu.singaporeair.com