2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Electricity & Utilities Bills

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
60

Utility bills now face almost universal exclusion from rewards. What's a miles chaser to do?

Earning miles on utility bills gets harder each year, as more and more banks exclude this category from earning rewards.

*I can’t find exactly when OCBC excluded utilities, but trust me, they’re excluded!

Long story short, utility bills now sit alongside charitable donations and prepaid top-ups as categories with near-universal exclusion. It’s actually easier to earn miles for insurance!

This is going to be a very short article…

What MCC do utilities bills code as?

There are two ways an electricity retailer can bill you:

  • Direct
  • via SP Group

If the electricity retailer bills you directly, you’ll receive two utilities bills: one from your electricity retailer, and one from SP Group (for water and waste).

If the electricity retailer bills you via SP Group, you’ll receive one utility bill that covers electricity, water, and waste.

Regardless of whether you pay direct or via SP Group, the transaction will code as MCC 4900 (Utilities: Electric, Gas, Heating Oil, Sanitary, Water).

If you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a transaction:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
“Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

And because I get so many questions about this, I should probably state that telco bills are not utilities. I get that the phone company can be seen as a utility, but it’s nothing of the sort. Those code under MCC 4814, and are generally eligible for rewards (provided you make one-off payments and don’t set your card as the recurring payment method).

What cards should I use for utilities payments?

Card Issuer Awards Miles for Utilities?

As of 2025, the only card issuer which still awards miles for utilities payments is Chocolate Finance (I told you this would be a short article!).

Card Earn Rate
Chocolate Visa Card
Apply
 1 mpd
(capped at 100 miles/month)

The Chocolate Visa Card awards 1 Max Mile per S$1 spent on utility bills. However, this is subject to a cap of just 100 Max Miles per month, which is shared with all other so-called bill payment categories. 

MCC Category
MCC 4900–4999
 Utilities
MCC 6300–6399
 Insurance
MCC 6513, 6531
 Real Estate and Property Management
MCC 7311–7399
 Business Services
MCC 8011–8099
 Medical Services, Health Practitioners,  Hospitals, Dentists
MCC 9311–9399
 Government Services
For the avoidance of doubt, the 100 miles cap is shared among all categories

Bill payment services

If you want to earn miles on your utilities bill, then a more realistic option is using a bill payment platform.

These platforms allow you to earn miles when paying utilities and other bills with your credit card, in exchange for a small admin fee. 

Provider Fee
2.25%
1.79% fee for first payment of up to S$5K with code MILELION 
2.6%

Do note that CardUp does not support payments to SP Group. Also, SC EasyBill does not support utility bills.

Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile, but to provide some illustrations:

  • A DBS Vantage Cardholder could pay utilities via CardUp with a 2.35% fee (for recurring payments) and earn 1.5 mpd, equivalent to 1.53 cents per mile
  • A Citi Prestige Cardholder could pay utilities via Citi PayAll with a 2.1% fee (temporarily reduced with the current promotion) and earn 1.3 mpd, equivalent to 1.62 cents per mile

Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile. The gold standard is of course to earn miles for free, though if banks keep cracking down, this may be the only option left.

What about cashback?

Since there’s hardly any miles options to speak of, I might as well pad this article out by talking about some cashback options.

  • AMEX True Cashback Card: 1.5% cashback
  • OCBC 365 Credit Card: 3% cashback on recurring electricity bills (subject to min. spend and cap)
  • UOB Absolute Cashback Card: 0.3% cashback
  • UOB EVOL Card: Set card as default mode of payment for SP Utilities bills on SP app to convert 1% of bill amount into My Green Credits
  • UOB One Card: Use utilities to clock the minimum spend for higher cashback or UOB One account interest

Alternatively, you might consider using your utility bills to clock the minimum spend required for Citi Prestige limo rides. While the transactions themselves won’t earn any points, the spending will still count towards the S$12,000 minimum. 

Conclusion 

With Maybank excluding utilities on 1 December 2025, it’s now virtually impossible to earn free miles on this category. Only Chocolate Finance still offers rewards, and even then, with a cap. 

If you really want to nonetheless, you’ll have to pay a fee with a platform like CardUp or Citi PayAll. This might be a case where cashback cards are the better place to look!

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Education, Enrichment and Childcare

Comments

60 COMMENTS

    • they no longer award points for utilities- see the fine print: DBS Points will not be awarded for transactions made on DBS Esso Card, DBS Live Fresh Card, DBS Takashimaya Card, POSB Everyday Card and SAFRA DBS Card. DBS Points will not be awarded for Community Chest, iSwitch, MSIG, Prudential, SP Group and Town Councils recurring bill payment unless otherwise specified.

        • mAXS Pay+Earn: Looks like you’ll be needing it, that is if you are willing to pay 2.5% fee (2.03 cpm).

      • Any idea when did they start doing this? I checked the fine print last time and made sure that I will earn points when I signed up. That’s around more than a year ago. Didn’t monitor after that.

  3. KFA and KFB also has a separate bonus 3mpd offer for SP services, giving you 4.2/4.1mpd. This is a separate offer from the iswitch and senoko energy offer, with a cap of 600 KF bonus miles ($200 spending)
    (h/t Victor Lau on your fb page)

  9. Amex has these offers every now and then, where you “save” that offer into your card, you get rebates of $1-2 or something like that after each utilities bill is paid using that card.

  11. Given that you can buy miles at 0.8 cents/mile. Everyone should use UOB Absolute, 1.7% is more than 2 miles per dollar

  13. Hi Aaron, thanks for writing all these ‘Best card for….’ articles. They truly are helpful. Just want to check if the UOB AMEX still offers 1.7% cashback. Should be 0.3% yes?

  14. Hi. See utilities can be paid via Citi PayAll. How do you pay a SP group in this way. I looked at my SP bill and there are no bank details to make the payment which need to be input on Citi PayAll? Anyone done this.

  16. Might it make sense to just use the UOB Absolute Cashback Card directly instead of through GrabPay? 1.7% cashback is better than the 0.3%. Not like you can use the Grab points for much now.

  22. Frankly, it’s only good option is UOB One Credit Card.
    4.33% – SP Services bill
    3.33% – Other Utilities bills

    Alternatively, it’s GrabPay MasterCard, if u can hit the monthly Challenge.
    GPMC Challenge, diff acc, diff min spend and reward points.
    eg. Spend min $250, Get 3500 GrabReward Points ($7).
    so = 2.8%

    tested on 12 Feb 2024, SP Services bill is counted for the Challenge.

    • I just learnt that not all utilities are eligible spent for UOB One card. UOB CSO told me Seraya (Geneco) is not. So, be careful if you are counting on it to meet your min spend.

  23. What about OCBC 365 card? It says it gives 3% cashback on “recurring electricity bills”. Is there a trick in the fine print?

    Thanks.

    • I use the 365 for utilities and together with my dining expenses, it is easy to meet the 800 minimum spending. Dining on its own gives 5% rebate, and in case you have OCBC 360 account, it also gives you extra interest. The reason why the card is not listed here, i guess that’s why Milelion is called Milelion but CashbackLion.

  24. Citypayall does not work for SP. Needs SP’s bank account name and number to setup the payment but SP will not provide this to you

  25. Hi Aaron, what about the best card to use for charging EVs? The number of EV users are on the rise and this trend is likely to continue with new ICE car sales being restricted by 2030. Perhaps a new category for “What card to use” for EV charging could be introduced?

    That said, will pairing an Amaze Card with one of the 4mpd online cards work?

  27. Quote from UOB Reserve card’s website

    With effect from 1 October 2024, transactions with Merchant Category Codes 4900, 5965, 5993, 8062, 8699, and 8999 or transaction description “AMAZE*” will be excluded from the awarding of UNI$, cashback, and KrisFlyer miles.

  29. I don’t understand, Citi Rewards cards get 10x points except for travel and in-app mobile purchase, so you mean paying utilities will not earn 10x bonus points?

    • Utilities are under Citi Rewards exclusion list. Just tried to pay my phone bill that are under MCC 4814 also prove to be no 10x bonus point awarded. 🙁

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
6
By Aaron Wong
