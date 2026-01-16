2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Electricity & Utilities Bills

Earning miles on utility bills gets harder each year, as more and more banks exclude this category from earning rewards.

*I can’t find exactly when OCBC excluded utilities, but trust me, they’re excluded!

Long story short, utility bills now sit alongside charitable donations and prepaid top-ups as categories with near-universal exclusion. It’s actually easier to earn miles for insurance!

This is going to be a very short article…

What MCC do utilities bills code as?

There are two ways an electricity retailer can bill you:

Direct

via SP Group

If the electricity retailer bills you directly, you’ll receive two utilities bills: one from your electricity retailer, and one from SP Group (for water and waste).

If the electricity retailer bills you via SP Group, you’ll receive one utility bill that covers electricity, water, and waste.

Regardless of whether you pay direct or via SP Group, the transaction will code as MCC 4900 (Utilities: Electric, Gas, Heating Oil, Sanitary, Water).

If you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a transaction:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

And because I get so many questions about this, I should probably state that telco bills are not utilities. I get that the phone company can be seen as a utility, but it’s nothing of the sort. Those code under MCC 4814, and are generally eligible for rewards (provided you make one-off payments and don’t set your card as the recurring payment method).

What cards should I use for utilities payments?

Card Issuer Awards Miles for Utilities? ✕ ✕

✓ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕

As of 2025, the only card issuer which still awards miles for utilities payments is Chocolate Finance (I told you this would be a short article!).

Card Earn Rate Chocolate Visa Card

Apply

Chocolate Visa Card

(capped at 100 miles/month) 1 mpd

The Chocolate Visa Card awards 1 Max Mile per S$1 spent on utility bills. However, this is subject to a cap of just 100 Max Miles per month, which is shared with all other so-called bill payment categories.

MCC Category MCC 4900–4999

Utilities MCC 6300–6399

Insurance MCC 6513, 6531

Real Estate and Property Management MCC 7311–7399

Business Services MCC 8011–8099

Medical Services, Health Practitioners, Hospitals, Dentists MCC 9311–9399

Government Services For the avoidance of doubt, the 100 miles cap is shared among all categories

Bill payment services

If you want to earn miles on your utilities bill, then a more realistic option is using a bill payment platform.

These platforms allow you to earn miles when paying utilities and other bills with your credit card, in exchange for a small admin fee.

Provider Fee 2.25%

1.79% fee for first payment of up to S$5K with code MILELION 2.6%

Do note that CardUp does not support payments to SP Group. Also, SC EasyBill does not support utility bills.

Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile, but to provide some illustrations:

A DBS Vantage Cardholder could pay utilities via CardUp with a 2.35% fee (for recurring payments) and earn 1.5 mpd, equivalent to 1.53 cents per mile

A Citi Prestige Cardholder could pay utilities via Citi PayAll with a 2.1% fee (temporarily reduced with the current promotion) and earn 1.3 mpd, equivalent to 1.62 cents per mile

Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile. The gold standard is of course to earn miles for free, though if banks keep cracking down, this may be the only option left.

What about cashback?

Since there’s hardly any miles options to speak of, I might as well pad this article out by talking about some cashback options.

AMEX True Cashback Card : 1.5% cashback

: 1.5% cashback OCBC 365 Credit Card: 3% cashback on recurring electricity bills (subject to min. spend and cap)

3% cashback on recurring electricity bills (subject to min. spend and cap) UOB Absolute Cashback Card: 0.3% cashback

0.3% cashback UOB EVOL Card: Set card as default mode of payment for SP Utilities bills on SP app to convert 1% of bill amount into My Green Credits

Set card as default mode of payment for SP Utilities bills on SP app to convert 1% of bill amount into My Green Credits UOB One Card: Use utilities to clock the minimum spend for higher cashback or UOB One account interest

Alternatively, you might consider using your utility bills to clock the minimum spend required for Citi Prestige limo rides. While the transactions themselves won’t earn any points, the spending will still count towards the S$12,000 minimum.

Conclusion

With Maybank excluding utilities on 1 December 2025, it’s now virtually impossible to earn free miles on this category. Only Chocolate Finance still offers rewards, and even then, with a cap.

If you really want to nonetheless, you’ll have to pay a fee with a platform like CardUp or Citi PayAll. This might be a case where cashback cards are the better place to look!