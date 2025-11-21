MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [15-21 Nov 25]

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

🔥 Mega deal: Up to S$550 eCapitaVoucher welcome gift S$550 eCapitaVoucher when you sign up for a Citi, HSBC or OCBC credit card as a new-to-bank customer. View the participating cards and qualifying conditions Get up to awhen you sign up for a Citi, HSBC or OCBC credit card as a new-to-bank customer. View the participating cards and qualifying conditions here.

💳 [New] Get Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, S$100 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3, S$500 eCapitaVoucher or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 21 Nov 25]

💳 [New] Get Apple AirPods Pro Gen 3, Morning Coffee Machine + 20 Capsules Bundle, 50,000 OCBC$/20,000 90N Miles, S$500 eCapitaVoucher or S$360 cash with a new OCBC 90N Card or OCBC Rewards Card and a min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval [Expires 21 Nov 25]

💳 [New]Get Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell), Shark EVOPOWER System IQ Cordless Vacuum CS85SMBR, S$550 eCapitaVoucher or S$450 cash with a new Citi SMRT Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 21 Nov 25]

💳 Get S$138 + Apple AirTag (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 + Apple AirTag from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 30 Nov 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Nov 25]

💳 CardUp offering 2% admin fee with promo code RENO25ONE for one-off renovation payments. Valid for Visa cards [Expires 26 Dec 25]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift [Expires 29 Dec 25]

💳 [New] UOB PRVI Miles Cards offering 5 mpd on overseas dining and shopping. Registration required [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 DBS Cards offering S$100 bonus cashback on overseas shopping and dining [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Earn up to 7.5 mpd on airline, hotel and rental car bookings with HSBC Travel with Points [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Apply for a DBS yuu Card with the promo code DBSYUU and get S$300 cashback with a min. spend of S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Get 50,000 miles with a new StanChart Visa Infinite Card and a minimum spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval, for both new-to-bank and existing customers [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering up to 60,000 miles for new sign-ups with S$4,000 spent within 30 days of approval and payment of S$654 annual fee [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 7,000 Max Miles, S$250 Shopee vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 CardUp offering 1.8% and 2.1% admin fee for new and existing AMEX cardholders. Limited redemptions available [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 OCBC 90°N and VOYAGE Cards offering up to 5 mpd on overseas spend for targeted cardholders [Expires 4 Jan 26]

💳 OCBC cards offering 3.5% cash rebate on overseas spend for targeted cardholders [Expires 4 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 110,000 bonus MR points and 50,000 bonus MR points for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively, with a min. spend of S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 23,750 bonus MR points with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 58,200 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 57,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 [New] Citi PayAll offering 0.5% fee rebate with a minimum spend of S$6,000, buy miles from 1.31 cents each [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

💳 [New] KrisShop offering up to 70% off for full miles redemptions [Expires 26 Nov 25]

💳 [New] KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes: Save 30% off selected Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards for travel between 1-31 December 2025 [Expires 30 Nov 25]

💳 Earn an extra 8 mpd on Pelago bookings for November 2025, on top of credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd [Expires 30 Nov 25]

✈️ Save 20% off Pelago activities (capped at S$15) with a valid Scoot PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Save 10% off Pelago activities (capped at S$50) with a valid Singapore Airlines PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ [New] Transfer Citi credit card points to Kris+ with an 8% bonus [Expires 26 Feb 26]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Get S$70 back on a minimum spend of S$300 at participating Pan Pacific Hotel Group hotels, restaurants, bars and spas with AMEX cards [Expires 14 Nov 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 100% bonus on points purchases, or 0.5 US cents per point [Expires 27 Nov 25]

🏨 [New] ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 points welcome gift and 1 million points draw [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 Earn double elite night credits with GHA DISCOVERY [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 AMEX Offer: S$80 back on S$400 spend with Marriott Bonvoy [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 Save S$60 on a S$300 minimum spend with AMEX Cards at World of Hyatt [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering 2X points for Europe, Africa and Middle East stays, capped at 20,000 bonus points [Expires 1 Dec 25]

🏨 Buy Marriott Bonvoy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents each [Expires 8 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton for Business offering fast-track to Diamond status with just 10 nights [Expires 15 Dec 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards dining discount: Save 20% off F&B and earn bonus IHG points [Expires 30 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Honors Stay More, Earn More: Earn 2,500 bonus points per stay [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 2X points on second stay, and 3X points on third and subsequent stays between 1 October and 31 December 2025 [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save 10-25% off F&B and earn 500 points per bill at participating restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status for all Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorer status for 90 days, with further upgrade to Globalist with 20 qualifying nights during this period. For employees of selected companies only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with ONYX Rewards via Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,025 bonus points per stay [Expires 10 Jan 26]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgrade to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry]