MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [6-12 Jun 26]

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 190,000 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with min. spend of S$8,000, and 98,250 bonus MR points for existing AMEX customers with min. spend of S$3,000 [Expires 16 Jun 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 43,750 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$1,000 [Expires 16 Jun 26]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval [Expires 16 Jun 26]

💳 UOB PRVI Miles offering 5 mpd on overseas shopping and dining, with min. spend of S$1,500 [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering 60,000 miles sign-up bonus for new customers. Min. spend of S$4,000 required [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 HSBC Revolution offering 16,800 bonus miles welcome offer with a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering Delsey luggage and 26,000 bonus miles for new-to-bank customers with a min. spend of S$600 in the first 30 days [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Standard Chartered offering S$200 cashback on income tax payments for Beyond and Visa Infinite, capped at 25 users per month [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Maybank Horizon Visa Signature offering 3.2 mpd on online and offline FCY spend in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for both new and existing customers. Min. spend of S$3,000 required [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 12,000 Max Miles, S$200 Grab vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 45,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$14,000. Citigold and Citigold Private Clients enjoy 65,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get Dyson Airstrait, Dyson V8 Cyclone, 25,000 Max Miles, S$400 cash , Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$180 eCapitaVoucher or other gifts with a new OCBC Rewards, OCBC 90N Visa or OCBC 90N Mastercard [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get Dyson Airstrait, 25,000 Max Miles, Dyson V8 Cyclone, Galaxy Buds4Pro + S$160 eCapitaVoucher or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get 25,000 Max Miles, Dyson Airstrait, Dyson V8 Cyclone, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro + S$150 eCapitaVoucher, or S$380 cash with a new Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Cashback+ Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi M1 Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 Get Samsonite Black Label Fanthom Spinner luggage + S$50 cash with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard and a min. spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 91,800 miles welcome bonus with minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 July 26]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 1.9% fee for tax payments, plus S$80 eCapitaVoucher [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 HSBC Fund and Fly: Earn up to 55,200 bonus miles with a new Everyday Global Account [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 UOB Payment Facility offering unlimited miles at 1.6 to 1.8 cents each [Expires 31 Aug 26]

💳 BOC Elite Miles offering 10,000 miles sign-up bonus with minimum spend of S$50 and payment of S$207.10 annual fee [Expires 31 Dec 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 2.2 mpd on FCY spending, capped at S$15,000 [Expires 22 Feb 27]

💳 UOB offering 6% rebate for taxes, utilities, telco and insurance bills paid via GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 27]

Airline Deals

✈️ Pelago offering an extra 12 mpd on bookings via Kris+, stackable with credit card miles [Expires 16 Jun 26]

✈️ [New] HeyMax offering uncapped 25% transfer bonus to Flying Blue [Expires 19 Jun 26]

✈️ DBS cards offering 50% off Cathay Pacific round-trip bookings from Singapore, capped at S$200. 15 redemptions available every Wednesday at 12 a.m [Expires 24 Jun 26]

✈️ Qatar Privilege Club offering uncapped 30% Avios transfer bonus [Expires 30 Jun 26]

✈️ Kris+ Feast to Fly 2026: Earn up to 12 mpd on dining, and 400 bonus miles for Visa payments [Expires 30 Jun 26]

✈️ HSBC cards offering up to S$60 off Singapore Airlines tickets for travel outside of Southeast Asia [Expires 4 Jan 27]

✈️ Air France Flying Blue status match for Singapore residents; get instant Gold for US$299 or Platinum for US$399 [No end date]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Buy Marriott Bonvoy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents each [Expires 24 Jun 26]

🏨 [New] Get 2,000 bonus points (worth S$60) when you purchase a new ALL Accor+ Explorer membership [Expires 30 Jun 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 30 Jun 26]

🏨 [New] Hilton Honors selling points with a 100% bonus, or 0.5 US cents per point [Expires 25 Jul 26]

🏨 Hilton More Nights, More points: Earn 2,000 bonus points on stays of up to 3 nights, or 4,000 bonus points on stays of four nights or more [Expires 15 Aug 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards Pick Your Points Promo: Earn up to 2,000 bonus points per night [Expires 31 Aug 26]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering 3x D$ and bonus D$100 for Minor Hotels stays [Expires 31 Aug 26]

🏨AMEX cards offering up to S$525 hotel credits at Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Millennium Hotels and Peninsula Hotels [Expires 4 Nov 26]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering up to D$150 bonus for Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL stays [Expires 30 Dec 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 20% off dining across Asia Pacific [Expires 30 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Stay More Earn More: Earn up to 15,000 bonus points [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering up to 50,000 bonus points for Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios stays [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save up to 25% off hotel dining across Asia Pacific from 1 February to 31 December 2026 [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 I Prefer members enjoy up to 20% off dining at participating hotel restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get fast-tracked up to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, and retain it till 31 March 2028 with six nights- or upgrade it to Diamond with 12 nights [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgraded to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorist status, and fast-track to Globalist for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors offering instant Diamond or Gold status for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨Get an instant upgrade to SLH Club 02 or 03 status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [New] Complimentary HoteLux Elite or Elite Plus membership for Visa cardmembers [Expires 31 May 27]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 27]