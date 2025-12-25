The MileLion’s 2025 Christmas Wishlist

Every year, I create a wishlist of things I’d love to see happen in the world of miles and points. While some might be a bit far-fetched, other wishes have actually come true!

So in keeping with that tradition, here’s The MileLion’s Christmas Wishlist for 2025 — presented in no particular order of preference (or realism, for that matter).

But before that…

How did 2024’s wishlist go?

Like I said, some of my Christmas wishes seem to have a knack for coming true, which either points to my amazing powers of precognition, or the fact that most of my predictions are actually rather safe.

From my 2024 wishlist…

🎄 2024 Christmas Wishlist Extending the UOB Lady’s Savings Account promotion

Make it easier to add infants to Singapore Airlines award bookings

Starlink internet for the Singapore Airlines fleet

More S$200K credit cards

Singapore Airlines making no-fly status credits a permanent feature

A XNAP replacement

A Centurion Lounge at Changi Airport

The bonus 2-6 mpd from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account became an evergreen feature in March 2025

Singapore Airlines has revealed that they’ll be adding LEO connectivity in 2026, which almost certainly means Starlink

Ever since September 2025, PPS Club and KrisFlyer members can earn PPS Value and Elite miles from Kris+, KrisShop and Pelago as a permanent feature

However, we’ll still have to wait for other wishes like a XNAP replacement (if anything, the situation got even worse with the retirement of AMEX Pay), a Centurion Lounge at Changi (not until T5 at least?), and more cards competing for the S$200K space.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of previous years’ wishlists and how successful they’ve been.

2015 Christmas Wishlist 🎄 2015 Christmas Wishlist For banks to provide an itemized statement of points awarded per transaction ( granted , for some banks at least)

For an app to check MCCs before you buy something (granted)

For DBS and UOB to introduce more airline and hotel partners ( granted …at least for DBS)

For banks to introduce credit cards without foreign transaction fees ( granted …but not by a bank!)

For Singapore Airlines to introduce more tiers within KrisFlyer ( granted …sort of)

For KrisFlyer to introduce online bookings for partner awards ( granted

For all SIA Economy tickets to be upgradable, not just full fare ( granted …sort of)

For a proper functioning SIA site that, you know, lets you do useful stuff ( getting there slowly…

For Global Entry for Singapore passport holders ( granted

2016 Christmas Wishlist 🎄 2016 Christmas Wishlist For Singapore Airlines to introduce a truly revolutionary new cabin product…( granted

…and actually allow redemptions on said product ( granted …sort of)

For KrisFlyer to extend its discount redemption promotions to cover premium cabins ( granted

For Marriott to keep the best parts of the SPG program post 2017 ( granted…sort of

For Uber to start a loyalty program ( jinxed it

For Uber to bring back some measure of transparency to their pricing

For a bank to break the 1.4 mpd barrier ( granted

For banks to introduce equitable ways of handling foreign currency refunds

2018 Christmas Wishlist 🎄 2018 Christmas Wishlist For more hotel points transfer promotions

For Marriott points to go back on sale at reasonable rates ( granted

For another bank to enter the miles game with a bang ( granted

For another mega Apple Pay-esque promotion

For the quick and painless death of the 2009 Regional J seat ( granted

For a groundbreaking, full-flat seat for SilkAir aircraft (not quite groundbreaking, but granted

For new SilverKris lounges at Changi Airport ( granted

For more travel insurance options to cover miles and points (granted)

2019 Christmas Wishlist 🎄 2019 Christmas Wishlist For more “no questions asked” miles purchase facilities

For a $120K card from DBS (granted)

For new SCB X Card benefits (jinxed it!)

For a relaunch of the American Express Platinum Reserve

For additional instant conversion options for KrisFlyer (granted)

For the removal of conversion fees ( granted…by some)

2020 Christmas Wishlist 🎄 2020 Christmas Wishlist For leisure travel bubbles to open up ( granted

For more on-ground experiences from SIA

For more KrisFlyer Experiences ( granted

For premium credit cards to justify their annual fees ( you be the judge

For more generous hotel points sales ( does this count?

For expanded COVID-19 coverage for travel insurance ( granted

For less tricks, more treats from hotels

For KrisFlyer to adopt activity-based expiry

(1) A revival of American Express cards

2025 was the year that American Express well and truly nuked its cards.

Whether it’s the Ascend, HighFlyer, or Platinum Charge, AMEX doggedly found a way of making them worse, all in the name of “enhancements”. To add insult to injury, they even decided to tighten their sign-up bonus eligibility to exclude supplementary cardholders. It’s not like the cards were all that lucrative to begin with!

Has the worst passed? I certainly hope so, and some might even argue that the recently-announced Table for Two benefit on the AMEX Platinum Charge (which offers six free meals a year for two people) represents an upgrade from the S$554 of statement credits it replaces. We’ll need to see how that pans out in practice, but either way, there needs to be a massive reversal in fortunes for me to consider getting these cards again.

(2) Big soft product enhancements for Singapore Airlines

I don’t think it’s particularly controversial to say that Singapore Airlines has fallen behind in recent years. Delays to the Boeing 777-9 mean that its next-generation cabin products, which should have debuted in 2021, have yet to see the light of day. Its current long-haul First and Business Class seats are now more than 12 years old, and competitors like Qatar Airways have surged ahead.

This will finally be addressed in 2026, when Singapore Airlines unveils its new Business Class seat (and possibly First Class, if rumours that it’s bringing forward the A350-900ULR refits prove true). But the airline has also teased an all-new travel experience featuring upgrades to the soft product.

What will this entail? We’ll need to wait and see. But in Business Class, I’m personally anticipating caviar, sleeper suits and mattress pads, which together with improved Wi-Fi speeds via Low Earth Orbit satellite connectivity, should make it a much more competitive product.

(3) Tech improvements for Priority Pass

One of the most frustrating things of managing multiple Priority Pass memberships is having to create and maintain a separate account for each one. This contrasts with DragonPass, which allows multiple memberships to be managed under a single account (to be fair, DragonPass uses up to three different apps, though I feel that’s less inconvenient than juggling multiple logins).

It’d be a massive quality-of-life improvement if it were possible to consolidate different Priority Pass memberships under the same login, or if more cards were to start using the AoPC (Access on Payment Card) feature, which makes it unambiguous which Priority Pass membership is associated with which card.

Until then…

(4) A Max Miles-earning credit card

Max Miles are undoubtedly the most valuable rewards currency in Singapore, given their wide range of transfer partners and 1:1 conversion ratios (for all the programmes that are worth converting to, anyway).

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

The problem is that they’re not that easy to earn. You could scrape Max Miles together by buying gift cards, shopping through the HeyMax website, converting Atome points, or the occasional card-linked offers, but what would really take things to the next level would be a card that earns Max Miles.

The closest we got to this was the Chocolate Visa, though its 2 mpd earn rate didn’t last very long, and cardholders are now effectively capped at earning 1,000 Max Miles per month (unless you want to dip into 0.4 mpd territory).

And if a Max Mile-earning card is a bridge too far, then I’d happily settle for a workaround. For example, adding the ability to convert yuu Points into Max Miles would effectively turn the DBS yuu Cards into Max Miles-earning ones.

(5) Easier ways of spending yuu Points

Speaking of yuu Points, the options for cashing them out are actually somewhat restrictive, assuming you’re not interested in KrisFlyer miles.

The only places which allow members to pay directly with yuu Points are:

7-Eleven (in-store)

Cold Storage & CS Fresh (in-store)

foodpanda (via app)

Giant (in-store)

Guardian (in-store)

For all other yuu merchants, such as Charge+, CHAGEE, gojek and Singtel, you’ll need to redeem a voucher in the yuu app store and apply it to your purchase. This adds friction to the process, not to mention the denominations available might not always match those you need.

My hope is that more merchants add direct payments, which will make yuu Points easier to use and more liquid.

(6) Better contract lounges at Changi

Changi may have some very nice airline lounges, but the contract lounge situation is dire.

Whether it’s Ambassador, Marhaba, Plaza Premium or SATS, you can usually expect chronic overcrowding during peak hours, dated design, a mediocre buffet spread (I will concede that the SATS chicken rice is actually not bad), and limited amenities. And yet, if you’re not flying with oneworld or Star Alliance, or accessing the lounge through a membership programme, they’re really all you’ve got.

The only possible exception to this rule might be the newly-renovated SATS Premier Lounge at Terminal 3, which based on the reviews seems to be a cut above the other contract lounges (though keep in mind, a very low bar has been set!).

So I’m hoping to see some major renovations done to the rest of the contract lounges, hopefully with upgraded furniture, improved Wi-Fi speeds and nicer showers. A Plaza Premium First lounge would be lovely, but I’m struggling to see where they could build it.

(7) A worthy new JetQuay CIP terminal

I’ve always had a nagging feeling that the JetQuay CIP terminal was basically the aviation equivalent of The Emperor’s New Clothes. Billed as an ultra-luxury experience for the super rich, this exclusive facility served nothing but instant noodles for the first few years of operation. I wish I were making that up.

When I visited in 2019, the buffet options had expanded, though it was far from impressive: mass-produced pastries and sandwiches, cheap wines and cheap carbs, basically the stuff found in a contract lounge. The lounge itself was also dated, with tired, depressing-looking interiors.

But then in 2023, Changi Airport Group announced plans to transform the JetQuay CIP Terminal into a “premium travel hub”, complete with a refreshed interior, 20% more lounge space and new private suites. Renovations got underway in September this year, with the completion date yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, JetQuay is operating out of a temporary facility at Changi Terminal 2, which is basically a converted holding area. Aesthetically speaking, I’d consider this an improvement, as it’s more in line with the contemporary styling of Changi.

But the F&B? That’s another matter altogether. There continues to be a jarring disconnect between the way JetQuay markets itself, and what it actually delivers. Aesop handwash, Devialet speakers and Moutai liquor are plonked alongside Marigold juice, Vitasoy, Farmpride fish nuggets, cheap snacks, shrink-wrapped sandwiches, and bargain bin wines. Tell me what’s wrong with this picture?

Put it another way: you’ll need to pay at least S$490.50 per person to visit the JetQuay CIP Lounge. Based on the current offering, that is a terrible, terrible use of money.

But I’m willing to tell myself that all this is just temporary, and the renovated CIP Terminal will be something that’s worthy of Changi Airport’s stellar reputation.

Conclusion

So that’s my hopes and dreams for the miles and points game in 2025! Do share your own wishlists (Spontaneous Escapes for Suites?), and whether you think there’s a snowball’s chance of mine happening.

What’s on your miles and points wishlist for 2025?