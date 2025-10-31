Search
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [25-31 Oct 25]

Aaron Wong
0

All the deals from the world of miles and points [25-31 Oct 25].

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 DBS Takashimaya AMEX offering S$80 welcome gift for existing DBS cardholders [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳DBS spend-and-redeem promo: Get Apple AirPods, iPads or Nintendo Switch 2 by meeting assigned spend goal [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 DBS Cards offering S$100 bonus cashback for overseas shopping and dining [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 Buy unlimited miles from 1.6 to 1.8 cents each with the UOB Payment Facility [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 DBS yuu Cards offering S$300 cashback to new-to-bank customers who spend S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Oct 25]

💳 [Extended] Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard  and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 2 Nov 25]

💳 [New] Get Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, S$350 + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, S$475 Grab vouchers or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 2 Nov 25]

💳 [Extended] Get Apple AirPods Pro Gen 3, Dyson Supersonic, 50,000 OCBC$/20,000 90N Miles, S$380 Grab voucher or S$360 cash with a new OCBC 90N Card or OCBC Rewards Card and a min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval [Expires 2 Nov 25]

💳 [Extended] AMEX Platinum Charge offering 100,000 bonus MR points and 50,000 bonus MR points for new and existing AMEX cardholders respectively, with a min. spend of S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval [Expires 12 Nov 25]

💳 [Extended] AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 23,750 bonus MR points with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 12 Nov 25]

💳 [Extended] AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 12 Nov 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Nov 25]

💳 CardUp offering 2% admin fee with promo code RENO25ONE for one-off renovation payments. Valid for Visa cards [Expires 26 Dec 25]

💳 [New] AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift [Expires 29 Dec 25]

💳 Get 50,000 miles with a new StanChart Visa Infinite Card and a minimum spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval, for both new-to-bank and existing customers [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering up to 60,000 miles for new sign-ups with S$4,000 spent within 30 days of approval and payment of S$654 annual fee [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 7,000 Max Miles, S$250 Shopee vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 CardUp offering 1.8% and 2.1% admin fee for new and existing AMEX cardholders. Limited redemptions available [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 BOC Elite Miles Card offering up to 8.8 mpd on online and overseas spend [Expires 31 Dec 25]

💳 OCBC 90°N and VOYAGE Cards offering up to 5 mpd on overseas spend for targeted cardholders [Expires 4 Jan 26]

💳 OCBC cards offering 3.5% cash rebate on overseas spend for targeted cardholders [Expires 4 Jan 26]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 58,200 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 57,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards  [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes: Save 30% off Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards with KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes, for travel between 1-30 November 2025 [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ Earn an extra 9 mpd on Pelago bookings for the month of October, in addition to credit card miles of up to 4 mpd [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️  Kris+ Birthday Bash: Earn up to 13 mpd at 40+ dining and retail merchants [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ Cathay Pacific Asia Miles offering 10% bonus for credit card points transfers, with no cap [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️Get S$120 cashback on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets with DBS cards [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ Singapore Airlines offering 25% conversion bonus to and from Shangri-La Circle Points [Expires 31 Oct 25]

✈️ Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with a 45% discount, or 1.68 US cents per mile [Expires 5 Nov 25]

✈️ Save 20% off Pelago activities (capped at S$15) with a valid Scoot PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Save 10% off Pelago activities (capped at S$50) with a valid Singapore Airlines PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Buy GHA DICOVERY D$ with a 15% discount [Expires 31 Oct 25]

🏨 Get S$70 back on a minimum spend of S$300 at participating Pan Pacific Hotel Group hotels, restaurants, bars and spas with AMEX cards [Expires 14 Nov 25]

🏨 Earn double elite night credits with GHA DISCOVERY [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 AMEX Offer: S$80 back on S$400 spend with Marriott Bonvoy [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 Save S$60 on a S$300 minimum spend with AMEX Cards at World of Hyatt [Expires 30 Nov 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering 2X points for Europe, Africa and Middle East stays, capped at 20,000 bonus points [Expires 1 Dec 25]

🏨 Buy Marriott Bonvoy points with up to a 40% bonus, or 0.89 US cents each [Expires 8 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton for Business offering fast-track to Diamond status with just 10 nights [Expires 15 Dec 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards dining discount: Save 20% off F&B and earn bonus IHG points [Expires 30 Dec 25]

🏨 [Updated] Hilton Honors Stay More, Earn More: Earn 2,500 bonus points per stay [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 2X points on second stay, and 3X points on third and subsequent stays between 1 October and 31 December 2025 [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save 10-25% off F&B and earn 500 points per bill at participating restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status for all Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorer status for 90 days, with further upgrade to Globalist with 20 qualifying nights during this period. For employees of selected companies only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with ONYX Rewards via Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,025 bonus points per stay [Expires 10 Jan 26]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨  Mastercard cardholders get upgrade to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry] 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Groundhog Day: Boeing 777-9 now delayed until at least 2027
Next article
Complete FAQs: UOB Lady’s Card & UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

