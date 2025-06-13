As we approach the halfway point of the year, it’s time to update The MileLion’s 2025 Credit Card Strategy, my blueprint for earning miles on a day-to-day basis.

The first half of 2025 has been rough, with more nerfs than I’d care to count and only a couple of noteworthy buffs (including, would you believe it, the BOC Elite Miles Card!).

Here’s a brief summary of everything that’s happened.

For this year’s card strategy post, I’m taking a slightly different approach:

First, I’ll share the list of cards I’m personally using this year

Then, I’m going to assign each card to a different category of spending

Finally, in recognition that your circumstances will likely be different from mine, I’ll suggest some alternatives that you might want to explore

Before we start

Before we talk about specific cards, here are a few important points to make.

Not a comprehensive listing

First, this article is not intended to be a comprehensive listing of the best cards for each category. There are other cards that could work just as well, so please don’t flood the comments with “why not Card X for category Y?”

Remember, the idea here is to present a strategy rather than a compendium. If you’re interested in a comprehensive listing of the best cards for a given category, you should instead refer to the articles below.

Don’t forget sign-up bonuses

Second, this article doesn’t take into account ongoing sign-up bonuses.

These are opportunities for new cardholders to earn a lump sum of miles by spending a minimum amount within a certain period following approval. You should absolutely try to take advantage of these first, because the effective earn rate (in terms of miles awarded per dollar spent) will be superior to many of the cards in this post.

I publish a monthly article that covers all the sign-up bonuses in detail, and you can also bookmark my Welcome Offers page to keep tabs on the latest promotions.

Categories can overlap

Third, categories can overlap or be subsets of each other, so don’t think about them too rigidly.

For example, a card which earns bonuses on contactless payments can be used at a restaurant, department store, supermarket, or anywhere that contactless payments are accepted. Likewise, if a card earns bonuses on foreign currency spend, it doesn’t matter whether that spend is dining, shopping or travel-related.

Check the definitions

Fourth, different cards may define the same category differently. For example, what counts as dining for HSBC may be different from UOB.

Always refer to the T&Cs for the exact list of eligible MCCs, and if you need to check the MCC of a given merchant, use the methods below.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Which cards am I using for 2025?

Here’s a summary of the cards that I’ll be using the most in 2025.

👍 Extra 2 mpd with UOB Lady’s Cards UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholders can earn an extra 2 mpd (6 mpd total) by opening a UOB Lady’s Savings Account and depositing S$10,000.

I realise that 11 cards may seem like a lot to keep track of (12 actually, if we count the Chocolate Visa which I’ll keep handy for donations and education), but once you learn the general heuristics, it’s really not as complicated as it seems.

Also, if your monthly spending is more modest, it’s highly unlikely you’ll need all the cards shown above. Those spending <S$5,610 per month (S$5,110 from 1 August 2025, with the nerf to the DBS Woman’s World Card) could use the following “minipack” to earn 4 mpd on almost everything, without the need to memorise specific categories.

You will miss out on some higher-earning opportunities — like 6 mpd with the OCBC Rewards or 10 mpd with the DBS yuu — but this makes things extremely straightforward.

What card for which category?

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1.1K per c. month, must use mobile payments UOB Visa Signature

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Review

Min S$1K, max S$2K per s. month on contactless & petrol

Having a bonus for contactless payments is practically a license to earn 4 mpd everywhere, given how ubiquitous contactless terminals are nowadays.

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa continues to be the go-to option, with 4 mpd on all mobile contactless transactions. Simply add this card to your Apple, Google or Samsung Pay account and tap your phone or watch in-store to pay.

Those who regularly spend beyond the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa’s monthly S$1,000 bonus cap can consider the UOB Visa Signature, which has a higher monthly bonus cap of S$2,000. Cardholders will earn 4 mpd on contactless transactions, with a minimum spend of S$1,000 per statement month.

Even better: since November 2024, there’s no more worries about UOB$ merchants zapping your miles, because UOB now allows double dipping on UOB$ and UNI$.

The main thing to be aware of is the difference in how each card defines contactless spending. You will not earn any bonuses if you tap the physical UOB Preferred Platinum Visa card!

UOB PPV UOB VS ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Excludes MST ✅ ✅ Tapping physical card ❌ ✅

❓ What about in-app or online payments? In-app or online payments via Apple/Google Pay are not eligible to earn contactless bonuses. However, they may earn bonuses on the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa if the MCC matches the online bonus whitelist. Contactless payments in this context refer to in-store transactions only.

⚠️ Statement Month vs Calendar Month Your card’s bonus cap may follow the calendar month or statement month. Calendar month is straightforward (e.g. 1-31 January).

Statement month can be found on your e-statement. In the example below, the statement month runs from the 12th to the 11th of the following month. The UOB Visa Signature’s 4 mpd cap resets on the statement date. This adds an additional level of complexity, but you can always call up customer service and ask them to change your statement cycle to match the calendar month more closely.

I shouldn’t have to say this (though based on some angry emails I receive, perhaps I do), but UOB’s standard exclusion list still applies. You won’t earn 4 mpd if you use contactless payments at an educational institution or government office, for instance.

Online Transactions

Like contactless payments, online transactions are another big catch-all category.

Both the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card (WWMC) will earn 4 mpd on online transactions, so long as it doesn’t fall into:

the bank’s general list of exclusions, or

in the case of the Citi Rewards travel-related transactions such as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars and travel agencies in-app mobile wallet payments (e.g. Deliveroo + Citi Rewards = 4 mpd, Deliveroo + Google Pay (using Citi Rewards) = 0.4 mpd)



❓ Blacklist vs Whitelist The HSBC Revolution or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa can be used some online transactions, but you’ll need to exercise caution because these cards follow a “whitelist” approach: a given online transaction doesn’t earn 4 mpd unless its MCC falls within the inclusion list.

Contrast this with the Citi Rewards and DBS WWMC, which follow a “blacklist” approach :a given online transaction will earn 4 mpd unless its MCC falls within the exclusion list. If the whole concept of whitelist and blacklist confuses you, refer to this post.

In other words, both the Citi Rewards and DBS WWMC would be well-suited to cover everyday transactions like:

Food delivery

Ride-hailing

Movie tickets

Google Play or Apple App Store purchases

Netflix, Spotify and other streaming subscriptions

E-commerce sites like Amazon, Lazada, Shopee etc.

(WWMC only) Buying airline tickets, cruises, prepaid hotels or activities & attraction bookings with Klook or Pelago

If I had to choose between the two, I’d lean in the direction of the Citi Rewards Card, simply because its points have a longer validity period (up to 5 years, versus 1 year for the WWMC) and more transfer partners (11, versus 4 for the WWMC).

However, its monthly bonus cap is also lower than the WWMC’s (at least until 1 August 2025, after which they’ll be on par), and there is an annoying exclusion for travel, so that’s something to consider too.

HeyMax

Card Earn Rate Remarks OCBC Rewards Card

Apply

OCBC Rewards Card 6 mpd Max S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

HSBC Revolution 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month

HeyMax, better known for its MCC lookup tool, also sells vouchers for a wide array of merchants. Payments made directly with these merchants would code under various MCCs, but HeyMax voucher purchases all code as MCC 5311 Department Stores.

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus 250 bonus Max Miles Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Grab

IKEA

Klook

Lazada Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

TADA

TANGS

ZALORA

Therefore, whether you’re buying electronics or furniture, booking activities, taking a Grab or gojek, ordering food delivery, buying eSIMs or shopping online, you can use HeyMax to change the MCC to 5311.

That’s a whitelisted category for the OCBC Rewards Card, which earns 6 mpd (until 30 June 2025; 4 mpd afterwards if the promo isn’t further extended) capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

If that cap is exhausted, I would switch over to the HSBC Revolution Card for 4 mpd, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month. This card had a terrible 2024 (and 2025 began with yet another one!), but it still whitelists 5311, and HSBC points are arguably the most useful rewards currency in Singapore.

One caveat: this is not the card to use if you want to earn KrisFlyer miles, following the transfer ratio devaluation in January 2025.

Atome

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1.5K* per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

HSBC Revolution 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1K per c. month *Max S$1K per c. month from 1 Aug 2025

BNPL platforms like Atome have their detractors, but I think it’s a great tool for any miles chaser. With Atome, you can:

Break up transactions into three interest-free monthly payments, stretching your cashflow and better optimising the monthly bonus caps on specialised spending cards

Enjoy extra discounts with selected merchants

Convert non-bonused MCCs into bonus-earning MCCs

Convert ineligible MCCs into reward-earning MCCs

Double dip on credit card miles and Atome+ Points (which can be converted into Max Miles)

Since Atome counts as online spend, you can use both the Citi Rewards Card and DBS Woman’s World Card, in addition to the HSBC Revolution Card.

Do remember to trigger payments manually a few days before they’re due, as recurring payments may not be eligible to earn miles.

Dining

Card Earn Rate Remarks UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd

Review

Max S$2K per c. month. Must choose Dining as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

2.4 mpd

Review

No cap. Min. S$800* on SIA Group transactions in a m. year *Min. S$1,000 on SIA Group transactions in a m. year if your membership year ends from November 2025 onwards

The dining category includes both dining at restaurants, as well as ordering through food delivery platforms like Deliveroo and GrabFood (but if you’re using foodpanda, then the 10 mpd DBS yuu Card should be the only choice- see below).

I choose Dining as one of the two bonus categories on my UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, so that’s 4 mpd capped at S$2,000 per calendar month. Once that cap is exhausted (remember, it’s shared with another bonus category), I either utilise my contactless card bonuses, or switch to the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card for an uncapped 2.4 mpd.

Do note that there is a subtle but important difference between the two cards in terms of dining definition, with the UOB Lady’s Card covering MCC 5499 (e.g. Famous Amos, Bee Cheng Hiang, Nespresso), and the KrisFlyer UOB Card covering MCC 5813 (e.g. Harry’s, Wine Connection, Zouk). Therefore, they’re not completely interchangeable.

🍽️ Dining Card MCC Coverage UOB Lady’s

KF UOB

5811

Caterers ✅ 5812

Restaurants ✅ ✅ 5813

Bars & Nightclubs ✅ 5814

Fast Food ✅ ✅ 5441

Candy Stores 5462

Bakeries 5499

Misc. Food ✅ Earn Rate 4 mpd 2.4 mpd Monthly Cap S$1K/2K No cap

Foreign Currency (FCY) Spend

Card Earn Rate Remarks Amaze + Citi Rewards

Apply

Amaze + Citi Rewards 4 mpd

Review

Max $1K per s. month

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Review

Min. S$1K, max S$2K per s. month on FCY spend

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

Review

Min. S$4K per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap

Assuming I haven’t already busted the Citi Reward Card’s bonus cap, I’ll pair it with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on overseas spending with a 2% FCY fee.

Otherwise, next in line is the UOB Visa Signature for 4 mpd on FCY spend, subject to a minimum FCY spend of S$1,000 per statement month, and capped at S$2,000 FCY spend per statement month. Do note that this cap is shared with the 4 mpd cap for contactless payments/petrol- you can refer to this article for a more detailed explanation on how the caps work.

If that’s still not enough, or if I’m making a big ticket purchase and need something without a cap, then I’d use the Maybank World Mastercard for an uncapped 3.2 mpd on FCY spend, subject to a minimum spend of S$4,000 per calendar month (you can also get an uncapped 2.8 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month).

Groceries

I used to select Family as one of the bonus categories on The MileLioness’ UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card so I could earn 4 mpd on groceries, but after doing the sums, realised it didn’t really make sense.

Most of my grocery spend was at Giant or Cold Storage, simply because of the DBS yuu Card. While I did visit NTUC occasionally, it wasn’t enough to justify using an entire bonus category just for groceries. And besides, I’m more likely to shop at FairPrice’s website these days, so I can use a card with online spending bonuses instead.

So I no longer keep a separate card for this category, and follow this simple rule:

In-store NTUC, Sheng Siong: UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature Online/ In-store Giant, Cold Storage: DBS yuu Card

DBS yuu Card Online NTUC: DBS WWMC

Petrol

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 4 mpd

Review

No cap

My hybrid car gets around 5 litres per 100km, so petrol expenses each month are modest. When I do need to pump, I usually turn to the Maybank World Mastercard for an uncapped 4 mpd, with no minimum spend.

❓ Why not the UOB Visa Signature? The UOB Visa Signature also earns 4 mpd for petrol, but I’d prefer to conserve that cap for contactless payments instead since it’s much more flexible.

Public Transport

Card Earn Rate Remarks KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2.4 mpd

Review

No cap. Min. S$800* on SIA Group transactions in a m. year *Min. S$1,000 on SIA Group transactions in a m. year if your membership year ends from November 2025 onwards

When I don’t have access to the car and need to take the bus or train, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a straightforward solution with an uncapped 2.4 mpd.

Travel

Card Earn Rate Remarks UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd

Review

Max S$2K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

The second bonus category on my UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card is Travel, so I can earn 4 mpd on up to S$2,000 of travel-related transactions such as:

Air tickets

Cruises

Duty-free stores

Hotels

Online and regular travel agencies

yuu Merchants

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS yuu AMEX

Apply

DBS yuu AMEX 10 mpd

Review

Min. spend & cap of S$600 per c. month DBS yuu Visa

Apply

DBS yuu Visa

If you’re spending at a yuu merchant, there is absolutely no question about which card you should use: the DBS yuu AMEX or DBS yuu Visa, both of which earn 10 mpd on the following.

🛍️ yuu Merchants Group Merchants 🛒 DFI Retail Group (DFI) 7-Eleven

Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Giant

Guardian 🍞 BreadTalk Group (BTG) BreadTalk

Thye Moh Chan

Toast Box 🐘 Mandai Wildlife Group Bird Paradise

Night Safari

River Wonders

Singapore Zoo 📱 Singtel Singtel Exclusive Retailers

Singtel Shop 🚕 Gojek All Gojek Singapore services 🍽️ foodpanda Food delivery and pickup

Pandamart

Shops

The only speed bump here is the minimum spend of S$600 per calendar month (which is also the cap), but between groceries, food delivery, pharmacy stuff and gojek, it’s doable for me.

Since this gets asked a lot, I want to clarify that the minimum spend need not be on yuu merchants alone. However, I find it a waste to spend on non-yuu merchants because you’ll earn just 0.27 mpd, which will drag down your overall earn rate. Even if you’re slightly short of the minimum spend, buying Cold Storage or Giant vouchers would be a better way of making up the balance than non-yuu spend.

For a detailed guide on the DBS yuu Card and yuu Points, refer to this post.

What other cards can you consider?

Chocolate Visa Card

Chocolate Visa Card Chocolate Visa Card Apply

The Chocolate Visa Card was great for a few months, but come 1 July 2025 it’ll be hit with a reduced earn rate of 1 mpd, a monthly cap of 100 miles on bill payments, and a new Miles Multiplier feature which awards bonus miles based on your Chocolate account balance.

While it can still be useful for FCY transactions where the goal is to minimise transaction costs while still earning rewards (Chocolate has no FCY fees; all transactions are converted to SGD at the prevailing Visa rates), I think it’s safe to say that most miles chasers will greatly reduce their usage of this card post-nerf.

I personally will keep it around for charitable donations and education, where 1 mpd is still better than nothing.

UOB Lady’s Card

If you do not meet the minimum income requirement for a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card (S$120,000 p.a.) then the UOB Lady’s Card would be the next best alternative. This card earns 4 mpd on one bonus category, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

You cannot hold both the UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card at the same time. I’m aware of situations where cardholders who upgrade from the Lady’s to Lady’s Solitaire end up holding both cards for a period, but there’s really no incremental benefit as you’re still capped at 2x bonus categories and a S$2,000 bonus cap per calendar month.

StanChart Beyond Card

The newly-launched StanChart Beyond Card has a hefty S$1,635 annual fee, and if you’ve decided to take the plunge, you’d better start using it religiously.

Not only do you have a hefty minimum spend of S$20,000 to meet for the welcome bonus, this card’s mechanics are structured in a way that the more you spend, the more you get rewarded.

Regular Priority Banking Priority Private Welcome Offer 100,000 miles

Local Earn 1.5 mpd 2 mpd 2 mpd FCY Earn 3 mpd 3.5 mpd 4 mpd FCY Dining 8 mpd

The local earn rates of 1.5-2 mpd are already good for a general spending card, but what’s even more impressive is the FCY earn rates of 3-4 mpd (and 8 mpd for overseas dining if you’re a Priority Private customer).

StanChart Smart Card

The StanChart Smart Card now earns a remarkable uncapped 9.3 mpd on streaming, public transport, electric car charging and fast food, but there’s a big catch here. You need to spend at least S$1,500 per statement month to unlock that rate (7.4 mpd is possible with a minimum spend of S$800).

I don’t know about you, but I would find it exceedingly difficult to spend that much on these categories, though I’m sure there’ll be some who make it work (e.g. a Grab driver with an EV).

General spending cards

I make it a point to avoid general spending cards as much as possible, for the simple reason that there’s no reason to earn 1.2-1.6 mpd when you could be earning 4 mpd.

However, general spending cards can still be part of a sound miles strategy, in situations where:

There’s a lucrative welcome offer

You’ve exhausted the bonus caps on higher-earning specialised spending cards

You have a big-ticket transaction that can’t be split across multiple cards

There’s a limited-time promotion that upsizes the earn rates

You’re using CardUp or Citi PayAll, which aren’t eligible for bonuses with specialised spending cards

In these situations, it’s all about picking the highest-earning general spending card there is.

Final reminders

Don’t forget Kris+

Whenever you’re at a restaurant, store, spa or hotel, always be sure to check whether they’re a Kris+ merchant, because that’s an easy opportunity to stack a further 0.5-9 mpd on top of your credit card miles.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

I’ve written a separate guide on the best cards to use with Kris+, which can be found below.

Don’t over-optimise

As much as we want to maximise 4 mpd everywhere, is it possible to overdo it?

Definitely. The way I see it, there are two additional considerations:

(1) Conversion Fees

By spreading your cards across multiple banks, you’re collecting different points currencies and will have to pay multiple conversion fees.

However, I’m not too worried about this. Conversion fees are annoying and we try to minimise them where we can, but paying them isn’t the end of the world. In the grand scheme of things, an extra S$25 here and there isn’t going to destroy the overall value proposition of the miles game.

💰 Points Conversion Fees by Bank

Issuer Per Conversion Annual Option Free N/A S$30 N/A S$27.25 1 N/A S$27.25 2 S$43.60 3 Free N/A S$27.25 N/A S$25 N/A S$27.25 N/A S$25 4 S$50 5

2. Waived for DBS Insignia Cardholders

3.

4. Waived for UOB Reserve, UOB Visa Infinite Metal, UOB Visa Infinite and UOB Privilege Banking Cardholders

5. 1. Waived for Citi ULTIMA Cardholders2. Waived for DBS Insignia Cardholders3. Automatic conversions in blocks of 500 DBS points (1,000 miles) each quarter. Additional ad-hoc redemptions can be done for free4. Waived for UOB Reserve, UOB Visa Infinite Metal, UOB Visa Infinite and UOB Privilege Banking Cardholders5. Automatic conversions in blocks of UNI$2,500 (5,000 miles) each month for balances above UNI$15,000. Additional ad-hoc redemptions cost S$25 each

Moreover, it doesn’t necessarily mean more cards = more fees. If you own multiple cards from the same bank, you may still pay only a single conversion fee, provided the points are pooled.

For example, a UOB customer could hold a UOB PRVI Miles, UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, UOB Visa Signature and UOB Lady’s Card, all while paying only a single conversion fee.

(2) Orphan Points

Orphan points are a bigger concern than conversion fees. If you spread yourself too thin, you may end up in a situation where you’re optimising on individual transactions, but not in an overall sense.

To illustrate, suppose I drive infrequently but get a Maybank World Mastercard just so I can earn 4 mpd on petrol. I may be optimising on that particular transaction, but it counts for very little if I end up with a small chunk of TREATS points that I can’t cash out.

All things equal, non-pooling credit card points with larger minimum conversion blocks are more likely to result in orphan miles.

✈️ Min. Conversion Blocks for KrisFlyer Miles Currency Points

Miles AMEX Membership Rewards

Pool 400

(Plat. Charge, Centurion)

250 450

(All others)

BOC Points 50K 10K Citi Miles 10K 10K Citi ThankYou Points 25K 10K DBS Points

Pool

5K 10K HSBC Points

Pool

35K^

(+7 beyond this)

10K^

(+2 beyond this)

Maybank TREATS

Pool

25K 10K OCBC$

Pool

25K 10K OCBC 90°N Miles

Pool

1K 1K OCBC VOYAGE Miles 1 1 SC 360° Rewards Points

Pool*

25K

(Visa Infinite & Journey)

10K 34.5K

(Non-Visa Infinite Cards)

UOB UNI$

Pool

5K 10K *Points earned on Visa Infinite/Journey cards cannot be pooled with points earned on other StanChart cards



tl;dr: Optimisation is good, but you need to look at both the micro and macro picture. If you don’t spend a significant amount on a particular category, then consider using a whitelist card like the Citi Rewards or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, or even a general spending card instead.

Quality vs quantity of points

Not all credit card points are made equal. They differ in terms of:

In other words, two cards could offer 4 mpd, but one card’s 4 mpd might be more valuable than the other. I personally consider AMEX Membership Rewards points, Citi Miles/ThankYou points and HSBC points to be the three most valuable rewards currencies in Singapore.

Because of this, I’d be more inclined to max out the online bonus cap on my Citi Rewards Card first, before switching over to my DBS Woman’s World Card. It’s also another argument in favour of keeping the HSBC Revolution, in spite of its many nerfs.

Conclusion

I’ll be using a total of 11 credit cards for the rest of 2025, but I want to emphasise again that most people won’t require nearly as many. A simple four card combo of the Citi Rewards, DBS Woman’s World Card, UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature will be enough for a miles game newbie to earn 4 mpd on most transactions.

The other cards come in when you have specific use cases (e.g. Maybank World Mastercard for overseas education spend), or if you want to take advantage of “beyond 4 mpd” opportunities (e.g. UOB Lady’s Card + Lady’s Savings Account, OCBC Rewards for heymax vouchers, DBS yuu for yuu merchants). That would be, in the words of Nigel Tufnel, going to eleven, and while it’s always fun, it won’t be for everyone.

Card strategies shouldn’t be static; there will be further nerfs and buffs in 2025, and when that happens we’ll need to reshuffle our deck accordingly.

How has your card strategy for 2025 evolved so far?